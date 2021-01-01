« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 971221 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,060
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16680 on: Yesterday at 04:09:16 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:03:06 pm
It's not pronounced "shairt?"

My Scouse needs work...


I was just trying approximate when they chant it to the tune of Bread of Heaven
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,208
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16681 on: Yesterday at 04:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:09:16 pm
I was just trying approximate when they chant it to the tune of Bread of Heaven

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,639
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16682 on: Yesterday at 05:05:04 pm »
Only failed to hold on to a 1 goal lead this week. Is that progress?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,948
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16683 on: Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm »
Draw doesn't really help either side, would have preferred the Leicester win of course.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16684 on: Yesterday at 05:27:37 pm »
Off the bottom of the table by virtue of a third Villa goal in injury time against Wolves.

Winning without winning.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,909
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16685 on: Yesterday at 05:28:00 pm »
Everton still can't hold onto a lead, & had a biblical thunderstorm at halftime.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,467
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16686 on: Yesterday at 07:12:40 pm »
Decent result for Everton that... drawing at Leicester not only is one point gained, but two points denied to a struggling team. Onwards and upwards for Dyche!
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,294
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16687 on: Yesterday at 10:48:47 pm »
Give them some credit, they are off the bottom of the table.

By virtue of "E" being ahead of "W" in the alphabet.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,596
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16688 on: Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 07:12:40 pm
Decent result for Everton that... drawing at Leicester not only is one point gained, but two points denied to a struggling team. Onwards and upwards for Dyche!

Winning without ...... winning  ;)
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16689 on: Today at 02:58:56 am »
I thought they'd win that game. One of those games they need to win. Fucked up again didn't they.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,111
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16690 on: Today at 09:01:02 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:58:56 am
I thought they'd win that game. One of those games they need to win. Fucked up again didn't they.  :D

Easy one next to get them off and running 😂
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,948
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16691 on: Today at 11:11:53 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 07:12:40 pm
Decent result for Everton that... drawing at Leicester not only is one point gained, but two points denied to a struggling team. Onwards and upwards for Dyche!

It's funny cause it's true! That's a relegation six pointer that Leicester have fluffed. But given how the Goodison faithful get on the backs of the Everton team when things don't go their way - so, like, always - Leicester might actually find the away game easier!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,295
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16692 on: Today at 11:15:53 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:58:56 am
I thought they'd win that game. One of those games they need to win. Fucked up again didn't they.  :D
Their easiest away maybe?

Still, at least people cant say that Everton are pointless any more
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 413 414 415 416 417 [418]   Go Up
« previous next »
 