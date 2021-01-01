« previous next »
Filling the bowl (an unfortunate turn of phrase given their future neighbours) is going to be a bit of a reality check for the club. Someone at Everton will have done the numbers and will know what the median cost of a ticket is going to have to be. Shit on a stick, losing, football and massive ticket price hikes isn't a recipe for selling out every fortnight, and I doubt the club is in a position to subsidise ticket prices.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm

Some whopper in the comments claims only 25% of Liverpool's match day crowds have Merseyside postcodes.

No evidence to back it up, like. Just a figure plucked out of his arse.

It's always comments from Blues like this that are ridiculous in their nature.

Yes, the club allows International Branch members to purchase a ticket to a home League match only. No Cups, No European fixtures. ( I've done this in the past) And the combined allocation for all Branches is small. ( I've been shut out before as well).

But the idiots across the park focus on the out of towners coming in when, pay attention Evertonians, the vast yes vast majority of the ground is Season Tickets. And Season ticket holders are overwhelmingly locals. You're not going to have a ST living in the USA, Australia, or the rest of the world and travel every other week for a match. And keep your Cup seats as well.

Then you get into match day sales and you need loads of credits to get one of those. Again, you're not from the rest of the World travelling to every match to keep your credits up for League and Cup fixtures.

Evertons own survey said 25% of locals support them. 50% support LFC. 25% were non committed or not footy fans.

Cognitive thinking is not a requirement to support Everton.
