JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 15, 2024, 08:27:35 pm
Quote from: 4pool on October 15, 2024, 08:18:19 pm

here it is.



If you get up closer, you can see the supporter pictures used to make the mural. I have a mate who is used as part of the Gerrard part of the mosaic.
Cheers. Ive been in there just didnt pay enough attention to it to realise it was a mosaic.
CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 15, 2024, 08:29:17 pm
What they calling theirs? The cuckoo clock wall?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 15, 2024, 09:42:39 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on October 15, 2024, 08:29:17 pm
What they calling theirs? The cuckoo clock wall?


If they do make a champions' wall, it'll have to be in sepia
Anthony

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 15, 2024, 09:47:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 15, 2024, 09:42:39 pm

If they do make a champions' wall, it'll have to be in sepia

What's seeping? The Mersey or the sewage...?
afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 15, 2024, 09:48:07 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on October 15, 2024, 08:29:17 pm
What they calling theirs? The cuckoo clock wall?

Mosaicuckoo?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 15, 2024, 09:51:07 pm

The Wailing Wall.
only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 15, 2024, 10:38:56 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 13, 2024, 05:02:05 pm
Revenge seeking beast woke up?
Ghost of Kenwright. Big quilt that he was.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 10:12:00 am
"The Originals Wall is such an Everton name but I suppose they cant call it anything like Winners Wall or Champions Wall"

I hope the save a place for the legends like Dele Ali and Van de Beek.  Afterall, they made it onto that legends mural.
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 11:01:29 am
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 16, 2024, 10:12:00 am
"The Originals Wall is such an Everton name but I suppose they cant call it anything like Winners Wall or Champions Wall"

"The Desperate Attempt at One Upmanship Wall". How many times have they tried this  ::) Remember when they lit up the Liver Building in blue and were screaming that the city was "all theirs" while we were demolishing every team on the pitch with scintillating football? It's just plain funny.
PaulF

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 01:00:49 pm
I'll chip in £90 to get photos of Rafa and Klopp on their wall.
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 01:18:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2024, 01:00:49 pm
I'll chip in £90 to get photos of Rafa and Klopp on their wall.
Now thats a good idea!
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 01:49:10 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on October 16, 2024, 11:01:29 am
"The Desperate Attempt at One Upmanship Wall". How many times have they tried this  ::) Remember when they lit up the Liver Building in blue and were screaming that the city was "all theirs" while we were demolishing every team on the pitch with scintillating football? It's just plain funny.
It's so achingly pathetic, isn't it. No matter what they do, there we are, lurking in their heads. It's embarrassing.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17132 on: October 16, 2024, 01:56:19 pm »



Everton head, full of red


They will never be able to stop all that red stuff circulating rounds their brains and their bodies.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 02:28:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 15, 2024, 12:04:35 pm
They'll be ok. The only explosion of shite down there will be on the pitch.

You have to feel for nearby residents, though. Now having two businesses locally churning out a foul odour and fumes into the air.
You forgot to add in Nortons. The stench from that place is pretty bad
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 03:28:53 pm
Quote from: 12C on October 16, 2024, 02:28:46 pm
You forgot to add in Nortons. The stench from that place is pretty bad
Especially when it's on fire, which it quite frequently is.

Another company that filled in an historic dock to put shite on it.
jediwarrior

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 04:28:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2024, 01:00:49 pm
I'll chip in £90 to get photos of Rafa and Klopp on their wall.

Have one of Origi scoring against them after Pickford flap at it going out.
RedSince86

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 04:45:05 pm
No way is Tuchel picking Pickford as England Keeper.
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 05:22:00 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 16, 2024, 04:45:05 pm
No way is Tuchel picking Pickford as England Keeper.
Neuer will do a good job.
afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 06:46:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 16, 2024, 05:22:00 pm
Neuer will do a good job.

Straight out of the FA Coaching Manuel
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 16, 2024, 09:37:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 16, 2024, 05:22:00 pm
Neuer will do a good job.
Neuer fucking way.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 13, 2024, 09:37:19 am
I went past the Boo Camp last night and it was brutal in the wind. All kinds of shite getting blown down the road. It's going to be horrible in winter weather down there.

On the plus side for them, their season tends to be over before the majority of the winter anyway.  ;D
swoopy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:55:45 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:53:18 pm
On the plus side for them, their season tends to be over before the majority of the winter anyway.  ;D

Plus the first 10 games not counting helps too
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:02:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 15, 2024, 12:04:35 pm
They'll be ok. The only explosion of shite down there will be on the pitch.

