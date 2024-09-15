I took a walk from the top end of the dock road the other day into town. Granted it was an especially miserable day, rain coming at me sideways, cold, blowing a gale. Like many I've commented on this myself on here before but seeing it on foot and not driving opened my eyes to how very little there is around there (at the moment anyway) for a match-going fan. Aside from the Shell garage I didn't see a shop for about a mile and a half! No cafes, no chippies and certainly no boozer to have a quick pint in.



Closer to the ground, once it comes into view I guess, you get the odd late-night pizza takeaway and a Gregg's etc and another garage and such. I'm assuming off the main road where I was there will be a lot more of what is missing on the main road but fuck me it was bare. All you could see was lumber yards/car fixing garages/showrooms/other office-type buildings and scrap places etc. Such an odd place to build a ground.



Once the stadium came into view it looked a bit like a giant spaceship but I wasn't blown away with it, it looked better about a year or so ago mid-construction. In terms of materials etc, can or have they used anything specifically given the location? I can't imagine a building like that situated where it is will age too well, you couldn't be more exposed to the elements if you tried.