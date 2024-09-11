to be honest he must have a pretty good idea of the finances, and I'd be amazed if he's not been given some eyes on things behind closed doors.



What seems to be the major stumbling block is the legal agreements and financial dealings between the likes of 777 and the shite they are in and what this could mean for Everton. I wonder if he's had eyes on those yet, or more importantly if his lawyers have, because that is the most likely reason he'd walk away.



I think the major stumbling block is that he appears to be a total chancer that just doesn't have the money to buy and run football clubs. This wont be a problem for Moshiri, as he appears to be the type of person who would reach into a pile of shit to find a penny, but for Everton it looks like another disaster in the making.If I was an Everton fan I'd be very concerned (.) at how much publicity he is whipping up despite not having any of his own money available nor being in a position to carry out the purchase even if he had the funds. Then you look at his record. How on earth has a club with the tiny financial size of Lyon ended up with debts of £325m?This all just looks like Textor bigging himself up before he floats his shambolic football group. Will be interesting to see how his IPO goes and whether he still has an interest in Everton after that.