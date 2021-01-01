Looks like Textor is overpaying for a club that makes losses and will be seeking player investment just to stay in the PL. Further player investment to reach the heights at which they may start delivering revenue sufficient to cover their costs will probably require them to lep frog into the club which currently includes several of the richest clubs in the world (City, United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle) and many more who are better positioned, e.g. Brighton, Villa, West Ham, Palace, Brentford. Success for them will probably be getting in to the top half of the table, Europe is pretty much sewn up and the path to silverware is currently blocked, especially by City.
Good luck, you'll have to squeeze your extra revenues out of that mob that will be baying for your blood 3 years into your reign.