Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:26:07 am
I think investors look at what the Glazers did at United and think "we can print money".  But United were an exception, an undervalued and under exploited asset. Everton have nothing like their appeal and have no way to make more money. The only way to make money off a new stadium is to up ticket prices. FSG tried that and got burned. Textor should have realised by now that money in the PL is TV and Commercial only.


These are Everton fans, they want and demand the success their rich and long history deserves but they (quite rightly) will not get involved in paying anything more than 1995 prices. They want someone to come in and lose money to make them happy. Many football fans are like this but few are so delusional as to the level of success they think they deserve (at least they were in 2016, their expectations have been defused somewhat by a truly awful 8 years of mad overspending)
Logged
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Textor says he's ambitious for Everton 'doesn't want to be hanging round 8th place forever'...if only !
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 06:25:37 pm
Textor says he's ambitious for Everton 'doesn't want to be hanging round 8th place forever'...if only !

Does he have a time machine?

I've got to go back to 2017, Marty.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Maybe he doesnt even expect them to make the playoffs.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
'Kinell :lmao

Quote
Nobody wakes up and thinks: I get to buy Everton, Textor said. But if you decide football is what you want in your life and then somebody comes along and asks you if you want to become the owner of Everton, its like someone asking you if you want to be president of the United States. Of course you do.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/11/chance-to-buy-everton-like-becoming-us-president-says-john-textor-of-takeover

Also The Guardian buried this tidbit

Quote
Textor also owns stakes in the Ligue 1 club Lyon, the Brazilian side Botafogo and Molenbeek in Belgium. He said he had received two serious offers to buy his shares in Palace  with 14 groups initially expressing interest  but admitted the situation prevented him getting a full look at Evertons books.


"Im in an awkward spot but were working through it, he said. The awkward spot is that I can understand the clubs position  the accounting position and I feel its manageable in terms of the PSR problem.

I dont quite know the Premier Leagues perspective on that because theres a bit of a Chinese Wall between me as an owner of Crystal Palace and what Im really allowed to know as a prospective owner of another team in the same division.
Logged

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:09:22 pm
'Kinell :lmao

Also The Guardian buried this tidbit


He will fit in well with there utter delusions   :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:09:22 pm

Also The Guardian buried this tidbit


So he has to sell his Palace shares BEFORE he gets a full look at Evertons books.

Oh boy... :lmao










Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:38:02 pm
So he has to sell his Palace shares BEFORE he gets a full look at Evertons books.

Oh boy... :lmao












He will wonder how much money Crowe spend on red ink each year.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
to be honest he must have a pretty good idea of the finances, and I'd be amazed if he's not been given some eyes on things behind closed doors.

What seems to be the major stumbling block is the legal agreements and financial dealings between the likes of 777 and the shite they are in and what this could mean for Everton. I wonder if he's had eyes on those yet, or more importantly if his lawyers have, because that is the most likely reason he'd walk away.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I wonder if the potential new owners will be required to wipe out the Moshiri/Usmanov debts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:35:08 am
If he gets them for £600m the new ground will be have cost more than the entire club.

This deserves further scrutiny.

Textor is offering £600m to buy the club and new stadium Which is just enough to pay off the three major creditors who are due £200m each, or the £600m total. Funny that.

I suppose Evertonians will be ecstatic the club is sold for less than the stadium costs. Buy a stadium, get a club for free.

Everton that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:48:38 am
This is the interesting bit.

Textors bid for Everton is compli­cated by the boardroom ­standoff at Palace because he has been ­unable to offload his shares despite ­marketing through the Raine Group since February. Negotiations with his ­fellow shareholders Josh Harris and David Blitzer have yet to produce an agreement and Textors offer to buy them out last month was also rejected.

It would be so Everton if Textor was just using Everton as leverage to force the hand of Harris and Blitzer to sell him their stake of Palace. It is reminiscent of Usmanov and Moshiri trying to buy Kroenke's Arsenal shares and then ending up with the booby prize that is Everton.
Textor is proposing to buy Everton as himself (or rather a small group of investors) and it wouldnt be linked to eagle investments.
Thats not going to get round the PL rules.

He says his bid has full equity funding.  But thats for the £25m for Moshiri and thats it.

He slagged off Dyche, he slagged off their British players (laugh at Everton I might, but it has been a home for developing goood British players) and he slagged off their new ground

Perfect owner
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:56 pm
Textor is proposing to buy Everton as himself (or rather a small group of investors) and it wouldnt be linked to eagle investments.
Thats not going to get round the PL rules.

