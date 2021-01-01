Its not. All 3 promoted teams for a start are and then you've got to consider that City may get a relegation worth points deduction that would only see 2 others go down. They'll stay up and probably quite comfortable too.



Indeed, they have not been as bad as their points suggest Ndiayh looks decent and Branthwaite coming back will help them at the back. I'd say nothing spectacular but Ipswich, Southampton, Leicester and City have more chance of relegation this season at the moment. That said, their run of relatively comfortable games has only a short while to run now. If they don't pick up some wins shortly then they will probably be down in the mix till new year. I'm sure they will pick up in the spring like they always do and, whatever you say about him, Dyche does not crack under pressure.