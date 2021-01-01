@David_Ornstein
🚨 BREAKING: The Friedkin Group reaches total agreement to buy Everton. TFG purchasing all Farhad Moshiri shares + investing to reduce club debt. Moshiri accepted best deal for #EFC. Approval process ~12wk. Secures financial stability/future @TheAthleticFC
@_pauljoyce
The Friedkin Group has agreed a deal to buy Farhad Moshiris 94.1 percent stake in Everton.
A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction.
We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock."