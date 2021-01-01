« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 977507 times)

Online Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16800 on: Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
I often wondered about the doe. Clealry he wanted big buck signings
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:33:44 pm
Oh deer
They'll at least get shut of Dyche and do away with hoofball.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16801 on: Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm »
I suppose to an extent he DID have the doe he claimed he had. For a while. Or at least Usmanov did.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16802 on: Yesterday at 10:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
I often wondered about the doe. Clearly he wanted big buck signings

Blues fawning over the new owner...

And his bucks...
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16803 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm
They'll at least get shut of Dyche and do away with hoofball.

Probably get Moyes back.
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16804 on: Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:04:06 pm
Blues fawning over the new owner...

And his bucks...

Wonder if he'll try to sign Barry Venison?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16805 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 06:40:47 pm
They're rich again. They're giddy about it. All the comments on Twitter are about his net worth and how he's worth billions, ergo Everton are now worth billions and will spend billions. I see shouts for Tuchel. They're back, they're going to be back at the big table and they're going to be winning trophies.


Do they ever, ever learn?

Rich! Rich!

With a net worth only beaten in the PL by Arsenal, Aston Villa,  Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, West Ham, and Wolves

So other than those 11 teams they are richer than everyone
Online koptommy93

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16806 on: Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm »
Textor was running his mouth all week, burnt all his bridges with palace only to not close the deal. Silly tit.
Online ABZ Rover

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16807 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm
Textor was running his mouth all week, burnt all his bridges with palace only to not close the deal. Silly tit.
.

Everton that.
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16808 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm »
Everton prospective owner Dan Friedkin has identified Gareth Southgate, 54, as a potential candidate to replace his fellow Englishman Sean Dyche, 53, as manager at Goodison Park
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16809 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm »

An exorcism too far for Friedkin ?
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16810 on: Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Rich! Rich!

With a net worth only beaten in the PL by Arsenal, Aston Villa,  Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, West Ham, and Wolves

So other than those 11 teams they are richer than everyone
Offline only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16811 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm
Wonder if he'll try to sign Barry Venison?
Some fella asked me if I wanted to buy 8 legs of Venison for £1000. I said "No, that's two deer!"
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16812 on: Yesterday at 11:50:10 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Some fella asked me if I wanted to buy 8 legs of Venison for £1000. I said "No, that's two deer!"

herd that one before...
Offline elbow

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16813 on: Yesterday at 11:55:26 pm »
Rocky Balboa is a fan. He fought Rudolph Lundgren in the 80's. Gave him a red nose as I recall.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16814 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:50:10 pm
herd that one before...
Oh deer, these jokes are stuck in a rut
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16815 on: Today at 12:02:29 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Some fella asked me if I wanted to buy 8 legs of Venison for £1000. I said "No, that's two deer!"
I hope you roasted him for that.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16816 on: Today at 12:22:28 am »
So, Friedkin.
What can they do that Moshiri did not do.
Spend money, tried it, made no difference
Get more revenue in, where from if not the match day fans
Sack the manager, tried it, 6 times, made them worse.
Appoint a well respected international manager, you can't get much bigger than Ancelotti. Maybe transfer in Mourinho, they obviously rate him, I'd actually love to see him with the faithful over there playing his shit football and remember that's what the coked up knobheads wanted and they always get what they want.  Beware Friedkin, don't let any fans stand behind you when times are tough, you're likely to be strangled or at least find something nasty in your hair, especially after Southgate fucks up.

Anyway, looks like their problems are over because they are rich all over again...................................Thanks Mosh

« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:43 am by Black Bull Nova »
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16817 on: Today at 12:24:50 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Some fella asked me if I wanted to buy 8 legs of Venison for £1000. I said "No, that's two deer!"
Trossard was sent off for less than that
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16818 on: Today at 12:45:11 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:22:28 am
So, Friedkin.
What can they do that Moshiri did not do.
Spend money, tried it, made no difference
Get more revenue in, where from if not the match day fans
Sack the manager, tried it, 6 times, made them worse.
Appoint a well respected international manager, you can't get much bigger than Ancelotti. Maybe transfer in Mourinho, they obviously rate him, I'd actually love to see him with the faithful over there playing his shit football and remember that's what the coked up knobheads wanted and they always get what they want.  Beware Friedkin, don't let any fans stand behind you when times are tough, you're likely to be strangled or at least find something nasty in your hair, especially after Southgate fucks up.

