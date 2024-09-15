« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 957210 times)

Offline lfc_col

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16440 on: September 15, 2024, 07:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on September 15, 2024, 06:50:25 pm
They made a similar start to last season. They'll be fine. Unfortunately.

Yeah but i am thinking the Coventry method well eventually
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16441 on: September 15, 2024, 07:01:41 pm »
I've been laughing at that fucking 'always say die' attitude tweet all day now, it's actually cheered me up a bit after yesterday  :lmao

It's hard to imagine Dyche staying beyond the next couple of months or so. If they fail to pick up more than two points in the next three games he's surely sacked during the internationals.

It just sort of feels right that the Moyesiah takes them into the new ground. He'll be able to win them points, even without necessarily winning points. He's translated that same formula successfully into trophy hunting throughout his entire career.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16442 on: September 15, 2024, 07:01:42 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 15, 2024, 06:46:53 pm
They would rather have the stadium and mock ours when they are relegated into the 2nd division? Shameless idiots.
If only they spent more time supporting their own club and less time mocking ours, they would really be in a position to see where they really stand.
It certainly looks that way. Sad really. It must be soul destroying and tiring to forever be comparing yourself with the neighbours. The weird thing is they think their new ground bothers us, yet I don't know a single Red who gives a monkeys. And as for "being jealous". Well I certainly wouldn't swap Anfield for anything like it. Of course, it will be infinitely superior to Goodison as far as facilities are concerned, so good luck to them there. To be honest, if I were a blue and Goodison wasn't so landlocked, I'd be up in arms that they moved to that rather than redeveloped a historic home.

Offline Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16443 on: September 15, 2024, 10:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on September 15, 2024, 06:50:25 pm
They made a similar start to last season. They'll be fine. Unfortunately.

If they don't get repeated boosts from the points deductions they may just keep drifting along this season though.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16444 on: Yesterday at 12:50:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 15, 2024, 07:01:42 pm
It certainly looks that way. Sad really. It must be soul destroying and tiring to forever be comparing yourself with the neighbours. The weird thing is they think their new ground bothers us, yet I don't know a single Red who gives a monkeys. And as for "being jealous". Well I certainly wouldn't swap Anfield for anything like it. Of course, it will be infinitely superior to Goodison as far as facilities are concerned, so good luck to them there. To be honest, if I were a blue and Goodison wasn't so landlocked, I'd be up in arms that they moved to that rather than redeveloped a historic home.
Yeah, I have no doubt the facilities will be decent, I suspect they may have to put the prices up though to make it viable. A typical matchday will involve;
1. Turning up early because of the transport issues and having a overpriced pint of bitter
2. Watch the first half where Everton take a 2 goal lead
3. Celebrate their imminent return to glory with an overpriced blue stilton and blueberry pastie
4. Go out and watch the Blues surrender their lead to suffer another 3-2 defeat
5. Back on the booze, bitter again, of course

In comfort of course
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16445 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 15, 2024, 07:01:42 pm
It certainly looks that way. Sad really. It must be soul destroying and tiring to forever be comparing yourself with the neighbours. The weird thing is they think their new ground bothers us, yet I don't know a single Red who gives a monkeys. And as for "being jealous". Well I certainly wouldn't swap Anfield for anything like it. Of course, it will be infinitely superior to Goodison as far as facilities are concerned, so good luck to them there. To be honest, if I were a blue and Goodison wasn't so landlocked, I'd be up in arms that they moved to that rather than redeveloped a historic home.

Im just curious that they felt building a new stadium from scratch  is going to be more "cost effective" than refurbishing their existing one.
I get it that it is landlocked and that there cannot be a 60k-65k stadium in that place. But strictly for domestic competitions, I think if they are able to add 6k more seats and bring it up to 45k or 46k, that would be a decent place to be until they are able to challenge for Europe. But then they chased away Rafa, Martinez, Koeman and probably the greatest modern manager Ancelotti gave them a bigg middle finger. I find it bizzare that Ancelotti even accepted to go there in the first place. But I digress..

