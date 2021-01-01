« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:51:57 pm
I've been saying for years that even as a lifelong Red, I could market their club better than they do. Their marketing campaigns have been nothing short of commercial suicide. They've been actively selling themselves as insular, unfriendly, small timers, and the fans they do have have lapped up this self-harming approach.
Worst thing they ever did was the Peoples Club nonsense.
It made them appear like something out of Royston Vasey.
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:05:21 pm
Even the Kirkby move was dodgy as fuck. It was part of a larger project that included a Tesco supermarket. The majority of the project was being funded by Tesco. At the time Terry Leahy was both CEO of Tesco and a special advisor to Everton. He became an advisor in 2004 to raise external capital. In 2006 came the Kirkby project.

The project was called in and rejected because the supermarket would have taken away trade from the city centre shops. The Everton part of the project had no such issues but was never proceeded with.

Tesco and Knowsley partnership

The stadium was to have been be part of a retail park complex which has been planned by Tesco and Knowsley Council. The stadium would have cost Everton Football Club £78 million to build, and supermarket giants Tesco's involvement would have provided £52 million of 'value'. The overall stadium value was reported as a minimum of £130 million up to £150 million. It was not revealed how Tesco's involvement would have benefited Everton F.C. because of "confidentiality issues" and no details on costing was given at the Public Inquiry which was called to see whether the project could go ahead.

Tesco purchased the existing town centre stores from Development Securities for £65 million following DevSec's decision to withdraw their planning application for the site. Tesco also purchased an adjoining piece of land south of Cherryfield Drive for £12 million from Knowsley Council. Tesco intend to reroute the River Alt, relocate the wildlife living there and remove the woodland from the site to make it viable for the stadium.

The £52 million cross-subsidy was sarcastically described as a "miracle of modern economics" by Liverpool City Council's barrister Stephen Sauvain. He told planning inspector Wendy Burden: "Tesco's expert doesnt think the money is coming from Tesco and Ms Ramsey doesnt think it's coming from Knowsley, so it's a miracle of modern economics, because nobody is prepared to tell you what the situation really is."

Everton director Robert Earl had previously described Tesco's contribution as "manna from heaven" and a "non-reimbursable cheque" in the Liverpool Echo.

Amazing how many dodgy deals Moral Highground FC have been involved in.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:27:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:47:47 pm

The more extreme fans act like smalltime, small-minded parochialism is a massive virtue, and that we are just shallow sellouts for having millions of fans the length and breadth of the UK and overseas.

They only say that because they don't have anything like our support the length and breadth of the UK and overseas. They'd give their left bollock to have a fanbase anything like the size of ours.

They're like petulant little kids who crave a toy but, when they can't have it, say it's rubbish and they never really wanted it anyway.
I can see why they went down that route, but it's been disastrous for them. Of course, it was a reaction to us, as pretty much everything they do is.

As you said, they simply do not have the fanbase. They just cannot compete. As a fanbase, we dwarf them, and they know it. In order to (over) compensate they decided to make out that they are far smaller in number because they are somehow special. They are 'born' rather than 'manufactured'.  ::)

They also came up with the 'We go the game' nonsense in response to us. The rather bizarre and incorrect narrative being that pretty much all of their fans go to see them at Goodison, whereas as our hundreds of millions of fans only watch on TV so are of lesser worth.  ::)

Their marketing has all been about making their minority fanbase feel special and think they're somehow superior. Basically, blowing smoke up their fans arses. They felt compelled to go anti everything. Whatever Liverpool do, say, think, believe in, value, strive for, Everton are then compelled to go the opposite way. We embrace not only local fans but regional, national, international and global fans, so Everton then feel compelled to do the opposite and prize only those who live a toddler throw from their stadium.

It's genuinely pathetic that they feel the need to cut their noses off to spite their faces, but that's Everton. They've gone out of their way to disrespect and devalue non local support, simply because Liverpool have plenty of it.

They were/are achingly insecure locally too. Having to come up with the ludicrously laughable 'People's Club' thing, despite them only having a quarter of the City. Again, they are trying to over value their quarter, whilst disrespecting and trying to devalue the majority.

They've basically painted themselves into a corner with their own self-defeating marketing. Instead of lapping the small-minded nonsense up, if I were a blue I'd be calling for their entire marketing team to be sacked immediately. Then again, that small-mindedness does seem to permeate the entire club, so maybe they all think their approach is fine.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:35:55 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:45:59 pm
From my recollection I don't think they were that opposed to moving until we absolutely ripped them to bits over it. One because of the Tesco link and the 'Every little helps' slogan we started linking to the Shite too. Also because we started saying we'd be the only club in the City. I remember car stickers some Reds had saying "One City, One Club, One Name Liverpool". They soon started foaming at the mouth and insisting that their club didn't move outside the City boundaries.

