Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 2, 2024, 10:53:34 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  2, 2024, 10:41:59 pm
And won 6 finals.

For any blues struggling to read, that's this many

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 3, 2024, 12:45:35 am
Wonder how many years in the Champions League would Everton need to play to match our 250 games?  ;D

And yes I know you have to qualify first.  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 3, 2024, 01:05:13 am
Quote from: 4pool on October  3, 2024, 12:45:35 am
Wonder how many years in the Champions League would Everton need to play to match our 250 games?  ;D

And yes I know you have to qualify first.  :lmao

UEFA get their way, just a couple  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 3, 2024, 01:16:05 am
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
October 5, 2024, 11:55:25 pm
Another point gained for the bitters... they will be fine this season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 12:20:51 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on October  5, 2024, 11:55:25 pm
Another point gained for the bitters... they will be fine this season.

2 dropped on last season though
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:03:14 am
Everton v Newcastle, one of those games you want them both to drop points so probably for the best. Anthony Gordon having a mare managed to pacify the hoardes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:39:15 am
I see they are all up in arms about Carragher pointing out the hate towards Gordon.
Apparently they hate Gordon because he wanted away from Goodison.
They all forget that they chased him down Goodison road and told him to get out of their club after he gave away a free kick for doing what they wanted and  getting stuck in in midfield. A free kick, their shite defence allowed Southampton to score from.
They poured their hatred on Gordon long before he wanted to leave.
The same Coke fuelled hate that they directed at Yerri Mina until he  faced up to the rat element
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:30:05 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/everton-fan-launched-glass-bottle-30085118

In other news today, a horrible little Bitter gobshite has been handed a ban for launching a glass bottle into a coppers face at the Anfield derby last season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:32:31 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:39:15 am

The same Coke fuelled hate that they directed at Yerri Mina until he  faced up to the rat element

As soon as he opened his door the twats went from shithouse to shithouses.

All captured in glorious HD  ;D
