« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1006226 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17120 on: Yesterday at 08:27:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:18:19 pm

here it is.



If you get up closer, you can see the supporter pictures used to make the mural. I have a mate who is used as part of the Gerrard part of the mosaic.
Cheers. Ive been in there just didnt pay enough attention to it to realise it was a mosaic.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,752
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17121 on: Yesterday at 08:29:17 pm »
What they calling theirs? The cuckoo clock wall?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,773
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17122 on: Yesterday at 09:42:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:29:17 pm
What they calling theirs? The cuckoo clock wall?


If they do make a champions' wall, it'll have to be in sepia
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17123 on: Yesterday at 09:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:42:39 pm

If they do make a champions' wall, it'll have to be in sepia

What's seeping? The Mersey or the sewage...?
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,520
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17124 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:29:17 pm
What they calling theirs? The cuckoo clock wall?

Mosaicuckoo?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,549
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17125 on: Yesterday at 09:51:07 pm »

The Wailing Wall.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,300
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17126 on: Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on October 13, 2024, 05:02:05 pm
Revenge seeking beast woke up?
Ghost of Kenwright. Big quilt that he was.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Online Alisson Wonderland

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17127 on: Today at 10:12:00 am »
"The Originals Wall is such an Everton name but I suppose they cant call it anything like Winners Wall or Champions Wall"

I hope the save a place for the legends like Dele Ali and Van de Beek.  Afterall, they made it onto that legends mural.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17128 on: Today at 11:01:29 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 10:12:00 am
"The Originals Wall is such an Everton name but I suppose they cant call it anything like Winners Wall or Champions Wall"

"The Desperate Attempt at One Upmanship Wall". How many times have they tried this  ::) Remember when they lit up the Liver Building in blue and were screaming that the city was "all theirs" while we were demolishing every team on the pitch with scintillating football? It's just plain funny.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,214
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17129 on: Today at 01:00:49 pm »
I'll chip in £90 to get photos of Rafa and Klopp on their wall.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17130 on: Today at 01:18:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:00:49 pm
I'll chip in £90 to get photos of Rafa and Klopp on their wall.
Now thats a good idea!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,090
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17131 on: Today at 01:49:10 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 11:01:29 am
"The Desperate Attempt at One Upmanship Wall". How many times have they tried this  ::) Remember when they lit up the Liver Building in blue and were screaming that the city was "all theirs" while we were demolishing every team on the pitch with scintillating football? It's just plain funny.
It's so achingly pathetic, isn't it. No matter what they do, there we are, lurking in their heads. It's embarrassing.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,356
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17132 on: Today at 01:56:19 pm »



Everton head, full of red


They will never be able to stop all that red stuff circulating rounds their brains and their bodies.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17133 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:04:35 pm
They'll be ok. The only explosion of shite down there will be on the pitch.

You have to feel for nearby residents, though. Now having two businesses locally churning out a foul odour and fumes into the air.
You forgot to add in Nortons. The stench from that place is pretty bad
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 424 425 426 427 428 [429]   Go Up
« previous next »
 