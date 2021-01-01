« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 1001210 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17040 on: Yesterday at 11:34:01 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 11:13:12 am
I think I've just read we could be lifting number 7 at the Bitter Dome in 2027.

That would make some piss boil.

*Edit. Maybe it could be 8 or 9 by then.

It's too small to host a CL final by a long way (min 70k). Not sure about a Europa, but think that could be around 60k.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17041 on: Yesterday at 11:35:32 am »
^
I thought that too. It's far too small.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17042 on: Yesterday at 11:38:36 am »
They might be able to host the Conference league one, which would be pretty fitting for them to host a 3rd rate European competition (which they ironically can't even get into).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17043 on: Yesterday at 11:41:11 am »
^
Well, they did say BMD would propel them back into Europe. Pity it might just be other clubs competing, though.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17044 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:34:01 am
It's too small to host a CL final by a long way (min 70k). Not sure about a Europa, but think that could be around 60k.
Ahhh, got you. Surely BMD is designed for expansion once the giant awakes?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17045 on: Yesterday at 11:47:23 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 11:45:40 am
Ahhh, got you. Surely BMD is designed for expansion once the giant awakes?
:lmao

Yeah..as if.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17046 on: Yesterday at 11:48:40 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 11:45:40 am
Ahhh, got you. Surely BMD is designed for expansion once the giant awakes?
Will the dwarf ever awake from its self-induced coma?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17047 on: Yesterday at 12:10:00 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 11:45:40 am
Ahhh, got you. Surely BMD is designed for expansion once the giant awakes?

 ;D ;D

I'm not actually sure how easy it would be to be honest. 3 sides are hemmed in by the docks / river which would make it hard to build out to go higher. There is a slightly lower section of the bowl, which is under the bit of the roof which sort of looks out towards the city, so not sure if that can be filled in without totally changing how that looks.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17048 on: Yesterday at 12:24:23 pm »
It looks like a giant tin mine.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:35:32 am
^
I thought that too. It's far too small.

Billion quid for a stadium too small to hold a European Final - typical Everton that :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17050 on: Yesterday at 12:34:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:30:41 pm
Billion quid for a stadium too small to hold a European Final - typical Everton that :lmao
They don't want tourists at their place anyway.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17051 on: Yesterday at 01:14:20 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 11:45:40 am
Ahhh, got you. Surely BMD is designed for expansion once the giant awakes?
yeah but when this giant awakes it will rub its eyes, hawk up a few gobs, pick its nose, take a shit then decide it needs more sleep.
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 11:45:40 am
Ahhh, got you. Surely BMD is designed for expansion once the giant awakes?

;D

Took this is June 2023, its so jammed in its scary



Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17053 on: Yesterday at 03:34:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:30:26 pm
;D

Took this is June 2023, its so jammed in its scary



It's even worse than your pic makes out too, as there is a section of dock which is filled in there to make building easier, but that's been dug out now I think allowing access again to the dock.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17054 on: Yesterday at 04:02:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:30:26 pm
;D

Took this is June 2023, its so jammed in its scary


I've raised concerns about match day safety in the past. I genuinely don't see how they get a safety certificate signed off for the kind of capacity it will have.

Would there be anything more Everton than them building this and then being restricted to 25k due to limited access?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17055 on: Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm »
Quote from: cheesyleps on Yesterday at 04:02:14 pm
I've raised concerns about match day safety in the past. I genuinely don't see how they get a safety certificate signed off for the kind of capacity it will have.

Would there be anything more Everton than them building this and then being restricted to 25k due to limited access?

I don't think there will be an issue. There will also be an exit path along the river, so shouldn't be too much of a problem. It will likely be slow going getting out during a normal match day though as not a lot of directions to disperse until you get a little away from the ground.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17056 on: Yesterday at 05:19:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm
I don't think there will be an issue. There will also be an exit path along the river, so shouldn't be too much of a problem. It will likely be slow going getting out during a normal match day though as not a lot of directions to disperse until you get a little away from the ground.
A nice brisk walk down to the Albert Dock?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17057 on: Yesterday at 05:43:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:30:26 pm
;D

Took this is June 2023, its so jammed in its scary



I don't know why anyone would give them big events until the stadium is shown to work and be safe at full capacity.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17058 on: Yesterday at 05:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:43:49 pm
I don't know why anyone would give them big events until the stadium is shown to work and be safe at full capacity.
so, never, then.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17059 on: Yesterday at 06:30:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm
I don't think there will be an issue. There will also be an exit path along the river, so shouldn't be too much of a problem. It will likely be slow going getting out during a normal match day though as not a lot of directions to disperse until you get a little away from the ground.

I've been in crushes outside grounds with 15k capacity that have as much if not more space than this.

There are a lot of red flags.

*Inadequate numbers of exit gates in the dock wall: there looks to be about 5 gates spaced throughout the wall, but they are both inconspicuous and away from natural 'desire paths'. The natural path will be to just the two old gates which are highly visible and in direct line of the north and south stands.

* Very narrow passage on the north side of the ground. There looks to be a space approximately 6m wide here.

* South side contains numerous obstructions minimising the usable space. They have had to erect large numbers of metal baffles here to try to mitigate the wind blowing in from the river. These are compounded by numerous trees.

* West stand is very badly designed. The egress is directly on to a large open set of steps with almost zero flat space beyond the lowest step (other than the water itself). This in itself is inherently risky. People having to stop and queue on stairs due to logjams ahead are especially vulnerable to being pushed by crowd weight from behind.

