Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 976183 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16800 on: Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
I often wondered about the doe. Clealry he wanted big buck signings
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:33:44 pm
Oh deer
They'll at least get shut of Dyche and do away with hoofball.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16801 on: Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm »
I suppose to an extent he DID have the doe he claimed he had. For a while. Or at least Usmanov did.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16802 on: Yesterday at 10:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
I often wondered about the doe. Clearly he wanted big buck signings

Blues fawning over the new owner...

And his bucks...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16803 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:36:18 pm
They'll at least get shut of Dyche and do away with hoofball.

Probably get Moyes back.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16804 on: Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:04:06 pm
Blues fawning over the new owner...

And his bucks...

Wonder if he'll try to sign Barry Venison?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16805 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 06:40:47 pm
They're rich again. They're giddy about it. All the comments on Twitter are about his net worth and how he's worth billions, ergo Everton are now worth billions and will spend billions. I see shouts for Tuchel. They're back, they're going to be back at the big table and they're going to be winning trophies.


Do they ever, ever learn?

Rich! Rich!

With a net worth only beaten in the PL by Arsenal, Aston Villa,  Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, West Ham, and Wolves

So other than those 11 teams they are richer than everyone
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16806 on: Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm »
Textor was running his mouth all week, burnt all his bridges with palace only to not close the deal. Silly tit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16807 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm
Textor was running his mouth all week, burnt all his bridges with palace only to not close the deal. Silly tit.
.

Everton that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16808 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm »
Everton prospective owner Dan Friedkin has identified Gareth Southgate, 54, as a potential candidate to replace his fellow Englishman Sean Dyche, 53, as manager at Goodison Park
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16809 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm »

An exorcism too far for Friedkin ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16810 on: Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Rich! Rich!

With a net worth only beaten in the PL by Arsenal, Aston Villa,  Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, West Ham, and Wolves

So other than those 11 teams they are richer than everyone
« Reply #16811 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm
Wonder if he'll try to sign Barry Venison?
Some fella asked me if I wanted to buy 8 legs of Venison for £1000. I said "No, that's two deer!"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16812 on: Yesterday at 11:50:10 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Some fella asked me if I wanted to buy 8 legs of Venison for £1000. I said "No, that's two deer!"

herd that one before...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16813 on: Yesterday at 11:55:26 pm »
Rocky Balboa is a fan. He fought Rudolph Lundgren in the 80's. Gave him a red nose as I recall.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16814 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:50:10 pm
herd that one before...
Oh deer, these jokes are stuck in a rut
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16815 on: Today at 12:02:29 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Some fella asked me if I wanted to buy 8 legs of Venison for £1000. I said "No, that's two deer!"
I hope you roasted him for that.
