Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 944107 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16280 on: Yesterday at 12:06:43 pm »
Wasnt he also trying to get his son a leg up on the coaching/managerial ladder. Im sure a condition of him taking the job was him going there too. Or have I made that up? Maybe he doesnt even have a son. :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16281 on: Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:06:43 pm
Wasnt he also trying to get his son a leg up on the coaching/managerial ladder. Im sure a condition of him taking the job was him going there too. Or have I made that up? Maybe he doesnt even have a son. :D

From memory his son was on £4m a year as a coach.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16282 on: Yesterday at 12:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:06:43 pm
Wasnt he also trying to get his son a leg up on the coaching/managerial ladder. Im sure a condition of him taking the job was him going there too.
Yes. He screwed Everton big time but that's what happens to you when you're needy and desperate.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16283 on: Yesterday at 12:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:06:43 pm
Wasnt he also trying to get his son a leg up on the coaching/managerial ladder. Im sure a condition of him taking the job was him going there too. Or have I made that up? Maybe he doesnt even have a son. :D
Everton weren't the only ones subjected to that though.  Carlo has been giving his son non-playing jobs since he was 22 and he's currently assistant manager at Real having only ever worked under his dad.

Apparently he's highly qualified and very talented but it's hard to know when he's always been so sheltered.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16284 on: Yesterday at 01:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:42:51 am
They played good football for a season under Martinez. They even went for it in the derbies that season. The 3-3 was a genuinely good game, albeit from two managers who didn't have a clue defensively.

That season though we stuffed them 4-0 at Anfield and massively left them off the hook. Missed the pen and then declared a bit, we should have put 8 or 9 past them (as a few teams did to Martinez's Wigan). He never really recovered from that.

It's still the best team/season they've had since the 80s. Even the team that finished 4th had a negative goal difference, only got 60 points and were just the usual scrappy Everton team that relied on set pieces and getting stuck in. The team that won the FA Cup should have been relegated the season before and were on course to go down that season when Royle came in. Even under Ancelotti they reverted to dogs of war and park the bus.



The level of hatred by so many Blues toward Martinez is bizarre.

That Martinez has underachieved with Belgium (and so far, ish, with Portugal) is used as justification that they were right to turn on him. Yet he operated on a relative shoestring, got them up to fifth, to the last 16 of the Europa, then to the SF's of the two domestic cups - numerous happy times.

But the rabid idiots felt he was under-achieving and dragging Everton down.

When Usmanov's bagman bought in and they got full of themselves for being 'fucking rich', their demands that Martinez was fired became deafening and Moshiri obliged.

And so the hilarious managerial cycle of declaring their new appointment the messiah... then a few months later a false profit began.

« Reply #16285 on: Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:04:51 pm


The level of hatred by so many Blues toward Martinez is bizarre.

That Martinez has underachieved with Belgium (and so far, ish, with Portugal) is used as justification that they were right to turn on him. Yet he operated on a relative shoestring, got them up to fifth, to the last 16 of the Europa, then to the SF's of the two domestic cups - numerous happy times.

But the rabid idiots felt he was under-achieving and dragging Everton down.

When Usmanov's bagman bought in and they got full of themselves for being 'fucking rich', their demands that Martinez was fired became deafening and Moshiri obliged.

And so the hilarious managerial cycle of declaring their new appointment the messiah... then a few months later a false profit began.



Whenever I sit through my Bluenose mates ranting about how shite they are, I often say they should never have got rid of Martinez. The season you mention there came off the back of Moyes, though. They were in good nick. So he basically built off the solid defensive foundations and made them a bit slicker and more incisive up front. The longer he had to put his own stamp on the team, the more things fell apart. Again, easy in hindsight, but the one that got away from them was probably Silva.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16286 on: Yesterday at 01:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:04:51 pm
... then a few months later a false profit began.



Deft one, Nobby... :D
« Reply #16287 on: Yesterday at 01:44:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  9, 2024, 05:47:32 pm
That's my first cancel bookmark.

My favourite video of the year (Mackin retweet)

https://xcancel.com/eurofootcom/status/1832743183249203566#m


That is just brilliant
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16288 on: Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm
Again, easy in hindsight, but the one that got away from them was probably Silva.
Agree with you on this. Our games against Fulham last season in particular were not straight forward and I think he's done a good job there. He just needed a bit of time and patience at Everton but the latter is in short supply across the Park and The Bullens Wall spoke  ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16289 on: Yesterday at 05:28:54 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:21:42 pm
Agree with you on this. Our games against Fulham last season in particular were not straight forward and I think he's done a good job there. He just needed a bit of time and patience at Everton but the latter is in short supply across the Park and The Bullens Wall spoke  ::)

Fuck all to do with the Bullens Wall, it was the scrap metal dealer on Tetlow Way ;D

« Reply #16290 on: Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm »
Uncle Usmanov is suing Moshiri ;D

Quote
Alisher Usmanov and Farhad Moshiri court case adds to Everton takeover complications
By Jacob Whitehead 2h ago The Athletic

Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov has taken legal action against a company owned by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, creating a complicating factor in the clubs already difficult takeover process.

