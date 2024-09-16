« Reply #16613 on: Today at 05:18:49 pm »
Their B side? Really?
How embarrassing.
I imagine the Bitters thought it was a good draw when that tie came out of the hat, too.
I know anyone can be turned over on a bad day/night, but to be so comprehensively dominated like that, at home to Southampton, is shocking.
5 times in the last 7 seasons they've exited this tournament on penalties too.
Their record in shootouts down the years must be awful.
Won 5 lost 9 throughout history apparently, thought they'd have played more. Beat Monchengladbach in 1970 in what might have been the first ever European shootout. So just four further wins in over 50 years since