I seem to vaguely recall on one of their extremely rare forays into European football, although I may have imagined it! I think they were up against a Norwegian team. On the motorway in Norway, fans of the Norwegian club had hung a banner from a bridge saying, "You're just a small club from Kirkby!" ;D

I think we can take a guess which English club they supported!
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:37:35 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Worst thing they Moyes ever did was the Peoples Club nonsense.
It made them appear like something out of Royston Vasey.

amended for accuracy.
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:37:35 pm
amended for accuracy.
Yeah, he is responsible for much of the bitterness and the poison derby.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Worst thing they ever did was the Peoples Club nonsense.
It made them appear like something out of Royston Vasey.
They even stole that off Bill Shankly.

Thing is, when Shanks said it, football was a lot different and so was the world. People just tended to support their local clubs. Since then, the world has opened up and clubs draw support not only locally, but nationally, internationally and globally. So clubs either embrace the fact and benefit from it, or do an Everton and make out than non-locals are inferior, thus unwelcome.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm
Yeah, he is responsible for much of the bitterness and the poison derby.
Moyes said it, but the club and fanbase embraced it, believed it and ran with it. They adopted it wholesale and it was an integral part of their marketing strategy for years.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:44:14 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm
Yeah, he is responsible for much of the bitterness and the poison derby.

He did a "mini-Ferguson" where he tried to create a siege mentality around the club by uniting their fans through hatred of LFC. He didn't create that feeling - it had been brewing for the previous 10 years or so - but he did exploit it. He's very much responsible for the death of the "friendly derby" and their present day bitterness and hatred.

It's little wonder Ferguson chose Moyes as his successor. But hating on Liverpool when you're the underdog is easier than running a club that Liverpool had barely been able to lay a glove on them for 20 odd years.
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:42:43 pm
Moyes said it, but the club and fanbase embraced it, believed it and ran with it. They adopted it wholesale and it was an integral part of their marketing strategy for years.
They did, and it turned them into what they are today, because they all believed it.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm
Yeah, he is responsible for much of the bitterness and the poison derby.

Started with Royle and his dogs of war. That turned the derby into a shit fest.

The Gary Mac derby at their place was poisonous and the absolute dogs abuse Barmby got in the derbies against them that season. Then the next season the 'Murderers' chant started, bitter about the treble and that Gary Mac goal, while they were languishing. That was what Moyes walked into in 2002.
Beneath

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:51:02 pm

Dodgy as fuck.

And City for the CoM stadium as well...

Everton have not had the benefit of ground donation like these two.

They will regret being lumped with this millstone.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:21:21 pm
Quote from: Beneath on Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
And City for the CoM stadium as well...

Everton have not had the benefit of ground donation like these two.

They will regret being lumped with this millstone.

Even successful ground moves in terms of the scale of the stadium (i.e. Arsenal and Spurs) have left a huge financial millstone and those clubs didn't kick on after moving, it's taken Arsenal over 15 years at the Emirates to start challenging for the league again and they weren't spending while they were paying for the stadium. Spurs have spent big since moving but their matchday revenues are also gamechanging and they've had to take out all kinds of loans.

Everton haven't got the benefit of increasing their revenues to that sort of scale. It'll go up more like West Ham's and they haven't got the financial millstone because their Tory wankers in charge of the club got them a free stadium.
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:41:00 pm
Quote from: Beneath on Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
And City for the CoM stadium as well...

Everton have not had the benefit of ground donation like these two.

They will regret being lumped with this millstone.

They have tried though. Tesco were going to gift them £52m of the £130m Kirkby Stadium costs. Then Anderson would have probably siphoned off enough to pay for BMD and bought Mbappe with the loose change.

Now they are expecting some white knight to come in and pay for BMD. If not it will be our fault.
capt k

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:07:58 am
have a look at the new Paddy Power ad.. Poetic :)
KC7

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:13:52 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:51:57 pm
I've been saying for years that even as a lifelong Red, I could market their club better than they do. Their marketing campaigns have been nothing short of commercial suicide. They've been actively selling themselves as insular, unfriendly, small timers, and the fans they do have have lapped up this self-harming approach.

They don't do colour or banners either, "Kopite behaviour".

The place is all very dreary and unwelcoming.

And let's be honest here, that tune they run out to, Christ.
KC7

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:19:09 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Worst thing they ever did was the Peoples Club nonsense.
It made them appear like something out of Royston Vasey.

The "people of the city" is bollocks too. Their own survey for the stadium confirmed two thirds of the city are reds.
KC7

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:41:45 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:27:54 pm
Funny how that crops up whenever another new stadium project fails, but during the optimistic phase prior to that they are very stridently against a groundshare and mistakenly think that we'd want one at either time by declaring they'd never share with us. That is actually one plus point to this whole bmd farce, at least talk of a ground share has been killed off for good.