Anyway, looks like their problems are over because they are rich all over again...................................Thanks Mosh

Fried Chicken

Online TepidT2O

« Reply #16819 on: Today at 06:54:22 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
Everton prospective owner Dan Friedkin has identified Gareth Southgate, 54, as a potential candidate to replace his fellow Englishman Sean Dyche, 53, as manager at Goodison Park
On one hand. YES YES YES, PLEASE GOD YES..


On the other hand, I want him saved for United
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #16820 on: Today at 06:58:15 am »
Theyre already working out who they can sign inthe transfer window..  have they learned nothing from last time? (Of course thye havent!)
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16821 on: Today at 08:03:36 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm
Wonder if he'll try to sign Barry Venison?

I'd be staggered if they did.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16822 on: Today at 08:43:24 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm


Shouldnt that be Considerably richer than YOW?

If they are expecting a spending spree they should realise that American owners wont spend their own money and, in some cases, the clubs own money. Maybe we should get Al to write them a time on American owners and their mingebaggery. ;D
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16823 on: Today at 08:43:28 am »
Said it before.
The only way to make money of of a football club is to lend it money.
Everton have been borrowing for years, paying someone who nobody knows,  a good rate of interest on their loans backed by their tv rights.
777 have loaned them £200m at silly rates of interest. Others have done likewise.
Friedkin loaned then similar and can take over that debt and Everton would have to pay him back with interest. He will have the new stadium as collateral.
He could even split off the stadium from the club and charge rent if he wanted.

Roma are also £600m in debt.
If I was a rich man it would make sense to loan money to clubs with a good profile and TV revenue, it would make even more sense to loan money to clubs I own. Of course I would do it via some company in the Isle Of Man or the Cayman Islands.

Beats waiting for success and profitability to pay a dividend
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16824 on: Today at 09:11:57 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:43:28 am
Said it before.
The only way to make money of of a football club is to lend it money.
Everton have been borrowing for years, paying someone who nobody knows,  a good rate of interest on their loans backed by their tv rights.
777 have loaned them £200m at silly rates of interest. Others have done likewise.
Friedkin loaned then similar and can take over that debt and Everton would have to pay him back with interest. He will have the new stadium as collateral.
He could even split off the stadium from the club and charge rent if he wanted.

Roma are also £600m in debt.
If I was a rich man it would make sense to loan money to clubs with a good profile and TV revenue, it would make even more sense to loan money to clubs I own. Of course I would do it via some company in the Isle Of Man or the Cayman Islands.

Beats waiting for success and profitability to pay a dividend
It's really shabby and hopefully it's a model that will be regulated out of football.  I won't hold my breath though as it's not been regulated out of any other business sector.  In England most adult social care providers operate at a loss but the owners of the care homes make very large profits.  The two parts are usually owned by the same people but any formal links obfuscated by accountants.

Friedkin will get some initial goodwill just by virtue of not being Moshiri (who, we shouldn't forget, is walking away with north of £500m losses!) but in time he'll be hated.  His model will not bring success to Everton FC any more than Bill Kenwright's did.
Offline 12C

« Reply #16825 on: Today at 09:46:07 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:11:57 am
It's really shabby and hopefully it's a model that will be regulated out of football.  I won't hold my breath though as it's not been regulated out of any other business sector.  In England most adult social care providers operate at a loss but the owners of the care homes make very large profits.  The two parts are usually owned by the same people but any formal links obfuscated by accountants.

Friedkin will get some initial goodwill just by virtue of not being Moshiri (who, we shouldn't forget, is walking away with north of £500m losses!) but in time he'll be hated.  His model will not bring success to Everton FC any more than Bill Kenwright's did.