He says his bid has full equity funding.  But thats for the £25m for Moshiri and thats it.

He slagged off Dyche, he slagged off their British players (laugh at Everton I might, but it has been a home for developing goood British players) and he slagged off their new ground

Perfect owner


Assuming his eventual purchase of the Toffees goes through, he would add the side to Eagle Football Group. That makes it remarkably more valuable in terms of stock on the NYSE. Yet, he still wants to use the float of Eagle Football Group to aid Lyon. Textor is seeking roughly $525 million to benefit the Lyon debts of $425 million.

Again, the only way this happens is if Textor can sell his stake in Crystal Palace. The American revealed his intention to move on from the Selhurst Park side back in February. However, there has been a lack of interest from buyers in that 45% share in Palace. Once that goes through, Everton can move on. Textor is ready to pay off all existing Everton debts. Plus, he will provide $65 million as an exit fee to move on from the club. That would be a welcome sight for Everton fans who have awaited an ownership change for several years. Time will tell if Textor is the one to finally end Evertons suffering and angst towards its ownership.

Snipped a couple paragraphs out of this article.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/john-textor-to-open-door-for-everton-fans-to-buy-club-shares/ar-AA1qljoc?ocid=BingNewsSerp
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:38:02 pm
So he has to sell his Palace shares BEFORE he gets a full look at Evertons books.

Oh boy... :lmao

Shirley once hes had a look at the books he runs a million miles away from any deal.
Hes also got the issues with the A CAP/777 loan which spooked the previous interested party.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Textor speaks too much. Always be wary of owners/potential owners who like to be heard by the media.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:55:15 pm
to be honest he must have a pretty good idea of the finances, and I'd be amazed if he's not been given some eyes on things behind closed doors.

What seems to be the major stumbling block is the legal agreements and financial dealings between the likes of 777 and the shite they are in and what this could mean for Everton. I wonder if he's had eyes on those yet, or more importantly if his lawyers have, because that is the most likely reason he'd walk away.

I think the major stumbling block is that he appears to be a total chancer that just doesn't have the money to buy and run football clubs. This wont be a problem for Moshiri, as he appears to be the type of person who would reach into a pile of shit to find a penny, but for Everton it looks like another disaster in the making.

If I was an Everton fan I'd be very concerned (.) at how much publicity he is whipping up despite not having any of his own money available nor being in a position to carry out the purchase even if he had the funds. Then you look at his record. How on earth has a club with the tiny financial size of Lyon ended up with debts of £325m?

This all just looks like Textor bigging himself up before he floats his shambolic football group. Will be interesting to see how his IPO goes and whether he still has an interest in Everton after that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:41:45 pm
This deserves further scrutiny.

Textor is offering £600m to buy the club and new stadium Which is just enough to pay off the three major creditors who are due £200m each, or the £600m total. Funny that.

I suppose Evertonians will be ecstatic the club is sold for less than the stadium costs. Buy a stadium, get a club for free.

Everton that.


£600m?
So they buy the stadium and get the club chucked in for free?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 05:11:14 am
I think the major stumbling block is that he appears to be a total chancer that just doesn't have the money to buy and run football clubs. This wont be a problem for Moshiri, as he appears to be the type of person who would reach into a pile of shit to find a penny, but for Everton it looks like another disaster in the making.

If I was an Everton fan I'd be very concerned (.) at how much publicity he is whipping up despite not having any of his own money available nor being in a position to carry out the purchase even if he had the funds. Then you look at his record. How on earth has a club with the tiny financial size of Lyon ended up with debts of £325m?

This all just looks like Textor bigging himself up before he floats his shambolic football group. Will be interesting to see how his IPO goes and whether he still has an interest in Everton after that.
I've always felt that Bill Kenwright looked for a buyer who was best for Bill Kenwright. Given that the late chairman was allowed to stay on in charge of his trainset and make a few bob at the same time, you could say that he succeeded. Now I get the impression that Moshiri is looking for a buyer who is best for Moshiri. How else can you explain the length of time he gave 777 the opportunity to complete a purchase despite all of the warning signals? Now we have the spectre of the chancer from Palace (who seem quite keen to see the back of him). What we're not seeing is anyone looking for the best buyer for Everton and their fans.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 08:03:19 am
I've always felt that Bill Kenwright looked for a buyer who was best for Bill Kenwright. Given that the late chairman was allowed to stay on in charge of his trainset and make a few bob at the same time, you could say that he succeeded. Now I get the impression that Moshiri is looking for a buyer who is best for Moshiri. How else can you explain the length of time he gave 777 the opportunity to complete a purchase despite all of the warning signals? Now we have the spectre of the chancer from Palace (who seem quite keen to see the back of him). What we're not seeing is anyone looking for the best buyer for Everton and their fans.


