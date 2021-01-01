« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 950632 times)

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16360 on: Yesterday at 07:37:59 am »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,043
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16361 on: Yesterday at 05:19:47 pm »
When even Moshiri finds you mouthy -

https://archive.ph/1Cysp

Comment on the statement
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,314
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16362 on: Yesterday at 08:07:24 pm »
Textor is starting to give me 777 vibes with some of his nonsense.

The Athletics Everton correspondent this week said nothing is happening at the moment regarding the takeover. Nobody has made a serious or credible offer to the Friedkin group for their £200m loan, and a condition of that loan was full repayment upon control of the club exchanging hands. Textor hasnt sold his Palace shares or identified a credible bidder that the publication knows of, and nothing has yet to be settled between 777 in the their court case with their major debtor, who is essentially no longer 777, but Leadenhall Capital and ACAP.

So basically, a third party that backed out of a deal is owed £200m before anyone can acquire Everton, and another third party - this one who has never had interest in the club - has acquired Everton's debt via 777s debts to them, and they require £266m be paid to them.

Textor wants Everton as part of his multi-club model, yet has managed to sink a financially modest team in Lyon into huge amounts of debt. Botafogo and Molenbeek arent exactly Crown Jewels. He basically wants to float the group on the Stock Exchange to generate mega money and thinks that having a Premier League club will massively inflate that value.

His Palace shares are a massive issue for him - he owns 45% of the club but whats attached is only 25% voting rights and he is consistently outvoted by the other shareholders. Hes been trying to sell it for over a year and the only offer hes had is the other shareholders, who are only willing to pay what its actually worth - 25%. He needs to make a profit because hes lost so much money on Lyon who are heavily leveraged at the moment. He wants £250m for his Palace shares and has been offered £100m. He thinks he can sell these shares, borrow the money to buy Everton, leverage the new stadium and ultimately achieve his multi club model with a Premier League team, which will allow him to float the group.

He sees floating as a solution - thinking it will generate enough funds to settle Lyon down, repay the debts there, restructure the entire group and sink some money into Everton to start making them a viable growing asset again, with the connected club model inflating the entire asset.

It feels that theres two many hurdles to get over for this guy, or many buyers. Theres £650m owed to three groups in secured loans, Moshiri wants £450m (he wont get anything if he wants to get rid of the club), so the cost of acquirement for anyone is £650m - over £1bn, with the ground needing about another £20m spending for completion, and thats before you touch the squad. They have very little cash flow, they cant afford to go down to restructure like a Villa or Southampton did, because they simply wont survive and be able to tackle their loans without the Premier League money.

Honestly if they go down and theres no angel owner waiting, they are in cataclysmic trouble.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,135
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16363 on: Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm »
Let's not forget that Textor hasn't seen Evertons books because he is a partial owner of a rival club in the Premier League.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,422
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16364 on: Yesterday at 09:56:53 pm »
My mate has just sent me something via whatsap.  It was a screenshot from FB I think. One Evertonian is saying and it is actually a fact that all the Premier League stadiums in the city were built by Everton. 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,465
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16365 on: Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:56:53 pm
My mate has just sent me something via whatsap.  It was a screenshot from FB I think. One Evertonian is saying and it is actually a fact that all the Premier League stadiums in the city were built by Everton. 

They say it like its something their proud of rather than stopping to think that our existence could have been avoided if theyd paid their rent.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,314
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16366 on: Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:56:53 pm
My mate has just sent me something via whatsap.  It was a screenshot from FB I think. One Evertonian is saying and it is actually a fact that all the Premier League stadiums in the city were built by Everton.
Is that true? I was always of the understanding that some local rich bloke built the stadium to monetise the growing sport and rent it to local teams and take a cut of the proceeds. He also wanted to attract the British Home Championship game to the city which routinely drew crowds in the tens of thousands (which he was ultimately successful in doing). The owner just happened to know the Everton chairman so it was then a natural fit that they made it their home.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,458
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16367 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:07:24 pm
He sees floating as a solution...

Not many would see a floating turd as a solution...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16368 on: Today at 12:00:10 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
Not many would see a floating turd as a solution...
unless they were totally full of shit.  :)
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,135
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16369 on: Today at 12:27:16 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:56:53 pm
My mate has just sent me something via whatsap.  It was a screenshot from FB I think. One Evertonian is saying and it is actually a fact that all the Premier League stadiums in the city were built by Everton. 

And just what is left of the original stadium at Anfield? Nowt I would think because every stand has been rebuilt. Hence, Anfield as we know it, was built by LFC.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,255
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16370 on: Today at 01:15:56 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:56:53 pm
My mate has just sent me something via whatsap.  It was a screenshot from FB I think. One Evertonian is saying and it is actually a fact that all the Premier League stadiums in the city were built by Everton.
And when LFC women's team have Bramley as their home stadium in 20 years we'll thank them again
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,135
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16371 on: Today at 02:06:47 am »
Big news from Bloomberg.

Earlier this summer, Aliya offered its investors the chance to commit around $25 million to backing a deal for Everton, according to a pitch document reviewed by Bloomberg News. As part of any transaction, Aliya will get a co-chairman position and one board seat at Everton.

Article doesn't say if Aliya investors did commit to buying $25 mil worth. But i'd bet Evertonians are back to being rich again.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,768
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16372 on: Today at 08:29:33 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:27:16 am
And just what is left of the original stadium at Anfield? Nowt I would think because every stand has been rebuilt. Hence, Anfield as we know it, was built by LFC.
They never built any of Anfield anyway. They rented it.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Up
« previous next »
 