The area in which they're playing in won't be massively residential I think, even when/if fully regenerated. It's all the other parts of the waters scheme which is intended to be more residential I think.



I was reading before that a hotel is set to be approved right by the stadium, nothing huge like, but I suspect a couple more might follow. Not actually seen much planning for anything else yet, besides a Bierkeller I think.



I know we joke about their entire fanbase being on County Road/in Rhyl but they should be occupied around match days. If you're not a tourist Evertonian though, it's not exactly an ideal place to be staying, unless in coming years they can rebuild the entire area so it basically becomes an extension of town, which will require good shopping/food/nightlife offerings. Oh, and a nicer route back into the centre if possible. With this council though I'm pretty sceptical.