Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1003034 times)

Offline SP

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17080 on: Yesterday at 11:52:02 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:00:07 am
Been told by a blue that they arent increasing prices for the fans, its the corporate market thats going to pay more

No way I am placing business with someone who tries to schmooze me with an Everton game.
Offline PaulF

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17081 on: Yesterday at 12:23:24 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 11:52:02 am
No way I am placing business with someone who tries to schmooze me with an Everton game.

That's a very good point.  How do you woo clients with corporate Everton boxes?
Presumably you try them out at cage fighting, dog fighting, and dwarf tossing. If they seem happy at those you tentatively offer them a chance too boo from the expensive seats?
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17082 on: Yesterday at 12:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:43:36 am
They can probably use that to their advantage too though. When the better sides come to down that will be quite a leveller.

I have visions of Sunderland Middlesbrough games being players in two this full stadiums and plastic bags blowing all over the pitch too. Hopefully something similar magical will occur at the Bernaboo.

They can make it a horrible place to play at, but then it doesn't exactly inspire anyone to pay top dollar to watch it, if they're going to stick with Pulis/Dyche ball. Strong winds really affect the quality of a game.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17083 on: Yesterday at 12:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:11:06 am
It might be okay when everything runs smoothly but it's when things don't. I think it was Emirates last season that a game was delayed because the ticket machine wasn't working so most of the crowd were stuck outside for ages.
Was a bit hairy at Anfield when they first introduced the NFC ticket thing.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17084 on: Yesterday at 12:59:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:23:24 pm
That's a very good point.  How do you woo clients with corporate Everton boxes?
Presumably you try them out at cage fighting, dog fighting, and dwarf tossing. If they seem happy at those you tentatively offer them a chance too boo from the expensive seats?
At which point they recoil and say "what kind of low down bad taste fuckwits do you think we are?"
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17085 on: Yesterday at 01:02:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:23:24 pm
That's a very good point.  How do you woo clients with corporate Everton boxes?
Presumably you try them out at cage fighting, dog fighting, and dwarf tossing. If they seem happy at those you tentatively offer them a chance too boo from the expensive seats?

I don't mind tossing a dwarf but I draw the line at throwing a toddler at an opposition player
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17086 on: Yesterday at 01:50:06 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:02:23 pm
I don't mind tossing a dwarf but I draw the line at throwing a toddler at an opposition player

But those toddlers are born to be catapulted.
Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17087 on: Yesterday at 01:56:55 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:50:06 pm
But those toddlers are born to be catapulted.
they'll be telling the corporate buyers they use trebuchets, not catapults.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17088 on: Yesterday at 02:00:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:56:55 pm
they'll be telling the corporate buyers they use treboooooooooooochets, not catapults.
Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17089 on: Yesterday at 02:01:17 pm »
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17090 on: Yesterday at 03:25:27 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:00:07 am
Been told by a blue that they arent increasing prices for the fans, its the corporate market thats going to pay more

Someone's in for a surprise.

They've been pitching pick your seat out at the Boocamp to ST's. Seems that the prices are higher than Woodison.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17091 on: Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:37:19 am
I went past the Boo Camp last night and it was brutal in the wind. All kinds of shite getting blown down the road. It's going to be horrible in winter weather down there.

Was down the dock road on my bike at lunchtime yesterday. The smell from Nortons for Crap was something else. The general detritus and rubbish, old blown out HGV tyres and bits of timber was ridiculous. The sewage works was not too bad actually. Still a foul wind though. Still pisses me off how they have been allowed to cut a bloody big hole/gate in the wall when it was stated that the wall would be reinstated in accordance with its listed status.
All their whinging about World Heritage Status stopping them from being world class, got Peel exactly what they want scrapping of regulations.
On the subject of Peel, the Cruise terminal is still waiting to be built I see. Nice new IoM terminal however. Makes the existing gangway look shabby
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17092 on: Yesterday at 04:26:52 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm
Was down the dock road on my bike at lunchtime yesterday. The smell from Nortons for Crap was something else. The general detritus and rubbish, old blown out HGV tyres and bits of timber was ridiculous. The sewage works was not too bad actually. Still a foul wind though. Still pisses me off how they have been allowed to cut a bloody big hole/gate in the wall when it was stated that the wall would be reinstated in accordance with its listed status.
All their whinging about World Heritage Status stopping them from being world class, got Peel exactly what they want scrapping of regulations.
On the subject of Peel, the Cruise terminal is still waiting to be built I see. Nice new IoM terminal however. Makes the existing gangway look shabby

Peel have done fuck all. Just wait and hope for developers. They got lucky with Everton, nobody else would have took that site on.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17093 on: Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm
Was down the dock road on my bike at lunchtime yesterday. The smell from Nortons for Crap was something else...
The Dock Road is one of my favourite roads in the City. We used to ride down there on our bikes in the 70s as we made our way to the ferry to ride over to Wirral and into Wales. I loved the dirty, industrial edge it had. I loved seeing the ships in dock. I remember seeing the Atlantic Conveyor tied up there with a sister ship, before it later went to the Falklands and was sunk by a missile. Such history along that stretch. It's no place for a football stadium though. Mrs Spion's late Dad was a Mersey docker. It can be brutal down there unless the weather is good.

Last night I had a bit of a shock whilst driving down there. Something really big came hurtling down the road, forcing me to brake. Turns out it was a full sized quilt off a bed. Flying down the road on the wind like a scrap of paper.  :o

The smell of the sewage works hasn't been so bad in recent times. Mind you, the summer was awful. In warmer weather it's been horrible at times. Windows shut and air vents closed on the car as I've passed.