You have to feel for nearby residents, though. Now having two businesses locally churning out a foul odour and fumes into the air.

Won't the majority of residents be gulls, foxes, rats etc though since the area's not exactly booming.
disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:19:18 pm
The area in which they're playing in won't be massively residential I think, even when/if fully regenerated. It's all the other parts of the waters scheme which is intended to be more residential I think.

I was reading before that a hotel is set to be approved right by the stadium, nothing huge like, but I suspect a couple more might follow. Not actually seen much planning for anything else yet, besides a Bierkeller I think.

I know we joke about their entire fanbase being on County Road/in Rhyl but they should be occupied around match days. If you're not a tourist Evertonian though, it's not exactly an ideal place to be staying, unless in coming years they can rebuild the entire area so it basically becomes an extension of town, which will require good shopping/food/nightlife offerings. Oh, and a nicer route back into the centre if possible. With this council though I'm pretty sceptical.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:22:40 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:19:18 pm
The area in which they're playing in won't be massively residential I think, even when/if fully regenerated. It's all the other parts of the waters scheme which is intended to be more residential I think.

I was reading before that a hotel is set to be approved right by the stadium, nothing huge like, but I suspect a couple more might follow. Not actually seen much planning for anything else yet, besides a Bierkeller I think.

A hotel which will be in a grade 2 listed mill with new build.
Stand by for a carbuncle. First they will put a shed on the roof and call it a penthouse and then add a shitextension which will look like a block of flats.
Then the developer will go bust and leave it like a building site
 Grade 2 listed is irrelevant now Peel and Everton have started regeneration.
disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:26:58 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:22:40 pm
A hotel which will be in a grade 2 listed mill with new build.
Stand by for a carbuncle. First they will put a shed on the roof and call it a penthouse and then add a shitextension which will look like a block of flats.
Then the developer will go bust and leave it like a building site
 Grade 2 listed is irrelevant now Peel and Everton have started regeneration.

The plans I saw just looked very run of the mill, nothing stand out. I don't mean that in a bad way to be fair, it's basically just an arl warehouse I think. At least it'll be something in an area where there's fuck all. It's actually amazing how far they've got with the stadium build and there's just nothing going on in the rest of the area.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:34:04 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 16, 2024, 04:45:05 pm
No way is Tuchel picking Pickford as England Keeper.

Depends if Pope and Henderson can stay fit. They make Ali look robust.
CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:48:25 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:19:18 pm
The area in which they're playing in won't be massively residential I think, even when/if fully regenerated. It's all the other parts of the waters scheme which is intended to be more residential I think.

Last plans I saw, which tbf were a bit ago when I lived around there, had it all mostly residential going right towards the stadium. Not sure if plans have changed but doubt there is much demand for much else around there to be honest.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:51:23 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:48:25 pm
Last plans I saw, which tbf were a bit ago when I lived around there, had it all mostly residential going right towards the stadium. Not sure if plans have changed but doubt there is much demand for much else around there to be honest.




They are not making people live near all those fumes are they (and the sewage works as well on top of that)
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:03:12 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:48:25 pm
Last plans I saw, which tbf were a bit ago when I lived around there, had it all mostly residential going right towards the stadium. Not sure if plans have changed but doubt there is much demand for much else around there to be honest.

Regardless of any plans, you can't see there being a major rush to build out as far as there anytime soon and in the meantime that just means that the area is mostly just rundown and derelict than anything else.
jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:38:22 am
Dyche pissed off the FA didn't give him an escape route from the hell of Everton,

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/17/sean-dyche-asks-if-fa-is-committed-to-english-coaches-after-tuchel-arrival

Quote
The Everton manager has not criticised the choice of Tuchel and insists he is not disheartened by it, though he said the general theme from people I have spoken to in the game is a preference for an English coach. Dyche is one of five England-born managers in the Premier League and was not approached about the vacancy.

Dresses it up, but it's obvious what he really means.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:47:34 am
The lack of self-awareness with some of these coaches is ludicrous, just because England fucked up in the past by employing non-entities like the owl and fat sam is no reason for them to continue making the same sort of mistake in the present.
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:53:01 am
Dyche for England :lmao
I imagine the likes of Trent, Kane and Bellingham would be well up for that!