To be honest, in 2007/08 I liked the idea of Stanley Park (but not as a stadium share) but hindsight I was completely in the wrong about it. There is nothing that I would swap our stadium with. No amounts of money or facilities can convince me that a new stadium is going to be better. I think that redevoloping Anfield was the best decision ever and that for all their flaws, FSG hit the nail right on its head to develop our stadium, preserving our 120+ years of history while adding 120 more years of futureproofing to it.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16446 on: Yesterday at 11:52:52 am »
Whats all this media hype about Jay Z joining Textors bid?

Seems like this Textor is a bit of a publicity hound.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16447 on: Yesterday at 12:04:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:52:52 am
Whats all this media hype about Jay Z joining Textors bid?

Seems like this Textor is a bit of a publicity hound.

Apparently theyre launching a joint takeover bid on the proviso the manager keeps his job.

They got 99 problems but a Dyche aint one.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16448 on: Yesterday at 12:06:46 pm »
Get Jay-Z on at Bramley Moore  ;D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16449 on: Yesterday at 12:08:59 pm »
The Boo-Print
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16450 on: Yesterday at 12:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:04:14 pm
Apparently theyre launching a joint takeover bid on the proviso the manager keeps his job.

They got 99 problems but a Dyche aint one.

Bravo  ;D
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16451 on: Yesterday at 12:38:14 pm »
Jay Z Cars
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16452 on: Yesterday at 12:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:04:14 pm
Apparently theyre launching a joint takeover bid on the proviso the manager keeps his job.

They got 99 problems but a Dyche aint one.

They asked him if he needed a new left back, he said "no thanks left back will be forever Young"
Offline Fiasco

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16453 on: Yesterday at 01:51:39 pm »
I took a walk from the top end of the dock road the other day into town. Granted it was an especially miserable day, rain coming at me sideways, cold, blowing a gale. Like many I've commented on this myself on here before but seeing it on foot and not driving opened my eyes to how very little there is around there (at the moment anyway) for a match-going fan. Aside from the Shell garage I didn't see a shop for about a mile and a half! No cafes, no chippies and certainly no boozer to have a quick pint in.

Closer to the ground, once it comes into view I guess, you get the odd late-night pizza takeaway and a Gregg's etc and another garage and such. I'm assuming off the main road where I was there will be a lot more of what is missing on the main road but fuck me it was bare. All you could see was lumber yards/car fixing garages/showrooms/other office-type buildings and scrap places etc. Such an odd place to build a ground.

Once the stadium came into view it looked a bit like a giant spaceship but I wasn't blown away with it, it looked better about a year or so ago mid-construction. In terms of materials etc, can or have they used anything specifically given the location? I can't imagine a building like that situated where it is will age too well, you couldn't be more exposed to the elements if you tried.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16454 on: Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm »
I saw the stadium for the first time up close on Saturday morning (went to the asian supermarket with the Mrs for her to buy loads of random stuff), and I will admit I thought it looked impressive. I would echo what everyone else has said on here in that there is little around it although I suspect that will develop quickly enough. Transport to and from the ground will be a bastard
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16455 on: Yesterday at 02:23:36 pm »
Miserable start but they're not alone in that regard.

They'll stay up comfortably.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16456 on: Yesterday at 02:31:21 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:52:52 am
Whats all this media hype about Jay Z joining Textors bid?

Seems like this Textor is a bit of a publicity hound.
He's definitely trying to drum up some publicity ahead of floating his Eagle Football Holdings.  I guess the $500m he hopes to raise will be to grow his empire, either by purchasing Everton or buying out the other Palace owners.

They're not shares I'd touch with a bargepole.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16457 on: Yesterday at 02:35:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:06:46 pm
Get Jay-Z on at Bramley Moore  ;D


It's because he had songs called 'Blue Magic' and 'the City is Mine'


Unfortunately he also had songs called 'this can't be life' and 'fallin'
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16458 on: Yesterday at 02:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:50:54 am
Yeah, I have no doubt the facilities will be decent, I suspect they may have to put the prices up though to make it viable. A typical matchday will involve;
1. Turning up early because of the transport issues and having a overpriced pint of bitter
2. Watch the first half where Everton take a 2 goal lead
3. Celebrate their imminent return to glory with an overpriced blue stilton and blueberry pastie
4. Go out and watch the Blues surrender their lead to suffer another 3-2 defeat
5. Back on the booze, bitter again, of course

In comfort of course
You missed out
6. Blame the red shite
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16459 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:52:52 am
Whats all this media hype about Jay Z joining Textors bid?

