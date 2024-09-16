« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16600 on: Today at 04:11:11 pm »
imagine if everton got moyes back and utd went for southgate?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16601 on: Today at 04:18:34 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 04:11:11 pm
imagine if everton got moyes back and utd went for southgate?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16602 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm »
Didn't he have his dog nicked when he was in hospital for some reason  :lmao

Everton, that
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16603 on: Today at 04:29:52 pm »
 ;D

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16604 on: Today at 04:32:57 pm »
Another record :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16605 on: Today at 04:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:07:57 am
Wow!

I didn't realise these were playing until I saw comments in another thread. So I just looked up the stats. Southampton had 74% possession at Goodison and had almost 800 passes compared to the Shite's 260.    :o

That's staggering.

 :lmao

That's got to be one of the most amazing stats I've ever heard. It was Southampton's B side too.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16606 on: Today at 04:55:51 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:45:14 pm
Seen a few on SM saying Moyes always bought good players
Remember Per Kroldrup. A centre half who couldnt head a ball
Was Denis Straquilarsi one of his as well?
And the feller who was going to mark Gerrard out of existence, the one with the dodgy tattoos? Was he one of Moyes buys?
Bob the pole, Billyletoneoff, and that feller who was better than Torres?
Any more gems
Mohamed Besic

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:48:42 pm
Jellyfish?
No he was better than Suarez; not sure who the loons thought was better than Torres.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16607 on: Today at 04:59:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:45:14 pm
Seen a few on SM saying Moyes always bought good players
Remember Per Kroldrup. A centre half who couldnt head a ball
Was Denis Straquilarsi one of his as well?
And the feller who was going to mark Gerrard out of existence, the one with the dodgy tattoos? Was he one of Moyes buys?
Bob the pole, Billyletoneoff, and that feller who was better than Torres?
Any more gems

Riquelme?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16608 on: Today at 05:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:27:17 pm
Oh there are some wonderful stories about him. Not wonderful if you're expecting the behaviour of a professional athlete, but just wonderful because of the complete lunacy.
Didn't someone rob his Ferrari then rag it round the Showcase car park on the East Lancs? I think I remember the video being upon YouTube.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16609 on: Today at 05:08:04 pm »
Matteo Ferrari?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16610 on: Today at 05:10:29 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:39:13 pm
That's got to be one of the most amazing stats I've ever heard. It was Southampton's B side too.
Their B side? Really?  :lmao

How embarrassing.

I imagine the Bitters thought it was a good draw when that tie came out of the hat, too.

I know anyone can be turned over on a bad day/night, but to be so comprehensively dominated like that, at home to Southampton, is shocking.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16611 on: Today at 05:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:10:29 pm
Their B side? Really?  :lmao

How embarrassing.

I imagine the Bitters thought it was a good draw when that tie came out of the hat, too.

I know anyone can be turned over on a bad day/night, but to be so comprehensively dominated like that, at home to Southampton, is shocking.

With a bit of luck, the same in the league
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16612 on: Today at 05:14:15 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s9wsdrU4n0Y&amp;start=687&amp;end=708" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s9wsdrU4n0Y&amp;start=687&amp;end=708</a>
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16613 on: Today at 05:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:10:29 pm
Their B side? Really?  :lmao

How embarrassing.

I imagine the Bitters thought it was a good draw when that tie came out of the hat, too.

I know anyone can be turned over on a bad day/night, but to be so comprehensively dominated like that, at home to Southampton, is shocking.

5 times in the last 7 seasons they've exited this tournament on penalties too.

Their record in shootouts down the years must be awful.

Won 5 lost 9 throughout history apparently, thought they'd have played more. Beat Monchengladbach in 1970 in what might have been the first ever European shootout. So just four further wins in over 50 years since  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16614 on: Today at 05:28:27 pm »
Remember when Adrian threw his gloves on the floor before scoring a shootout winner? :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16615 on: Today at 05:36:56 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:01:07 pm
Ibrahim Said "I was going to play the match against Liverpool as a starter, but then I dyed my hair red and I didn't play," he said later.

 :lmao



Thought you were joking so had to check myself :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16616 on: Today at 05:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:55:51 pm
; not sure who the loons thought was better than Torres.

 Yakubu.  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16617 on: Today at 05:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:36:56 pm
Thought you were joking so had to check myself :lmao

At first I thought Ibrahim Said was his name. Or is that just a quote? And if so who from?! Bakayoko?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16618 on: Today at 05:42:20 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:28:27 pm
Remember when Adrian threw his gloves on the floor before scoring a shootout winner? :lmao
That was brilliant. I remember saying at the time that it was poetic. Him basically saying "It's Everton, so I won't be needing these again tonight" ;D

https://youtu.be/WGkcqUpuMO8?t=798
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16619 on: Today at 05:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 05:38:23 pm
Yakubu.  :lmao
:lmao

They surely can't have believed that?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16620 on: Today at 05:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:43:26 pm
:lmao

They surely can't have believed that?

 Didn't they have a knock off of the Torres song for Yak? I might be losing me marbles but I think they did.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16621 on: Today at 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 05:38:23 pm
Yakubu.  :lmao

It feels like a fever dream but yes, I remember these days
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16622 on: Today at 06:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:42:20 pm
That was brilliant. I remember saying at the time that it was poetic. Him basically saying "It's Everton, so I won't be needing these again tonight" ;D

https://youtu.be/WGkcqUpuMO8?t=798



:D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16623 on: Today at 06:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 05:49:19 pm
Didn't they have a knock off of the Torres song for Yak? I might be losing me marbles but I think they did.

Yeah, it was shite

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tvz22rBn9RI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tvz22rBn9RI</a>
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16624 on: Today at 06:11:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:18:34 pm

god almighty   :lmao

who comes up with this stuff? 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16625 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 04:11:11 pm
imagine if everton got moyes back and utd went for southgate?

Moyes back to the Ev, maybe they can remaster thay Moyes 10 of 10 DVD for streaming. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16626 on: Today at 09:24:25 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:26:31 am
Dyche's comments about the booing when Young came on were classic Hodgson Dyche.
They weren't booing Young you silly twat - they were booing because you replaced a striker with a right back.

Oceangate make better subs than Dyche.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16627 on: Today at 09:34:47 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16628 on: Today at 10:35:23 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 09:24:25 pm
Oceangate make better subs than Dyche.

Fucking hell ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16629 on: Today at 10:36:36 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 09:24:25 pm
Oceangate make better subs than Dyche.

:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16630 on: Today at 10:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 16, 2024, 02:42:46 pm
You missed out
6. Blame the red shite

That'd be more of a 1a, 2a, 3a, 4a and 5a rather than a separate entry for them.  ;D