They were definitely much more in favour of a groundshare. In terms of the official line it was always us denying it, never them (don't think they said a peep). The forums at the time reflected similar. Recall a poster on GOT who of course advocated it and saw it being a leveller and then 'let's see who comes out on top'.

They knew such a proposal was a massive leg up for them... an Inter/AC equivalent with the San Siro, when truthfully it's alot closer to Espanyol/Barca.
boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:08:43 am
The team is shit, the stadium is shit, the new stadium smells of shit, the fans are shit, the manager is shit. All in all, theyre shit. There isnt even one redeeming factor around the entirity of Everton FC. Theyre just shit at everything. That has to be an accomplishment of some sort. Albeit a shit one.
No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:55:22 am
Lewis Steele has done a piece on them (archive link below). If the concern is that Everton will be dragged into the A-Cap mess as receiving the proceeds of crime, it would be a massive gamble to buy them, even beyond the hundreds of millions of debt. I also have a feeling he's exaggerating the income that can be generated from the new stadium out of a desire to prove even-handed/not suffer dogs' abuse on social media.

https://archive.ph/IDbLj
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:12:49 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:12:17 pm
To be fair, that's exactly what he has done & they're still fucked  :lmao
Are you sure? I vividly recall that they were boasting of a 750m pound "clean" treasure chest that brings balance to the "dirty" City money.
There were even a couple of screenshots from GOT that made them look delusional, but nevertheless that 750m was supposedly an "interest free loan" or something very small because it was to be used for the new stadium and recruit new players. And repayment period was 10-12 years with regular champions league participation.
courty61

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:47:52 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:55:22 am
I also have a feeling he's exaggerating the income that can be generated from the new stadium out of a desire to prove even-handed/not suffer dogs' abuse on social media.

https://archive.ph/IDbLj

As I've said previously, even if they got to £100m, which I think is impossible, they'd still be miles behind the big 6.

It costing too much money, debt will be very hard to service, unless interest rates drop back down to 1%.

Spurs refinanced their stadium when interest was low. So nearly £1bn at a very low rate over like 30 years.

But even then the simple maths were something like an additional 30m in tickets etc but 30m in costs.

The NFL and concerts then top up that for Spurs, not sure by how much though
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:38:36 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm
Started with Royle and his dogs of war. That turned the derby into a shit fest.

The Gary Mac derby at their place was poisonous and the absolute dogs abuse Barmby got in the derbies against them that season. Then the next season the 'Murderers' chant started, bitter about the treble and that Gary Mac goal, while they were languishing. That was what Moyes walked into in 2002.

I recall the dogs of war kicking McMananman all round Anfield to the delight of the school of science.
I can even recall the short lived glee that Dave Clements brought into their lives when he clogged Keegan out of the Derby. Ferguson assaulted players and they loved it because it fulfilled their dreams. Their idea of football has long been one where you kick the opposition off the park in a macho man wet dream.

Ask them what their happiest moments watching Everton are. Older ones will recall that couple of years in the 80s when they were pushing us for titles. The CWC final and the three in a row Wembley trip.
Thats it except for a dwindling bunch who recall the Purple Hearts 11 in 1963, or the brief glimmer of 1970 after which they sold their star players, Ball and Royle, and then wondered why they declined. Their fans have always had a toxicity about them. Even their greatest manager, Kendall, was on the verge of being sacked. The leaflets with 30000 stayway fans cant be wrong were own goals. They seem to hate the club they love.
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:53:44 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:55:22 am
Lewis Steele has done a piece on them (archive link below). If the concern is that Everton will be dragged into the A-Cap mess as receiving the proceeds of crime, it would be a massive gamble to buy them, even beyond the hundreds of millions of debt. I also have a feeling he's exaggerating the income that can be generated from the new stadium out of a desire to prove even-handed/not suffer dogs' abuse on social media.

https://archive.ph/IDbLj

Only 12 players in contract by the end of the season :o

DCL one of those who hasnt got a new deal, so will he hang around or will they sell in January? Who will buy him when they can wait till summer?

30,000 on the season ticket waiting list will save them though.
I wonder where that figure comes from? A team with 30k on the list having to advertise half season tickets doesnt quite sound right.
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:12:27 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:53:00 pm
What fucking genius over there decided this insular campaign, the most watched sports league internationally on the Planet and these Idiots do a #WeAreChosen and the "Born not Manufactured" that is a big middle finger to anyone abroad who might want to choose Everton as their PL club that you can piss off we don't want you.
The #WeAreChosen stuff was all about instilling a sense of superiority - that Everton fans are better than the rest and that the club "always do things right".  It had Kenwright's sentimental paws all over it. The reality is that a significant number of them are absolutely toxic and the club is a shambles from top to bottom.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:20:17 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:47:52 am
As I've said previously, even if they got to £100m, which I think is impossible, they'd still be miles behind the big 6.

