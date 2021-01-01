Said it before.

The only way to make money of of a football club is to lend it money.

Everton have been borrowing for years, paying someone who nobody knows, a good rate of interest on their loans backed by their tv rights.

777 have loaned them £200m at silly rates of interest. Others have done likewise.

Friedkin loaned then similar and can take over that debt and Everton would have to pay him back with interest. He will have the new stadium as collateral.

He could even split off the stadium from the club and charge rent if he wanted.



Roma are also £600m in debt.

If I was a rich man it would make sense to loan money to clubs with a good profile and TV revenue, it would make even more sense to loan money to clubs I own. Of course I would do it via some company in the Isle Of Man or the Cayman Islands.



Beats waiting for success and profitability to pay a dividend