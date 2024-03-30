« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 938174 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16200 on: Today at 02:04:28 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:58:12 pm
Surely with the way they kick off all the time it'll be a Bovvercraft.

Boovercraft
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16201 on: Today at 03:03:10 am »
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 04:08:39 pm
If you told people that was the new ferry terminal for the Wirral and isle of man everyone would believe you, just looking at it and the surrounding area it looks a nightmare in waiting to get out . do they think the average fan will canoe to the ground?

Yep. Looks like a ferry terminal
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16202 on: Today at 07:12:53 am »
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 04:08:39 pm
If you told people that was the new ferry terminal for the Wirral and isle of man everyone would believe you, just looking at it and the surrounding area it looks a nightmare in waiting to get out . do they think the average fan will canoe to the ground?
The nightmare begins when you get in the stadium!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16203 on: Today at 08:59:00 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:12:53 am
The nightmare begins when you get in the stadium!

But as they all start to leave at about 80 minutes wont it only be the hardened booers who stay to vent their spleen will get caught up in traffic?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16204 on: Today at 09:09:21 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:59:00 am
But as they all start to leave at about 80 minutes wont it only be the hardened booers who stay to vent their spleen will get caught up in traffic?
Nah, all the cruise ship passengers who were drawn to the stadium will still be there wondering what kind of parallel universe that have wandered into.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16205 on: Today at 09:12:26 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:09:21 am
Nah, all the cruise ship passengers who were drawn to the stadium will still be there wondering what kind of parallel universe that have wandered into.

Aaaah. Forgot the Queen Mary 2 will be making transatlantic runs to bring over thousands of New Yorkers to stroll along the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16206 on: Today at 09:17:25 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:12:26 am
Aaaah. Forgot the Queen Mary 2 will be making transatlantic runs to bring over thousands of New Yorkers to stroll along the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey.
Please, get the name right. It's the Royal Boo Mersey.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16207 on: Today at 09:41:31 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:12:26 am
Aaaah. Forgot the Queen Mary 2 will be making transatlantic runs to bring over thousands of New Yorkers to stroll along the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey.
The Mersey will be jammed with all the most luxurious cruise ships from around the world wanting their chance to sail up to the glorious stadium.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16208 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
When planning my luxury cruise liner voyages, I always ensure that I pick a port where there is the opportunity to visit a soulless bowl near a shit farm.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16209 on: Today at 10:17:34 am »
They're a bit behind the times building a shitty bowl, teams were doing that about 20 years ago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16210 on: Today at 10:28:27 am »
I notice that all their images of it are taken from the air. The view of anyone coming via the river, on the same level, is of the facade. Not sure anyone would give that much of a second glance.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16211 on: Today at 10:28:33 am »
lt's exactly like Espanyol stadium, no surprise they took inspiration from Espanyol, provincial smaller club sharing a City with a behemoth of a Club. :lmao

Even the upper corner bits are exactly the same as BMD.

These bowls are so bland, its been 30 years now, if only we had a visionary today like Archibald Leitch to shake up stadium design.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16212 on: Today at 10:30:05 am »
The problem is they are all imagining BMD will be like the Beşiktaş Stadium, bathed in glorious, never ending sunshine next to the sparkling blue Bosporus, when in actual fact it's located on a windswept dock next to the decidedly brown Mersey.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16213 on: Today at 10:39:50 am »
Evspanyol.  :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16214 on: Today at 10:44:54 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:30:05 am
The problem is they are all imagining BMD will be like the Beşiktaş Stadium, bathed in glorious, never ending sunshine next to the sparkling blue Bosporus, when in actual fact it's located on a windswept dock next to the decidedly brown Mersey.
And any tourists who do decide to bin off their already lifelong allegiances to their own clubs in order to become instant blues just because their ship passed something that looks like a train station, will be met on the quayside by angry Bitters with pitchforks, demanding they "do one, cos this is a local club for small-minded local people."
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 10:48:12 am »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 10:52:01 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:48:12 am
I'm stealing that.
:thumbup

It's a name that really should stick.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 11:59:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:39:50 am
Evspanyol.  :wave

Out of order that

Espanyol have won a couple of cups in the past 25 years
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 12:09:50 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:28:33 am
lt's exactly like Espanyol stadium, no surprise they took inspiration from Espanyol, provincial smaller club sharing a City with a behemoth of a Club. :lmao

Even the upper corner bits are exactly the same as BMD.

These bowls are so bland, its been 30 years now, if only we had a visionary today like Archibald Leitch to shake up stadium design.



It's a bigger version of Espanyol and a smaller version of Schalke's. Two clubs who've spent the last few years outside their top flights fwiw (Espanyol did scrape through the play offs last season) so it doesn't guarantee them a seat at the top table.  Sunderland would be the English equivalent.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:30:05 am
The problem is they are all imagining BMD will be like the Beşiktaş Stadium, bathed in glorious, never ending sunshine next to the sparkling blue Bosporus, when in actual fact it's located on a windswept dock next to the decidedly brown Mersey.


Perhaps this stretch of the Mersey could be called the Boosporous.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16220 on: Today at 12:37:10 pm »
You can all scoff if you want, but at least Everton got their corners filled in. Anfield will never have that!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16221 on: Today at 12:38:52 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:30:05 am
The problem is they are all imagining BMD will be like the Beşiktaş Stadium, bathed in glorious, never ending sunshine next to the sparkling blue Bosporus, when in actual fact it's located on a windswept dock next to the decidedly brown Mersey shit works.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 12:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:37:10 pm
You can all scoff if you want, but at least Everton got their corners filled in. Anfield will never have that!
Yannick Bolasie likes this.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16223 on: Today at 12:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:37:10 pm
You can all scoff if you want, but at least Everton got their corners filled in. Anfield will never have that!
They do like celebrating corners.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16224 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:59:15 am
Out of order that

Espanyol have won a couple of cups in the past 25 years

True, but look these similarities....  :)

On numerous occasions RCD Espanyol has complained of unfavourable and sometimes directly offensive treatment towards the club in favour of FC Barcelona by some Catalonian public media like TV3.[29][30][31]

Despite these differences in ideology, the derbi (derby) has always been more relevant to Espanyol supporters than those of Barcelona (who hold El Clásico in higher regard instead) due to the difference in objectives.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16225 on: Today at 01:09:19 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:28:27 am
I notice that all their images of it are taken from the air. The view of anyone coming via the river, on the same level, is of the facade. Not sure anyone would give that much of a second glance.

Anyone coming via the river will see it...but then they'll see A field proudly sitting above It. That's why they take photos from the airm anfield is clearly visible from most angles when looking at their stadium.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16226 on: Today at 01:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Roady on Today at 01:09:19 pm
Anyone coming via the river will see it...but then they'll see A field proudly sitting above It. That's why they take photos from the airm anfield is clearly visible from most angles when looking at their stadium.

They're putting a field on top of the stadium?

Another "first"
