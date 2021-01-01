« previous next »
Don't know if we have a RAWK lawyer moseying around here, but if they're dragged into the A-Cap case, can their available assets be confiscated and sold in order to provide recompense under the Proceeds of Crime Act?
They were right the cruise ships are now flocking to see the stadium https://xcancel.com/dixiedeansboots/status/1832061427265294759?s=61

3500 passengers on board are now fully converted blues. They booed the  taff at breakfast this morning screaming, shit houses, fuck offffff.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:43:29 am
Don't know if we have a RAWK lawyer moseying around here, but if they're dragged into the A-Cap case, can their available assets be confiscated and sold in order to provide recompense under the Proceeds of Crime Act?

I was thinking about this the other day. The current civil cases against 777 are nothing for Everton to be worried about, for now, but could result in civil action in the future. Though this isn't really that big of a deal, it's borrowed money that needs paying back no matter what.

My view is that any future criminal prosecution of 777, whilst not a direct threat against Everton, could go on for years and tie up the sale of Everton. I can't see any situation where an American investor would show an interest in Everton if the SEC are looming in the background. One US billionaire has already ran away, which tells me all I need to know.

Oh, I'm not a lawyer but do have a degree and an interest in US corporate law. I think we've a fair few who might be able to give a better view than me.
I have a big problem with stadiums that look like shopping centres.
And it does
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:22:13 am
I have a big problem with stadiums that look like shopping centres.
And it does

A lot of shopping centres are mostly empty now.

And it does.
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 09:17:53 am
They were right the cruise ships are now flocking to see the stadium https://xcancel.com/dixiedeansboots/status/1832061427265294759?s=61

3500 passengers on board are now fully converted blues. They booed the  taff at breakfast this morning screaming, shit houses, fuck offffff.

a brilliant shot of a grand old stadium with boss history...oh and some plastic shopping centre thing in the foreground



forever above them...
Its very badly located on the wrong side of the city I would say. All the main traffic will have to go through the city centre and so forth. You can only get to it via one road in, so it will be choked with traffic on match day.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:52:23 am
a brilliant shot of a grand old stadium with boss history...oh and some plastic shopping centre thing in the foreground



forever above them...

Anfield looks like some great cathedral on the skyline. Same kind of feeling you get when you approach Ely and see the 'Ship of the Fens' rising above the fields -- of something monumental, historic and built through awe.
I didnt see Anfield at first and was thinking is that it a bit, then I realised I had to scroll right. I think Id been looking at Goodison. :lmao

Never been to or seen anything of Ely though!
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:13:27 pm
Its very badly located on the wrong side of the city I would say. All the main traffic will have to go through the city centre and so forth. You can only get to it via one road in, so it will be choked with traffic on match day.

They should set up a ferry terminal with a service to Rhyl.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:52:23 am
a brilliant shot of a grand old stadium with boss history...oh and some plastic shopping centre thing in the foreground



forever above them...
It probably will be a shopping centre in the not too distant future
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:46:11 pm
It probably will be a shopping centre in the not too distant future…

Well I think it's mainly going to be an entertainment event venue, except when Everton are using it.
Hopefully it will Kickstart the regeneration of the area like the Baltic Market did.. Looks good when the water reflects on the glass.
The Dock Wall doesn't do it any favours.
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:11:46 pm
Hopefully it will Kickstart the regeneration of the area like the Baltic Market did.. Looks good when the water reflects on the glass.
The Dock Wall doesn't do it any favours.
Will the dock wall be the new Bullens wall?
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:11:46 pm
Hopefully it will Kickstart the regeneration of the area like the Baltic Market did.. Looks good when the water reflects on the glass.
The Dock Wall doesn't do it any favours.

It'll ruin the area if good music venues like Carnival Brewing Co. and the likes of Vulcan Rehearsal Studios get sold up and disappear to be honest.
The thing about most new football stadiums is they're usually shite. At least just in my opinion.

Tottenham's is regarded as one of the best new ones, and I think inside it looks impressive but the outside looks rubbish to me. Everton's looks generic and American, and the inside is totally unremarkable. I don't think the Emirates/Etihad etc are very good football grounds either. What I love about Anfield is even despite its age and numerous renovations it has a new-ness to it even with four differently constructed stands.

