The thing about most new football stadiums is they're usually shite. At least just in my opinion.



Tottenham's is regarded as one of the best new ones, and I think inside it looks impressive but the outside looks rubbish to me. Everton's looks generic and American, and the inside is totally unremarkable. I don't think the Emirates/Etihad etc are very good football grounds either. What I love about Anfield is even despite its age and numerous renovations it has a new-ness to it even with four differently constructed stands.



It will be interesting to see what is built in years to come in the shadow of the stadium. That entire area has potential to be moulded into a very nice location in the city, even if it is dominated by that ground and stinking smell. I don't know if they're focusing more on residential schemes in that part but years down the line from now it should all look quite impressive.