Usmanov, 70, is the founder of the global conglomerate USM, whose companies provided sponsorship to Everton worth some £12m each year, as well as purchasing a first naming rights option on the clubs new stadium worth £30m.

However, that funding stopped in March 2022 when Usmanov was sanctioned by the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom following Russias invasion of Ukraine, with Usmanov described by the EU as a pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Moshiri made his money as the CEO of a number of Usmanovs companies, including becoming chairman of USM Holdings in 2013, a role which he resigned once Usmanov was sanctioned.

Documents filed at Moscows Arbitration Court in September 2023, and seen by The Athletic, list Somelior Holdings Limited, a Cypriot-registered company owned wholly by Moshiri, as one of six defendants in a case brought by Usmanov and USM Holdings. Somelior Holdings previously held a 10 per cent stake in USM, which had gone down to five per cent prior to the sanctions.

According to the documents, Judge A.N. Petrukhina approved a motion to hold the hearing behind closed doors owing to the presence of trade secrets in the documents to be examined, which had been established by the court.

Over the course of the Everton sale process, it is understood that multiple Everton bidders have become aware of the existence of this case.

One concern for bidders, which at least one group has discussed, is whether any payment to Moshiri is at risk of breaking sanction laws if the purchase money is used to pay damages to Usmanov  though one source close to Moshiri with knowledge of the case insists that UK laws and regulations would prevent him from paying damages.

This legal case being held behind closed doors, as well as the opacity of the judicial system in Russia, means it is difficult for prospective owners to know whether any resolution in the case had been reached.

The Athletic approached both representatives for Moshiri and Usmanov for comment. No response was received from Usmanov. A spokesperson for Moshiri declined to formally comment, but said that the court action was complete.

Moshiris side have characterised the case as the seizing of foreign investment in Russian companies under counter-sanctioning measures, supported by the countrys government. Russia has placed the UK on its Unfriendly Countries List owing to its stance on the invasion of Ukraine. The five per cent share was a personal asset of Moshiri, rather than Everton, and is understood to have held significant value.

Moshiri has been attempting to sell Everton since the conflict started in February 2022, but the process has been arduous. He had agreed a takeover deal with American investment group 777 Partners, only for that deal to collapse due to 777s inability to achieve Premier League approval and the investment groups own financial and legal issues.

The Friedkin Group subsequently entered a period of exclusive talks, but withdrew from negotiations last month, citing concerns about Evertons debt to 777.

Currently, Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is the frontrunner in the process, and is in the process of negotiating with both Moshiri and Evertons creditors, but would need to sell his shares in Palace before finalising any deal.


« Reply #16291 on: Yesterday at 06:00:43 pm »
Usmanov stealing taking Moshiri's 5% in USM to try and claw back some of his losses in Everton?!
« Reply #16292 on: Yesterday at 06:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm
Whenever I sit through my Bluenose mates ranting about how shite they are, I often say they should never have got rid of Martinez. The season you mention there came off the back of Moyes, though. They were in good nick. So he basically built off the solid defensive foundations and made them a bit slicker and more incisive up front. The longer he had to put his own stamp on the team, the more things fell apart. Again, easy in hindsight, but the one that got away from them was probably Silva.

Martinez's 1st season with the steal of Moyes and better attack was the best version of Ev.

Even when we beat them 4-0 in that season, 2013/14, that only put us 4 ahead of them after 23 games. Us in 4th, them in 6th. It was billed as a game in the race for 4th if I recall. We then obviously went on that insane run in.

Typical Everton though, that season they got 72 points and got 5th. One of the highest totals which didn't get 4th at the time from memory.

« Reply #16293 on: Yesterday at 06:05:11 pm »
Everton fans could own part of club.


Have to say, floating it on the exchange is a new one one me...
« Reply #16294 on: Yesterday at 06:05:21 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:28:54 pm
Fuck all to do with the Bullens Wall, it was the scrap metal dealer on Tetlow Way ;D


:lmao
Their protests are hilarious. They couldn't spell Silva's name correctly and left a "Rafa Out" flag outside the wrong house. They truly are a basket case from the top of the club to the bottom.
« Reply #16295 on: Yesterday at 06:08:00 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 06:02:37 pm
Martinez's 1st season with the steal of Moyes and better attack was the best version of Ev.

