It's not pronounced "shairt?"My Scouse needs work...
I was just trying approximate when they chant it to the tune of Bread of Heaven
Crosby Nick never fails.
All the best to you and yours too.
Decent result for Everton that... drawing at Leicester not only is one point gained, but two points denied to a struggling team. Onwards and upwards for Dyche!
I thought they'd win that game. One of those games they need to win. Fucked up again didn't they.
Page created in 0.074 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]