Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16920 on: Today at 01:54:35 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 01:42:24 pm
Oldie but goldie.

The irony is that really was a legendary team by Everton standards. Peak Bobby Brown Shoes team that finished 5th that year. 3 big name loan players from bigger clubs. Prime time Leighton Baines.

Even the great Carlo Magnifico only finished 12th and 10th...  ( had to look that up)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16921 on: Today at 01:56:21 pm
They do realise that they don't just have to beat us to win things right? They also have to get past city (hopefully for not much longer), arsenal, spurs, chelsea, united, villa and newcastle just to get into the european places. Then there's the likes of brighton and brentford who are run infinitely better than them.

Talk about running before you can walk. Win a game of football first for fuck's sake.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16922 on: Today at 01:59:51 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:56:21 pm
They do realise that they don't just have to beat us to win things right? They have to get past city (hopefully for not much longer), arsenal, spurs, chelsea, united, villa and newcastle just to get into the european places. Then there's the likes of brighton and brentford who are run infinitely better than them.
Untrue. They only have to finish above us to put the coveted Finish Above Redshite Trophy (FART) next to the cuckoo clock
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16923 on: Today at 02:04:27 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:56:21 pm
They do realise that they don't just have to beat us to win things right? They have to get past city (hopefully for not much longer), arsenal, spurs, chelsea, united, villa and newcastle just to get into the european places. Then there's the likes of brighton and brentford who are run infinitely better than them.

Talking about running before you can walk. Win a game of football first for fuck's sake.


They've beaten Doncaster, don't forget
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16924 on: Today at 02:05:27 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:40:13 pm

Exactly, I've learned to tread carefully and talk about the 60s or at least listen sympathetically, to the good ones


Yep.

A guy I worked with (he was my boss for a spell) early 00's was one of the most brilliant people I've known. We've always kept in touch, meeting up for a lunchtime beer a couple times a year and bumping into each other at industry events/pissups.

Last year we were both at an insurer Xmas drinks bash and got chatting. He turned the conversation to football and ranted about the 10 point (as was at that time) deduction and pressed me to say it was ridiculous and totally disproportionate. I made the mistake of not agreeing with him - but from the perspective of wanting big punishments for the sportwashing c*nts like Abu Dhabi. Fucking hell, he proper went off on one.

Working in Manc I've got to know loads of Man U fans, and mutual winding-up is standard. Noticed that, with Everton fans, it's fine for them to pisstake or wind you up but, if you do it back, they see their arse and quickly slip into that 'I fucking hate the RS' mentality.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16925 on: Today at 02:14:45 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:04:27 pm

They've beaten Doncaster, don't forget
Ah, how could I forget that wonderful night...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16926 on: Today at 02:18:15 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:54:05 pm
One of my best mates is a blue. She's great. Nothing like the bitter element. Same with my cousins partner. A proper Scouse woman. No bitterness or hatred in her. Lovely people. Their massive bitter and twisted element though. I lost patience with them some time ago. They're far too anti-scouse for me. Driving a wedge between our fanbases and cozying up to Mancs was the step too far. I see too many tragedy digs from them too. Both Heysel and Hillsborough.

I cherish the good ones amongst them, but the rest can do one.

What they've done to the derby and to solidarity in this city is criminal.

I completely agree mate, but like an older wiser brother, we have to drive a better relationship - not let that bitter shit pool draw us down.

Ive read many of your posts and nodded away in agreement. Imagine what is possible if we could use your phenomenal positivity when addressing our neighbours.

I work in sales managing a nightmare of a team - there is a phrase I use regularly where no is a common occurrence - kill them with kindness.

I really hope this new stadium of theirs is the beginning of something new for them, as the current feeling Is god awful, and as brothers, sisters, cousins - its fucking wank mate being on the end of their miserable beating stick.



Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16927 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:14:45 pm
Ah, how could I forget that wonderful night...
Beto will never forget it. For one night only, he was a superstar.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16928 on: Today at 02:39:32 pm
Quote from: courty61 on September 24, 2024, 09:57:31 am
Seen all over twitter their lot creaming over the fact that this will mean that Bramley Moore will generate £80m per year.

Obviously you can't get into a sensible conversation with them but where on earth does that come from??!

Same capacity as Newcastle. Their matchday revenues are miles off that, even with CL football last season.

They might get to around 50 mill but they'd all have to pay a lot more for a ticket. West Ham's match revenue isn't that high and they're a London club with 60k crowds.

And West Ham got a free stadium. Their increased matchday income of maybe 30 million extra a year will be swallowed for a long time on loan repayments from building it.

Everton for over 20 years have been relying on PL TV money to trade as a going concern..next season will be no different. The new ground would give them.a competitive advantage in The Championship, that's about it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16929 on: Today at 02:42:50 pm
They need, and they prob won't get, 3 or 4 seasons of being boring.

Like a Palace or someone in recent years.

Just boring. Mid table. Nothing to shout about. And then try and go little by little.

Absolutely no chance their fanbase accepts that though
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16930 on: Today at 02:51:33 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:42:50 pm
They need, and they prob won't get, 3 or 4 seasons of being boring.

Like a Palace or someone in recent years.

Just boring. Mid table. Nothing to shout about. And then try and go little by little.

Absolutely no chance their fanbase accepts that though

You'd think they'd be crying out for that after their recent league performances but no, they will be booing until they win the league (i.e. forever).