I was thinking of the care home model when I wrote it.
Its scandalous that it costs thousands a week to care for an elderly person yet staff are on buttons and washers.
Its also now the case with in home care. I know someone who was quoted £2k a week for a carer to come in and sit for a couple of hours with their bed ridden mum. Thats just respite care btw.
The actual carers get minimum wage as well. Just greed.
I cant understand the mentality that leeches off peoples misfortune. You must be just a shell of a human to do that. A bit like the Abu Dhabi regime.
Online courty61

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16826 on: Today at 09:57:31 am »
Seen all over twitter their lot creaming over the fact that this will mean that Bramley Moore will generate £80m per year.

Obviously you can't get into a sensible conversation with them but where on earth does that come from??!
Online Ray K

« Reply #16827 on: Today at 10:13:58 am »
Was wondering what they'd do with all their loans and the Athletic have sorta given an answer:
Quote
TFG has effectively made a down payment on Everton by lending the club £200million this summer. That was to clear another earlier debt of £158million to another of Moshiris former suitors, MSP Sports Capital, and help the club with those stadium construction costs.

What TFG decides to do with that debt is one of the big unanswered questions, but our guess is that it borrows even more money  perhaps as much as £350million  secured against the new stadium to pay off both A-Cap and the other big creditor, Rights and Media Funding. There would be no shortage of well-known lenders willing to offer TFG that kind of long-term, low-interest deal.

Once the clubs more expensive debt has been replaced by a combination of Friedkin cash and new, cheaper borrowings, Everton should be a more sustainable business, particularly once they move to a larger, more modern home.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmm.
Online JasonF

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16828 on: Today at 10:15:10 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:57:31 am
Seen all over twitter their lot creaming over the fact that this will mean that Bramley Moore will generate £80m per year.

Obviously you can't get into a sensible conversation with them but where on earth does that come from??!

That would work out at £80 a ticket for their 19 home games. If they're lucky with cup draws they might manage 21 home games.

Even if they could fill their stadium at £80 a ticket (they won't), that assumes their entire gate receipts is profit, which it obviously isn't.
Online emitime

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16829 on: Today at 10:25:55 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:15:10 am
That would work out at £80 a ticket for their 19 home games. If they're lucky with cup draws they might manage 21 home games.

Even if they could fill their stadium at £80 a ticket (they won't), that assumes their entire gate receipts is profit, which it obviously isn't.

Apparently in 2023 they made £15 per seat. Assuming costs are the same, they'd need to increase every single seat by £65, so probably £100 for any given ticket.

If that's what they're excited about then more power to them.
Online courty61

« Reply #16830 on: Today at 10:32:21 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:13:58 am
Was wondering what they'd do with all their loans and the Athletic have sorta given an answer:Hmmmmmmmmmmmm.

Tbf that is the best plan. It's what Spurs did. But Spurs got a ridiculously low rate. Everton don't have that luxury.

But like with any mortgage, you need to repay the capital too
Online JasonF

« Reply #16831 on: Today at 10:33:05 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 10:25:55 am
Apparently in 2023 they made £15 per seat. Assuming costs are the same, they'd need to increase every single seat by £65, so probably £100 for any given ticket.

If that's what they're excited about then more power to them.

They'll be banking on the corporates sacking off coming to our games and going to theirs instead. That and all the billionaire yacht owners moving them from Monte Carlo to Bramley Moore because of how stunning the new stadium is. Those guys will easily spend a few grand a piece on match days.
Online thaddeus

« Reply #16832 on: Today at 10:33:48 am »
Surely most of the increased revenue will be in executive hospitality.  They will be able to charge for more for that at BMD and also have a much larger capacity for it.  It remains to be seen whether there's the demand for it.
Online Dr. Beaker

« Reply #16833 on: Today at 10:44:05 am »
You can't beat the smell of human shite while you try to get your sausage dinner down your neck.
