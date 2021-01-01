« previous next »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:47:12 pm
Dave Kelly is a really good person and as true as you can get, he's also spot on with what he says there.
And there lies their great conudrum, they see the new stadium as their saviour, the ground that massively increases their revenue (from £17m to £50m) and allows them to join the elite.
But;
How do they raise the revenue when they (rightly) don't wish to see ticket prices rise.
It can only be of 3 ways (without raising prices;
1. 13,000 fans who, up to now, have queued for tickets in vain. Well, if that happens and they are just the same types of punter it can only bring in £6m extra at the very best (ie assuming 52,000 every game)
2. Corporates who will pay large fees to access facilities that until now they have been unable to access. (?)3, Paying more for pies, coke and beer (ie squeeze more out of the existing fans)4. Raise prices

?????


