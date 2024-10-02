Me Mrs is Texan and doesn't follow footie at all, we live in Holland and just put an offer in on a house that's been painted blue all over. Told her about their absolute mental view on colours and how most would never consider buying a red house and some even drink pepsi over coke just because of the red can.
She didn't believe me at first then burst out laughing when I got up a few articles about Koeman's baubles.
They're fucking nuts and an absolute parody of themselves, they're genuinely unbelievable to anyone not used to their shite.