Seems like this Textor is a bit of a publicity hound.

It's all mouth from Textor.

Aliya offered its investors the chance to commit around $25 million ( no confirmation any of the investors want in). Now Jay Z.

Anything to keep his mug in the news.


Where that truth is, he isn't any closer to selling his Palace shares. He doesn't want to lose money on them because he doesn't have the money to lose.

Then, he's been stopped by the PL from seeing Evertons books in full because he is partial owner of another club in the PL.


Scraping around for scraps of good news. Everton that.
Offline Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16460 on: Yesterday at 04:08:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
It's all mouth from Textor.

I don't know much about him apart from talking a lot to the media when he hasn't even looked at the books.

Would it be fair to characterise him as another Tom Hicks, all sizzle and no steak, as they say down south?

Would be a real shame if he turned out the same as Hicks, you know.
Offline Fortneef

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16461 on: Yesterday at 04:15:27 pm »
According  to https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/23/john-textor-admits-crystal-palace-snub-has-led-him-to-everton-takeover

Textor has invested 150m in palace
He has 45% of the shares but only 25% of the votes
Palace valued by forbes at 624m (wtaf)

so his 45% isnt worth 45%. A buyer will want a steep discount for the lack of power or will have to woo the other owners with a deal to change the whole set up.


Offline blert596

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16462 on: Yesterday at 04:18:35 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on September 14, 2024, 10:39:42 pm
Considering this lot were borrowing money off 777 to pay their monthly bills, who's funding them now?

Anyone give me any help with this? Bluenose I know says theyre "self funding" now. He seems to think the stadium is all but paid for too.
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16463 on: Yesterday at 04:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 01:51:39 pm
I took a walk from the top end of the dock road the other day into town. Granted it was an especially miserable day, rain coming at me sideways, cold, blowing a gale. Like many I've commented on this myself on here before but seeing it on foot and not driving opened my eyes to how very little there is around there (at the moment anyway) for a match-going fan. Aside from the Shell garage I didn't see a shop for about a mile and a half! No cafes, no chippies and certainly no boozer to have a quick pint in.

Closer to the ground, once it comes into view I guess, you get the odd late-night pizza takeaway and a Gregg's etc and another garage and such. I'm assuming off the main road where I was there will be a lot more of what is missing on the main road but fuck me it was bare. All you could see was lumber yards/car fixing garages/showrooms/other office-type buildings and scrap places etc. Such an odd place to build a ground.

Once the stadium came into view it looked a bit like a giant spaceship but I wasn't blown away with it, it looked better about a year or so ago mid-construction. In terms of materials etc, can or have they used anything specifically given the location? I can't imagine a building like that situated where it is will age too well, you couldn't be more exposed to the elements if you tried.

Ten Streets is aimed to get built up like Baltic Triangle has, that was bare 10-15 years ago..you've got things like Ten Street social which will do well on a matchday. It's been snail paced so far though.
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16464 on: Yesterday at 04:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 04:15:27 pm
According  to https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/23/john-textor-admits-crystal-palace-snub-has-led-him-to-everton-takeover

Textor has invested 150m in palace
He has 45% of the shares but only 25% of the votes
Palace valued by forbes at 624m (wtaf)

so his 45% isnt worth 45%. A buyer will want a steep discount for the lack of power or will have to woo the other owners with a deal to change the whole set up.

