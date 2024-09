I was up by the Pier Head yesterday checking out the new IOM terminal, and there's a whole new stretch of "Northern" promenade and road, with more still being built.



I'm assuming the plan is to disperse Everton's match day fans along here and into the city centre after a game? Probably with plenty of match day buses as well?



The delay to the stadium opening makes a lot more sense if so. Even if the stadium is finished, it still needs safe points of ingress and egress.