I often wondered about the doe. Clearly he wanted big buck signings
They'll at least get shut of Dyche and do away with hoofball.
They're rich again. They're giddy about it. All the comments on Twitter are about his net worth and how he's worth billions, ergo Everton are now worth billions and will spend billions. I see shouts for Tuchel. They're back, they're going to be back at the big table and they're going to be winning trophies.Do they ever, ever learn?
Textor was running his mouth all week, burnt all his bridges with palace only to not close the deal. Silly tit.
Rich! Rich!With a net worth only beaten in the PL by Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, West Ham, and WolvesSo other than those 11 teams they are richer than everyone
