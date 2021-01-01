« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16160 on: Today at 08:43:29 am
Don't know if we have a RAWK lawyer moseying around here, but if they're dragged into the A-Cap case, can their available assets be confiscated and sold in order to provide recompense under the Proceeds of Crime Act?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16161 on: Today at 09:10:18 am
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16162 on: Today at 09:16:08 am
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16163 on: Today at 09:17:53 am
They were right the cruise ships are now flocking to see the stadium https://xcancel.com/dixiedeansboots/status/1832061427265294759?s=61

3500 passengers on board are now fully converted blues. They booed the  taff at breakfast this morning screaming, shit houses, fuck offffff.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16164 on: Today at 09:32:06 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:43:29 am
Don't know if we have a RAWK lawyer moseying around here, but if they're dragged into the A-Cap case, can their available assets be confiscated and sold in order to provide recompense under the Proceeds of Crime Act?

I was thinking about this the other day. The current civil cases against 777 are nothing for Everton to be worried about, for now, but could result in civil action in the future. Though this isn't really that big of a deal, it's borrowed money that needs paying back no matter what.

My view is that any future criminal prosecution of 777, whilst not a direct threat against Everton, could go on for years and tie up the sale of Everton. I can't see any situation where an American investor would show an interest in Everton if the SEC are looming in the background. One US billionaire has already ran away, which tells me all I need to know.

Oh, I'm not a lawyer but do have a degree and an interest in US corporate law. I think we've a fair few who might be able to give a better view than me.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16165 on: Today at 11:22:13 am
I have a big problem with stadiums that look like shopping centres.
And it does
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16166 on: Today at 11:33:01 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:22:13 am
I have a big problem with stadiums that look like shopping centres.
And it does

A lot of shopping centres are mostly empty now.

And it does.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16167 on: Today at 11:37:50 am
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16168 on: Today at 11:52:23 am
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 09:17:53 am
They were right the cruise ships are now flocking to see the stadium https://xcancel.com/dixiedeansboots/status/1832061427265294759?s=61

3500 passengers on board are now fully converted blues. They booed the  taff at breakfast this morning screaming, shit houses, fuck offffff.

a brilliant shot of a grand old stadium with boss history...oh and some plastic shopping centre thing in the foreground



forever above them...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16169 on: Today at 12:13:27 pm
Its very badly located on the wrong side of the city I would say. All the main traffic will have to go through the city centre and so forth. You can only get to it via one road in, so it will be choked with traffic on match day.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16170 on: Today at 12:25:45 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:52:23 am
a brilliant shot of a grand old stadium with boss history...oh and some plastic shopping centre thing in the foreground



forever above them...

Anfield looks like some great cathedral on the skyline. Same kind of feeling you get when you approach Ely and see the 'Ship of the Fens' rising above the fields -- of something monumental, historic and built through awe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16171 on: Today at 12:34:28 pm
I didnt see Anfield at first and was thinking is that it a bit, then I realised I had to scroll right. I think Id been looking at Goodison. :lmao

Never been to or seen anything of Ely though!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16172 on: Today at 12:45:17 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:13:27 pm
Its very badly located on the wrong side of the city I would say. All the main traffic will have to go through the city centre and so forth. You can only get to it via one road in, so it will be choked with traffic on match day.

They should set up a ferry terminal with a service to Rhyl.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16173 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:52:23 am
a brilliant shot of a grand old stadium with boss history...oh and some plastic shopping centre thing in the foreground



forever above them...
It probably will be a shopping centre in the not too distant future
