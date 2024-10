"The Originals Wall” is such an Everton name but I suppose they can’t call it anything like “Winners Wall” or “Champions Wall”"





"The Desperate Attempt at One Upmanship Wall". How many times have they tried thisRemember when they lit up the Liver Building in blue and were screaming that the city was "all theirs" while we were demolishing every team on the pitch with scintillating football? It's just plain funny.