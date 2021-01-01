Decent result for Everton that... drawing at Leicester not only is one point gained, but two points denied to a struggling team. Onwards and upwards for Dyche!



It's funny cause it's true! That's a relegation six pointer that Leicester have fluffed. But given how the Goodison faithful get on the backs of the Everton team when things don't go their way - so, like, always - Leicester might actually find the away game easier!