* Expected egress route from the west stand is unclear. There are large steel gates being erected in the south-west corner which I presume will be used for crowd control. This would leave only two egress point from that quadrant of the stadium. One of which happens to be along a narrow walkway with drops into dock water each side and of a considerably longer walking length. Large numbers of people will prefer to use the north-west corner, meaning you have contraflow of bodies in an already restricted situation.

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:34:00 pm
It's even worse than your pic makes out too, as there is a section of dock which is filled in there to make building easier, but that's been dug out now I think allowing access again to the dock.

Along with a set of stairs coming from the upper tier exits, and 'tunnels' leading out from the lower tiers created by the steps. They all funnel into two tight pinch points created by the angle of the upper platform corners.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17060 on: Yesterday at 06:31:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:44:35 pm
so, never, then.
Thats my question..will they sell out week in week out?  Will when it opens of course, but every week?  Im doubtful
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17061 on: Yesterday at 06:42:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:31:59 pm
Thats my question..will they sell out week in week out?  Will when it opens of course, but every week?  Im doubtful

I think they will sell out plenty of the weekend games simply because of the number of tourists in the city at that time. Mid weeks games will be different.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17062 on: Yesterday at 06:43:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:31:59 pm
Thats my question..will they sell out week in week out?  Will when it opens of course, but every week?  Im doubtful
It won't. The novelty value will see it full initially, despite the major increase in costs for the fans, but once the novelty wears off and the winter weather kicks in, attendances will drop off. Also, once fans realize it's same old Everton in a different location, interest will also decrease. It's inevitable.

They simply don't have the fanbase to fill it every game with increased costs and poor team performance. Their disastrous 'local club for local people' nonsense has made them highly unattractive to new fans from further afield too.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17063 on: Yesterday at 06:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:42:16 pm
I think they will sell out plenty of the weekend games simply because of the number of tourists in the city at that time. Mid weeks games will be different.
Tourists?

They'll have spotters all along the dock road telling tourists to do one because they aren't welcome.
« Reply #17064 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:42:16 pm
I think they will sell out plenty of the weekend games simply because of the number of tourists in the city at that time. Mid weeks games will be different.

Most go to go down Mathew Street and get pissed, who in their right mind wants to go and watch 90 minutes of the shite these serve up, while freezing your tits off?
« Reply #17065 on: Yesterday at 07:22:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:34:00 pm
It's even worse than your pic makes out too, as there is a section of dock which is filled in there to make building easier, but that's been dug out now I think allowing access again to the dock.

They're nuts

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17066 on: Yesterday at 07:42:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:22:47 pm
They're nuts



Not sure what those three lower entrances are but if they are for crowds they look uncomfortably tight.

Or are they vents to release the increased air pressure caused by a significant increase in booing?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17067 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
Most go to go down Mathew Street and get pissed, who in their right mind wants to go and watch 90 minutes of the shite these serve up, while freezing your tits off?

If you can pretty much guarantee tickets it makes sense for fans of the away team to make a weekend of it. Premier League away tickets are really hard to come by. I would imagine their will be away fans all over the place.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17068 on: Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:31:59 pm
Thats my question..will they sell out week in week out?  Will when it opens of course, but every week?  Im doubtful

It will be big jump from 14 million gate revenue (12th highest in the league) they get currently. which means many fans will be priced out.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17069 on: Today at 08:00:07 am »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm
It will be big jump from 14 million gate revenue (12th highest in the league) they get currently. which means many fans will be priced out.

Been told by a blue that they arent increasing prices for the fans, its the corporate market thats going to pay more
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17070 on: Today at 09:11:06 am »
Quote from: cheesyleps on Yesterday at 06:30:18 pm
I've been in crushes outside grounds with 15k capacity that have as much if not more space than this.

There are a lot of red flags.

It might be okay when everything runs smoothly but it's when things don't. I think it was Emirates last season that a game was delayed because the ticket machine wasn't working so most of the crowd were stuck outside for ages. Obviously Paris in 2022 and that's a stadium that had hosted World Cup finals or Wembley at the Euros final, were both big security failures on the day.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17071 on: Today at 09:16:29 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:00:07 am
Been told by a blue that they arent increasing prices for the fans, its the corporate market thats going to pay more

Christ, thats a tough sales gig being in the team trying to shift corporate packages for Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17072 on: Today at 09:18:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:43:18 pm
It won't. The novelty value will see it full initially, despite the major increase in costs for the fans, but once the novelty wears off and the winter weather kicks in, attendances will drop off. Also, once fans realize it's same old Everton in a different location, interest will also decrease. It's inevitable.

They simply don't have the fanbase to fill it every game with increased costs and poor team performance. Their disastrous 'local club for local people' nonsense has made them highly unattractive to new fans from further afield too.

Football attendances are also at their peak at the moment in the PL and much of EFL. Every ground is sold out. It's only the last few years Goodison has always been full (or Villa Park, Elland Road etc. at similar capacity). The likes of Villa, Leeds, Newcastle all looking at expanding their grounds as they're sold out every week.

It's when that drops off as well because the novelty of the new stadium will quickly wear off when they're freezing their balls off in winter watching shit football.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17073 on: Today at 09:22:48 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:00:07 am
Been told by a blue that they arent increasing prices for the fans, its the corporate market thats going to pay more

Then their matchday revenue won't increase that much. The corporates and extra capacity will boost revenue but not a gamechanging sum. Especially beyond the novelty of the first season or two, those boxes won't shift as well.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #17074 on: Today at 09:37:19 am »
I went past the Boo Camp last night and it was brutal in the wind. All kinds of shite getting blown down the road. It's going to be horrible in winter weather down there.