I think you're right.

I think the problem Moshiri has is that Everton are damaged goods and the only people prepared to look past the mess the club's in are people looking to make a quick buck or drum up publicity.

To paraphrase Barry Glendenning when talking about Rooney, the only people interested in buying Everton are just the sort of people that shouldn't be allowed to buy Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Textor's comments on Dyche...

Quote from: John Textor
Sean [Dyche], I don't know personally, I watched him at Burnley for so many years and do wonders with no budget and, you know, a challenge at the squad level. Obviously he is a guy that knows how to coach in the Premier League.

I would sit down with him sometime in the future and say, OK I'm going to bring you a very different profile of player from any corner of the world, are you interested? Are you capable? Can you coach this squad? I like that you like the big tall tough Irish kid like Jake O'Brien but do you like Igor Jesus, Luiz Henrique or Thiago Almada? Does he have an ambition to coach that profile? Does he have a system that will work for a squad optimised from the best players in the world? He would have every right to stay there, I haven't even thought about the coaching issue.
By "any corner of the world" he seems to mean three players brought across from Botafogo and by "the best players in the world" he means players with a combined total of six international caps.

I guess the ambition is to compete with clubs like Chelsea on hoovering up young players from South America.  He'd have an advantage in that he'd be transferring players between his own clubs.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
the ones waffling in the media every 2 seconds never end up taking over though hopefully they get this guy.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 08:03:19 am
I've always felt that Bill Kenwright looked for a buyer who was best for Bill Kenwright. Given that the late chairman was allowed to stay on in charge of his trainset and make a few bob at the same time, you could say that he succeeded. Now I get the impression that Moshiri is looking for a buyer who is best for Moshiri. How else can you explain the length of time he gave 777 the opportunity to complete a purchase despite all of the warning signals? Now we have the spectre of the chancer from Palace (who seem quite keen to see the back of him). What we're not seeing is anyone looking for the best buyer for Everton and their fans.

That's the most obviously true statement ever. A lot still argue he was this great for the club but it was his decision to bring Moshiri on board after years of searching for a buyer that has sunk the club to its lowest ever position. Even that was after leading them to their longest ever run without a trophy. What a man.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:56:50 am
That's the most obviously true statement ever. A lot still argue he was this great for the club but it was his decision to bring Moshiri on board after years of searching for a buyer that has sunk the club to its lowest ever position. Even that was after leading them to their longest ever run without a trophy. What a man.
Could Moshiri have been a success though?

He's certainly 'invested' a lot of money into Everton and will seemingly leave with hundreds of millions of pounds less than he started with.  Everton were happily wasting that money but eventually would have got something to stick - they were fifth and within a few points of the top four with two thirds of the 2020/21 season gone.  Putin invading Ukraine and Usmanov being sanctioned seemed to turn the taps off and the chickens have been coming home to roost since.

Arguably Kenwright did a better job of vetting their new owners than Moores did with the cancers.  The Usmanov link should have been a red flag but at the time people were still heralding Abramovich and what he'd achieved at Chelsea.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Looks like Textor is overpaying for a club that makes losses and will be seeking player investment just to stay in the PL. Further player investment to reach the heights at which they may start delivering revenue sufficient to cover their costs will probably require them to lep frog into the club which currently includes several of the richest clubs in the world (City, United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle) and many more who are better positioned, e.g. Brighton, Villa, West Ham, Palace, Brentford. Success for them will probably be getting in to the top half of the table, Europe is pretty much sewn up and the path to silverware is currently blocked, especially by City.




Good luck, you'll have to squeeze your extra revenues out of that mob that will be baying for your blood 3 years into your reign.
He hasn't even looked at the books yet has he? He'll run away after he does like the other have
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:50:31 am
Textor's comments on Dyche...
By "any corner of the world" he seems to mean three players brought across from Botafogo and by "the best players in the world" he means players with a combined total of six international caps.

I guess the ambition is to compete with clubs like Chelsea on hoovering up young players from South America.  He'd have an advantage in that he'd be transferring players between his own clubs.

