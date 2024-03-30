Surely with the way they kick off all the time it'll be a Bovvercraft.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
If you told people that was the new ferry terminal for the Wirral and isle of man everyone would believe you, just looking at it and the surrounding area it looks a nightmare in waiting to get out . do they think the average fan will canoe to the ground?
The nightmare begins when you get in the stadium!
But as they all start to leave at about 80 minutes wont it only be the hardened booers who stay to vent their spleen will get caught up in traffic?
Nah, all the cruise ship passengers who were drawn to the stadium will still be there wondering what kind of parallel universe that have wandered into.
Aaaah. Forgot the Queen Mary 2 will be making transatlantic runs to bring over thousands of New Yorkers to stroll along the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey.
The problem is they are all imagining BMD will be like the Beşiktaş Stadium, bathed in glorious, never ending sunshine next to the sparkling blue Bosporus, when in actual fact it's located on a windswept dock next to the decidedly brown Mersey.
Evspanyol.
I'm stealing that.
lt's exactly like Espanyol stadium, no surprise they took inspiration from Espanyol, provincial smaller club sharing a City with a behemoth of a Club. Even the upper corner bits are exactly the same as BMD.These bowls are so bland, its been 30 years now, if only we had a visionary today like Archibald Leitch to shake up stadium design.
The problem is they are all imagining BMD will be like the Beşiktaş Stadium, bathed in glorious, never ending sunshine next to the sparkling blue Bosporus, when in actual fact it's located on a windswept dock next to the decidedly brown Mersey shit works.
You can all scoff if you want, but at least Everton got their corners filled in. Anfield will never have that!
Out of order thatEspanyol have won a couple of cups in the past 25 years
I notice that all their images of it are taken from the air. The view of anyone coming via the river, on the same level, is of the facade. Not sure anyone would give that much of a second glance.
Anyone coming via the river will see it...but then they'll see A field proudly sitting above It. That's why they take photos from the airm anfield is clearly visible from most angles when looking at their stadium.
