They played good football for a season under Martinez. They even went for it in the derbies that season. The 3-3 was a genuinely good game, albeit from two managers who didn't have a clue defensively.



That season though we stuffed them 4-0 at Anfield and massively left them off the hook. Missed the pen and then declared a bit, we should have put 8 or 9 past them (as a few teams did to Martinez's Wigan). He never really recovered from that.



It's still the best team/season they've had since the 80s. Even the team that finished 4th had a negative goal difference, only got 60 points and were just the usual scrappy Everton team that relied on set pieces and getting stuck in. The team that won the FA Cup should have been relegated the season before and were on course to go down that season when Royle came in. Even under Ancelotti they reverted to dogs of war and park the bus.



The level of hatred by so many Blues toward Martinez is bizarre.That Martinez has underachieved with Belgium (and so far, ish, with Portugal) is used as justification that they were right to turn on him. Yet he operated on a relative shoestring, got them up to fifth, to the last 16 of the Europa, then to the SF's of the two domestic cups - numerous happy times.But the rabid idiots felt he was under-achieving and dragging Everton down.When Usmanov's bagman bought in and they got full of themselves for being 'fucking rich', their demands that Martinez was fired became deafening and Moshiri obliged.And so the hilarious managerial cycle of declaring their new appointment the messiah... then a few months later a false profit began.