It will be interesting to see what is built in years to come in the shadow of the stadium. That entire area has potential to be moulded into a very nice location in the city, even if it is dominated by that ground and stinking smell. I don't know if they're focusing more on residential schemes in that part but years down the line from now it should all look quite impressive.
Honestly (slightly off topic), always thought round there, if you can find the right space, it would be a nice spot to build a good indoor arena. The Echo Arena is completely underwhelming. There's already a couple bigger in Manchester and they'll probably build another one before we ever improved on the Echo. If the city is serious about wanting to be a big location for cultural events that'd be really helpful so you can get big artists performing throughout the year as opposed to a few stadium concerts in the summer. Think that area might be more earmarked for residential/office spaces though.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:43:52 am
This one ?


https://xcancel.com/paddypower/status/1829914877944611315#m


For every promise the owners break
I feel like I'm dead at my own wake

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:52:23 am
a brilliant shot of a grand old stadium with boss history...oh and some plastic shopping centre thing in the foreground



forever above them...

But think of all the cruise ship free advertising. "Is that a Tesco or a leisure centre?" No. Everton play there". "Who?"
If you zoom in you really expect to see a Marks and Spencer banner alongside a Next one
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:59:45 pm
The thing about most new football stadiums is they're usually shite. At least just in my opinion.

Tottenham's is regarded as one of the best new ones, and I think inside it looks impressive but the outside looks rubbish to me. Everton's looks generic and American, and the inside is totally unremarkable. I don't think the Emirates/Etihad etc are very good football grounds either. What I love about Anfield is even despite its age and numerous renovations it has a new-ness to it even with four differently constructed stands.

It will be interesting to see what is built in years to come in the shadow of the stadium. That entire area has potential to be moulded into a very nice location in the city, even if it is dominated by that ground and stinking smell. I don't know if they're focusing more on residential schemes in that part but years down the line from now it should all look quite impressive.

It's the history and heritage that make football stadiums special. Goodison has that. It's not just bricks and mortar. So it takes a long time to build that.

I agree Spurs stadium looks like a giant toilet from the outside. The new Bernabeu looks weird as well. Modern architecture for you.
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:11:46 pm
Hopefully it will Kickstart the regeneration of the area like the Baltic Market did.. Looks good when the water reflects on the glass.
The Dock Wall doesn't do it any favours.

The difference is the Baltic Market is open 7 days a week, you wont be hit by a projectile toddler nor overwhelmed by a crescendo of boos when they play there once a fortnight.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:03:23 pm
Honestly (slightly off topic), always thought round there, if you can find the right space, it would be a nice spot to build a good indoor arena. The Echo Arena is completely underwhelming. There's already a couple bigger in Manchester and they'll probably build another one before we ever improved on the Echo. If the city is serious about wanting to be a big location for cultural events that'd be really helpful so you can get big artists performing throughout the year as opposed to a few stadium concerts in the summer. Think that area might be more earmarked for residential/office spaces though.

The dick swingers down the m62 have killed off the Echo Arena. Hardly anyone plays there now, they just play Manchester in the north west. Everton's ground and Anfield will put a few gigs on in June and the rest of the year nobody's playing Liverpool anymore.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:22:13 am
I have a big problem with stadiums that look like shopping centres.
And it does
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:29:08 pm
If you zoom in you really expect to see a Marks and Spencer banner alongside a Next one

Exactly!  Maybe a Costa or a Nike store too
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:37:29 pm
The dick swingers down the m62 have killed off the Echo Arena. Hardly anyone plays there now, they just play Manchester in the north west. Everton's ground and Anfield will put a few gigs on in June and the rest of the year nobody's playing Liverpool anymore.

Aye, the Echo Arena is like a parody now. Gone from getting a lot of decent shows to tribute level stuff now. Bob Dylan is playing there later in the year I think. If we want to be competitive in getting better performers on we need something that is at least 15 thousand, if not bigger.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:33:14 pm
It's the history and heritage that make football stadiums special. Goodison has that. It's not just bricks and mortar. So it takes a long time to build that.