I've certainly noticed the holes punched into the dock road wall. Such a shame to see it, but I suppose it was inevitable given that the stadium is built on a horribly small site. Safety has to be the priority. Getting in, and especially out, of there looks like it will be a nightmare. I hope I'm wrong, but it looks like an accident waiting to happen.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17094 on: Yesterday at 04:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:26:52 pm
Peel have done fuck all. Just wait and hope for developers. They got lucky with Everton, nobody else would have took that site on.
They definitely got lucky with the Bitters taking the site on. It was by far the least attractive parcel of available land on the whole stretch. Hard up against a sewage plant, which is neither aesthetically or aromatically pleasing. Now, Peel have the Boo Camp as a buffer between the sewage farm and the more attractive development sites further south along the riverfront. They definitely saw the Bitters coming.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17095 on: Yesterday at 05:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
The Dock Road is one of my favourite roads in the City. We used to ride down there on our bikes in the 70s as we made our way to the ferry to ride over to Wirral and into Wales. I loved the dirty, industrial edge it had. I loved seeing the ships in dock. I remember seeing the Atlanta Conveyor tied up there with a sister ship, before it later went to the Falklands and was sunk by a missile. Such history along that stretch. It's no place for a football stadium though. Mrs Spion's late Dad was a Mersey docker. It can be brutal down there unless the weather is good.

Last night I had a bit of a shock whilst driving down there. Something really big came hurtling down the road, forcing me to brake. Turns out it was a full sized quilt off a bed. Flying down the road on the wind like a scrap of paper:o

The smell of the sewage works hasn't been so bad in recent times. Mind you, the summer was awful. In warmer weather it's been horrible at times. Windows shut and air vents closed on the car as I've passed.

I've certainly noticed the holes punched into the dock road wall. Such a shame to see it, but I suppose it was inevitable given that the stadium is built on a horribly small site. Safety has to be the priority. Getting in, and especially out, of there looks like it will be a nightmare. I hope I'm wrong, but it looks like an accident waiting to happen.

Revenge seeking beast woke up?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17096 on: Yesterday at 05:06:36 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:02:05 pm
Revenge seeking beast woke up?
Could well be.  :D

It did cross my mind that the place will be full of quilts once it finally opens.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17097 on: Yesterday at 05:09:40 pm »
Nice post SOS. Ive got vivid memories of my grandad driving me and my brother into town along the Dock Road and talking to us about the old warehouses and how busy they used to be. The sheer scale of them blew my little mind. :D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17098 on: Yesterday at 05:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:09:40 pm
Nice post SOS. Ive got vivid memories of my grandad driving me and my brother into town along the Dock Road and talking to us about the old warehouses and how busy they used to be. The sheer scale of them blew my little mind. :D
I used to love the old railway tracks that went across the road. We'd be riding towards town then have to stop as freight trains crossed the dock road. The warehouses were also thriving back then. I also remember being really young and either my grandad or dad was driving us down the docky and I saw a crane with a wrecking ball demolishing a building. There and then I decided I wanted to be a crane-driving wrecking ball operator when I grew up. I still haven't grown up, so it's not come to fruition yet. :D
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17099 on: Yesterday at 05:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:32:31 pm
I used to love the old railway tracks that went across the road. We'd be riding towards town then have to stop as freight trains crossed the dock road. The warehouses were also thriving back then. I also remember being really young and either my grandad or dad was driving us down the docky and I saw a crane with a wrecking ball demolishing a building. There and then I decided I wanted to be a crane-driving wrecking ball operator when I grew up. I still haven't grown up, so it's not come to fruition yet. :D

There's an old woodpile not too far from Anfield that will need knocking down soon, get yer application in
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17100 on: Yesterday at 05:59:07 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:35:13 pm
There's an old woodpile not too far from Anfield that will need knocking down soon, get yer application in
Oh, I'd love to be on that job.  ;D

Imagine the splinters, though.  :o
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17101 on: Yesterday at 10:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm

The smell of the sewage works hasn't been so bad in recent times. Mind you, the summer was awful. In warmer weather it's been horrible at times. Windows shut and air vents closed on the car as I've passed.


Not sure what type of car you have, but most vehicles nowadays have a Cabin Air Filter. Cabin air filters, filter the air you breathe in the passenger compartment. If you have one check your owners manual for it's location. Most are easy to change. Generally, they're at the back of the glove box.

When you change yours, order one with activated charcoal. Usually costs a bit more. But it will take out all the smells with the windows up. Skunk, diesel exhaust, dock road rides.  ;D

They also remove pollen. So anyone with allergies, should change theirs regularly. Typically once a year or after 15,000 KM. The more you use your heater or air conditioning effects it's filter life.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17102 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Mine does have a cabin air filter but I've not changed it since I got the car. It's the one thing I always forget. When I do my next service on it I'll remember the activated charcoal advice. Thanks.  :thumbup
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17103 on: Today at 12:24:16 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:41:16 pm
Not sure what type of car you have, but most vehicles nowadays have a Cabin Air Filter. Cabin air filters, filter the air you breathe in the passenger compartment. If you have one check your owners manual for it's location. Most are easy to change. Generally, they're at the back of the glove box.

When you change yours, order one with activated charcoal. Usually costs a bit more. But it will take out all the smells with the windows up. Skunk, diesel exhaust, dock road rides.  ;D

They also remove pollen. So anyone with allergies, should change theirs regularly. Typically once a year or after 15,000 KM. The more you use your heater or air conditioning effects it's filter life.
Will it remove the bitterness from the air as well?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17104 on: Today at 12:40:48 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:24:16 am
Will it remove the bitterness from the air as well?
Come on now. It's a cabin filter, not a miracle worker.
