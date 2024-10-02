I see they are all up in arms about Carragher pointing out the hate towards Gordon.

Apparently they hate Gordon because he wanted away from Goodison.

They all forget that they chased him down Goodison road and told him to get out of their club after he gave away a free kick for doing what they wanted and getting stuck in in midfield. A free kick, their shite defence allowed Southampton to score from.

They poured their hatred on Gordon long before he wanted to leave.

The same Coke fuelled hate that they directed at Yerri Mina until he faced up to the rat element