Even when we beat them 4-0 in that season, 2013/14, that only put us 4 ahead of them after 23 games. Us in 4th, them in 6th. It was billed as a game in the race for 4th if I recall. We then obviously went on that insane run in.

Typical Everton though, that season they got 72 points and got 5th. One of the highest totals which didn't get 4th at the time from memory.
Would have got them fourth if City hadn't been cheating their way to success. Amazing that they forget that when they celebrate the Manchester club's FFP breaches.
« Reply #16296 on: Yesterday at 06:15:06 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:08:00 pm
Would have got them fourth if City hadn't been cheating their way to success. Amazing that they forget that when they celebrate the Manchester club's FFP breaches.

Yeah but would have meant we'd finished 1st so they'd rather it fucks them over as long as it fucks us too. Weird bunch.
« Reply #16297 on: Yesterday at 06:19:18 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:05:11 pm
Everton fans could own part of club.


Have to say, floating it on the exchange is a new one one me...

John Textor is desperate.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/sep/10/everton-fans-shares-john-textor-takeover

So many alarm bells

Quote
The Eagle Football initial public offering is due this month, with Textor seeking about £400m in funding. Lyon have debts of £325m, which Textor refinanced last year.
« Reply #16298 on: Yesterday at 06:22:01 pm »
Is it still a leveraged buyout even if you have nothing to leverage
« Reply #16299 on: Yesterday at 06:22:49 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:22:01 pm
Is it still a leveraged buyout even if you have nothing to leverage

Gillett says yes.
« Reply #16300 on: Yesterday at 07:33:13 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:28:54 pm
Fuck all to do with the Bullens Wall, it was the scrap metal dealer on Tetlow Way ;D



Yeeeerrrrssssss I've been looking for that one forever  ;D

You could hardly stage a better Everton photograph. It's just perfect. Up there alongside the other modern classic, 'Young Child Berating Opponents/Referee/Own Players Whilst His Mother Proudly Watches On'
« Reply #16301 on: Yesterday at 07:42:54 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:19:18 pm
John Textor is desperate.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/sep/10/everton-fans-shares-john-textor-takeover

So many alarm bells



I know, but what sensible well funded investor would go near Everton?
« Reply #16302 on: Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm »
The futility of damaging yourself and the incompetence of not properly knowing what you are complaining about sums them up perfectly.
« Reply #16303 on: Yesterday at 10:44:21 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:33:13 pm
Yeeeerrrrssssss I've been looking for that one forever  ;D

You could hardly stage a better Everton photograph. It's just perfect. Up there alongside the other modern classic, 'Young Child Berating Opponents/Referee/Own Players Whilst His Mother Proudly Watches On'
Dyche will be sending the scouts out to look for that kid, classic ale house footy stance.
« Reply #16304 on: Yesterday at 11:19:34 pm »
« Reply #16305 on: Today at 12:01:01 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:05:11 pm
Everton fans could own part of club.


Have to say, floating it on the exchange is a new one one me...
Lets face it, their ground will be floating by the end of the century
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16306 on: Today at 12:01:26 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:44:21 pm
Dyche will be sending the scouts out to look for that kid, classic ale house footy stance.
Man United have already put a bid in for him.
« Reply #16307 on: Today at 12:03:01 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:33:13 pm
Yeeeerrrrssssss I've been looking for that one forever  ;D

You could hardly stage a better Everton photograph. It's just perfect. Up there alongside the other modern classic, 'Young Child Berating Opponents/Referee/Own Players Whilst His Mother Proudly Watches On'
Yes, if you cannot get silver in, get it out
« Reply #16308 on: Today at 12:47:46 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:28:54 pm
Fuck all to do with the Bullens Wall, it was the scrap metal dealer on Tetlow Way ;D



The screams as the foot connected with the steel door could be heard from County Rd to Cardiff.
« Reply #16309 on: Today at 12:53:52 am »
I don't know where to start with this  :) can you imagine if they actually owned part of the place?

John Textor is considering ­giving Everton fans the chance to buy shares in the club if he succeeds in his £600m bid to take control from Farhad Moshiri. The American businessman is preparing to float on the New York Stock Exchange his ­holding company Eagle Football Group which owns Lyon, Botafogo in Brazil and the ­Belgian club RWD Molenbeek and has a 45% stake in Crystal Palace. Sources close to Textor said Everton could be taken public at a later date.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/sep/10/everton-fans-shares-john-textor-takeover