I agree Spurs stadium looks like a giant toilet from the outside. The new Bernabeu looks weird as well. Modern architecture for you.

What Madrid have done to the Bernabeu is bizarre. I was never even a huge fan of that ground, it just looks stupid now though. The Nou Camp will lose a lot of its old charm when that is done. We've done well with Anfield, it has to be said.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:42:59 pm
Aye, the Echo Arena is like a parody now. Gone from getting a lot of decent shows to tribute level stuff now. Bob Dylan is playing there later in the year I think. If we want to be competitive in getting better performers on we need something that is at least 15 thousand, if not bigger

I had a look at what was on a month or two ago and there was honestly a better selection on at the 02 Academy or the Cavern Club. Even Mountford Hall have some good bands on.

Arena is mostly tribute bands but the Dylan thing is embarrassing as some kind of landmark show. I seen him there 6 or 7 years ago and it was the wrong venue for him, and he's  83 now and not the best live act anyway. He usually plays small arenas.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:33:14 pm
It's the history and heritage that make football stadiums special. Goodison has that. It's not just bricks and mortar. So it takes a long time to build that.

I agree Spurs stadium looks like a giant toilet from the outside. The new Bernabeu looks weird as well. Modern architecture for you.
Spurs' place looks like a shopping centre to me. BMD more like a train station. From an aesthetic point of view, neither impress me. Of course, facilities will be better for both sets of fans. Madrid's ground leaves me shrugging my shoulders. Maybe I'm just not a fan of these new build things.
Madrids makeover now looks like a George Foreman Grill or possibly a printer/scanner.

We are fortunate with Anfield. The traditional looking stadium design is still the best but looking at all the Ild Trafford coverage last weekend that looks really run down and dingy in parts these days.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:33:14 pm
It's the history and heritage that make football stadiums special. Goodison has that. It's not just bricks and mortar. So it takes a long time to build that.
I was chatting with a couple of friends who recently attended a large dinner at Anfield. They're not football fans but they enjoyed the event They commented that the decor had a whiff of the bordello about it (lots of red and black) but that the food was good, especially when you consider that there were so many to be catered for at once. The head of the organisation who'd arranged the event gave an after-dinner speech and said that the biggest cheer he's experienced in his career came last year when he announced that this year's event would be at Anfield. Apparently many of the guests, partlicularly those from India and South East Asia, were beside themselves with excitement and took a lot of photographs. Bricks and mortar alone do not buy you that.
If you told people that was the new ferry terminal for the Wirral and isle of man everyone would believe you, just looking at it and the surrounding area it looks a nightmare in waiting to get out . do they think the average fan will canoe to the ground?
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 04:08:39 pm
If you told people that was the new ferry terminal for the Wirral and isle of man everyone would believe you, just looking at it and the surrounding area it looks a nightmare in waiting to get out . do they think the average fan will canoe to the ground?

they'll take the hovercraft from Rhyl.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:12:11 pm
they'll take the hovercraft from Rhyl.
Surely with the way they kick off all the time it'll be a Bovvercraft.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:59:00 pm
Spurs' place looks like a shopping centre to me. BMD more like a train station. From an aesthetic point of view, neither impress me. Of course, facilities will be better for both sets of fans. Madrid's ground leaves me shrugging my shoulders. Maybe I'm just not a fan of these new build things.

Like an updated Rome Termini station, not that Everton fans have ever had the cause to visit it.

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g187791-d245875-Reviews-Stazione_Roma_Termini-Rome_Lazio.html
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:33:14 pm
It's the history and heritage that make football stadiums special. Goodison has that. It's not just wood. So it takes a long time to build that.

I agree Spurs stadium looks like a giant toilet from the outside. The new Bernabeu looks weird as well. Modern architecture for you.

Fixed for accuracy
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:58:12 pm
Surely with the way they kick off all the time it'll be a Bovvercraft.

They need something that's a lot less bovver than a hover.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:18:53 pm
They need something that's a lot less bovver than a hover.
;D