If Textors other clubs are so stuffed with prem-ready talent, how come none of them went to Palace?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Theyve had to release a statement because of his comments on Dyche :o

Good start.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Can't believe their CEO is called Colin Chong
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:02:21 pm
Can't believe their CEO is called Colin Chong
why?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:50:31 am
Textor's comments on Dyche...
By "any corner of the world" he seems to mean three players brought across from Botafogo and by "the best players in the world" he means players with a combined total of six international caps.

I guess the ambition is to compete with clubs like Chelsea on hoovering up young players from South America.  He'd have an advantage in that he'd be transferring players between his own clubs.


They will be attracted to Everton by the prospect of being able to visit Anfield and watch us on their days off. That's about it really, most of them will have never heard of Everton in much the same way no-one over here has heard of Atletico Goianiense, who are currently Everton's equivalent in Brazil

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:22:28 pm
Could Moshiri have been a success though?

He's certainly 'invested' a lot of money into Everton and will seemingly leave with hundreds of millions of pounds less than he started with.  Everton were happily wasting that money but eventually would have got something to stick - they were fifth and within a few points of the top four with two thirds of the 2020/21 season gone.  Putin invading Ukraine and Usmanov being sanctioned seemed to turn the taps off and the chickens have been coming home to roost since.

Arguably Kenwright did a better job of vetting their new owners than Moores did with the cancers.  The Usmanov link should have been a red flag but at the time people were still heralding Abramovich and what he'd achieved at Chelsea.


I mean, what did Moshiri actually do wrong. On no occasion (except Benitez and Allardyce) did the fans object to the spending on money or the people allocated to do this (Benitez and Allardyce were the two managers not really allowed to spend)


The fans blame Moshiri but his managerial appointments have succeeded elsewhere and since when has spending £100ms done damage like it has at Everton. There are two common factors in the period 2016-2024, Moshiri and the Everton fans. Please tell me how Moshiri, spending money and giving the fans what they usually want (Hiring and firing) has been such a bad thing. Hell, he even got Ancelotti to come to Everton, that's not too shabby is it. Even he could not get it to work.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:51:15 pm
why?

I was going to embed a picture of Cheech and Chong but I'm a bit of a computer nobhead so  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:59:49 pm

I mean, what did Moshiri actually do wrong. On no occasion (except Benitez and Allardyce) did the fans object to the spending on money or the people allocated to do this (Benitez and Allardyce were the two managers not really allowed to spend)
I think he took a hands-off approach which, aside from his (or Usmanov's money), is what attracted Kenwright to him. He never attempted to put proper structures in place, as FSG did with us, and that mad spending spree that utlimately destabilized them financially has all the hallmarks of too many people dipping into the transfer kitty and buying players with no overall strategy. It's how they ended up with all of those Number 10s while other positions remained unfilled. That doesn't make him a bad man - perhaps more of a case of a fool and his money being easily parted.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:14:07 am
£600m?
So they buy the stadium and get the club chucked in for free?

Ye buy oneye get one free!  BOGOF!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 04:10:05 pm
Ye buy oneye get one free!  BOGOF!
BOOGOF
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Textor appears to be another lad leveraging the value of clubs against each other to buy more. It reminds me of the CDOs from the good old days of the 2007-9 Crecit Crunch. Pack enough murky subprime mortgages together and they have got to be worth something, right? Only it's clubs this time, heavily indebted clubs.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 08:03:19 am
I've always felt that Bill Kenwright looked for a buyer who was best for Bill Kenwright. Given that the late chairman was allowed to stay on in charge of his trainset and make a few bob at the same time, you could say that he succeeded. Now I get the impression that Moshiri is looking for a buyer who is best for Moshiri. How else can you explain the length of time he gave 777 the opportunity to complete a purchase despite all of the warning signals? Now we have the spectre of the chancer from Palace (who seem quite keen to see the back of him). What we're not seeing is anyone looking for the best buyer for Everton and their fans.


Could they really have done better than Moshiri at that time?

He didn't leverage the club with the buyout costs, and made a very sizeable transfer kitty available.

His problem was not knowing anywhere near enough about football and footballers, which resulted in him recruiting Steve Walsh, who pissed the best part of half a billion up the Bullens Wall.

They mostly went for headline-grabbing 'flash in a pan' players to try to get instant success, and usually paying way over the odds.

But then, so desperate were Everton fans to drag their has-been arses into footballing relevance, that they wouldn't have accepted a structured ('moneyball'?) recruitment drive focusing on undervalued players and hugely talented youngsters to mould over 2/3/4 seasons.

As someone else said, them giving Silva the boot the first sign of a problem was idiotic.