He seems power mad as well. Desperate for a majority share so he can call the shots but Parish and others have stopped him at Palace. Now he sees Everton.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16465 on: Yesterday at 05:02:41 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 04:18:35 pm
Anyone give me any help with this? Bluenose I know says theyre "self funding" now. He seems to think the stadium is all but paid for too.
They'll have had the new season TV money (not sure if it comes as a lump or in stages) and the new season Season Ticket money, plus other new season money - sponsorship etc. That should keep the lights on for a bit

Plus didn't the last tyre-kicker lend them some money before legging it after seeing the books?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16466 on: Yesterday at 05:08:51 pm »
As mentioned last week or so on this thread there's potential to really re-generate that area of the city even with their new dump in it. They really need to look at sorting transportation out down there though, literally ASAP. Going around there now is a pain in the arse and there's next to nothing there. If the area comes alive, even without it being a matchday, it has the potential to be the stuff of nightmares.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16467 on: Yesterday at 05:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:02:41 pm
They'll have had the new season TV money (not sure if it comes as a lump or in stages) and the new season Season Ticket money, plus other new season money - sponsorship etc. That should keep the lights on for a bit

Plus didn't the last tyre-kicker lend them some money before legging it after seeing the books?
Their deadline to renew season tickets is very early - I think sometime in April - so they may have spent that money last season. There's no way that they're self funding.
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16468 on: Yesterday at 05:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm
I saw the stadium for the first time up close on Saturday morning (went to the asian supermarket with the Mrs for her to buy loads of random stuff), and I will admit I thought it looked impressive. I would echo what everyone else has said on here in that there is little around it although I suspect that will develop quickly enough. Transport to and from the ground will be a bastard
surprised you say that.  what kind of business would survive on a few busy hours a week - and not every week - for less than 12 months of the year?

maybe I'm missing something.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16469 on: Yesterday at 05:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:24:07 pm
Ten Streets is aimed to get built up like Baltic Triangle has, that was bare 10-15 years ago..you've got things like Ten Street social which will do well on a matchday. It's been snail paced so far though.

Yeah, I'm sure plans are in place but it just seemed odd to me. I've been to an event in Ten Streets, it is a good venue but you'll need several like that to cater for 50,000 plus.

The community aspect to the stadium will never be there simply because of the location. The commercial aspect to it will come I guess but it really is a weird place to build a stadium.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16470 on: Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:50:35 pm
surprised you say that.  what kind of business would survive on a few busy hours a week - and not every week - for less than 12 months of the year?

maybe I'm missing something.
Some of them believe they'll eventually be able to get a ferry to the stadium but, for the same reasons, it would not be financially worthwhile investing in a ferry terminal (and the Metro Mayor has said that)
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16471 on: Yesterday at 06:45:38 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:44:34 pm
Their deadline to renew season tickets is very early - I think sometime in April - so they may have spent that money last season. There's no way that they're self funding.
That's true it may be spent. I agree they are not self funding, they live from hand to mouth, until their giro is spent and then... off to the payday loan sharks and to pawn their hope and heart and soul for a pittance. All in the name of trying to outdo the redshite
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16472 on: Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:50:35 pm
surprised you say that.  what kind of business would survive on a few busy hours a week - and not every week - for less than 12 months of the year?

maybe I'm missing something.

Bed sheet and paint shop?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16473 on: Yesterday at 09:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:45:38 pm
That's true it may be spent. I agree they are not self funding, they live from hand to mouth, until their giro is spent and then... off to the payday loan sharks and to pawn their hope and heart and soul for a pittance. All in the name of trying to outdo the redshite
The Cuckoo Clock should be worth a few bob, no?
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16474 on: Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm
Bed sheet and paint shop?
:)  it'd be busy 365 days a year.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16475 on: Today at 12:08:12 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:50:35 pm
surprised you say that.  what kind of business would survive on a few busy hours a week - and not every week - for less than 12 months of the year?

maybe I'm missing something.
(relevant) Football proximate businesses need to tick over, but the 20 days a year they pull in big money keeps them going, I'm sure. It's not enough in its own though
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16476 on: Today at 01:06:30 am »
Friedkin apparently reignited interest in them?
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16477 on: Today at 01:19:30 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 01:06:30 am
Friedkin apparently reignited interest in them?

William? He did direct The French Connection and The Excorcist, so he has the Lyon and absolute horror show the club is boxes ticked, but I think hes dead.
