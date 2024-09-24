

Exactly, I've learned to tread carefully and talk about the 60s or at least listen sympathetically, to the good ones



Yep.A guy I worked with (he was my boss for a spell) early 00's was one of the most brilliant people I've known. We've always kept in touch, meeting up for a lunchtime beer a couple times a year and bumping into each other at industry events/pissups.Last year we were both at an insurer Xmas drinks bash and got chatting. He turned the conversation to football and ranted about the 10 point (as was at that time) deduction and pressed me to say it was ridiculous and totally disproportionate. I made the mistake of not agreeing with him - but from the perspective of wanting big punishments for the sportwashing c*nts like Abu Dhabi. Fucking hell, he proper went off on one.Working in Manc I've got to know loads of Man U fans, and mutual winding-up is standard. Noticed that, with Everton fans, it's fine for them to pisstake or wind you up but, if you do it back, they see their arse and quickly slip into that 'I fucking hate the RS' mentality.