It costing too much money, debt will be very hard to service, unless interest rates drop back down to 1%.

Spurs refinanced their stadium when interest was low. So nearly £1bn at a very low rate over like 30 years.

But even then the simple maths were something like an additional 30m in tickets etc but 30m in costs.

The NFL and concerts then top up that for Spurs, not sure by how much though

They might sell out hospitality next season out of novelty but over time there won't be the demand for it beyond the big games. Not at premium prices. That makes the biggest differences in terms of match revenues.

I think a lot of them are in for a shock when the ticket prices are released for next season.
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:54:48 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:53:44 am
Only 12 players in contract by the end of the season :o

DCL one of those who hasnt got a new deal, so will he hang around or will they sell in January? Who will buy him when they can wait till summer?

30,000 on the season ticket waiting list will save them though.
I wonder where that figure comes from? A team with 30k on the list having to advertise half season tickets doesnt quite sound right.
Depending on the ownership status that's either a cliff edge or a great opportunity.  If Moshiri is still lingering then they'll be mostly trawling for bargains or handing out one year contracts to keep a few players around.  If they have an ambitious owner with deep pockets then they could refresh a very stale squad - although within the confines of PSR they'd probably need to cash in Branthwaite.  Either way though getting players like Holgate off their payroll can only be a good thing.

I remember Southampton (about 7-8 years ago?) and Palace (post-Hodgson, the first time) reducing their squads to almost nothing before bringing in players like Guehi, Anderson, Olise etc.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:54:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:17 pm
They might sell out hospitality next season out of novelty
Im surprised they are able to sell them even now.

Why would I pay 200 pounds or whatever it is, to watch a team on the 20th place, play gash football, in a gash stadium?

All of this, with no potential for improvement on the horizon and a perennial risk of relegation at the end of the season.

What do I get for the 200 pounds of "investment"? Headache and frustration.
MrGrumpy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:25:11 pm
What separates the big clubs from the also rans is commercial revenue. According to Delotte, Liverpool make more from this income stream than match day or broadcasting.

https://www.deloitte.com/uk/en/services/financial-advisory/analysis/deloitte-football-money-league.html

If Everton had invested some of Moshiris money in to building a decent commercial team theyd have been able to spend more than 5p in the transfer window.
CraigDS

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:28:21 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:25:11 pm
What separates the big clubs from the also rans is commercial revenue. According to Delotte, Liverpool make more from this income stream than match day or broadcasting.

https://www.deloitte.com/uk/en/services/financial-advisory/analysis/deloitte-football-money-league.html

If Everton had invested some of Moshiris money in to building a decent commercial team theyd have been able to spend more than 5p in the transfer window.

I mean they could have the best commercial team in the world but at the end of the day very few want to sponsor or be associated with a poor performing club with a pretty toxic fanbase - that's ignoring the fact they're a minnow in their own city.
Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:59:46 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:53:00 pm

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LzZX15zWuGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LzZX15zWuGE</a>

What the actual fuck is that.

Genuinely questioning if a professional company made this, as the production looks extremely 'on a budget' bad.

There are SOOOOOOOO many unintentionally hilarious bits. "Once Everton has touched you..." is funny as fuck but my fave bit of unsense has to be "Those who understand need no explanation". Well yes. That's how understanding things works.

Oh and the 'music' has such a deflating vibe. The auditory equivalent of 'I suppose I'll do this again, even though it's shite'
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:04:27 pm
Haha I knew that face as soon as I saw it.

I didnt realise it was from this.
Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:25:19 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:04:27 pm
Haha I knew that face as soon as I saw it.

I didnt realise it was from this.

I like how the little girl mascot looks like she's trying not to show she's scared to big bad man who has grabbed her hand.
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:33:50 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:59:46 pm
What the actual fuck is that.

Genuinely questioning if a professional company made this, as the production looks extremely 'on a budget' bad.

There are SOOOOOOOO many unintentionally hilarious bits. "Once Everton has touched you..." is funny as fuck but my fave bit of unsense has to be "Those who understand need no explanation". Well yes. That's how understanding things works.

Oh and the 'music' has such a deflating vibe. The auditory equivalent of 'I suppose I'll do this again, even though it's shite'
It's also very funny that the team back then under penny-pinching Bill is far better than anything they've had for years.  Howard, Baines, Jagielka, Stones, Barkley and Lukaku in that video are all better than anything they've got now and Martinez did at least have them trying to play football.  They finished 11th and those Sly 6 stalwarts Leicester City won the league.

There's not much in the world of sport that's quite as heartbreaking as seeing a baby or toddler kitted out in full Everton.
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:37:40 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:33:50 pm


There's not much in the world of sport that's quite as heartbreaking as seeing a baby or toddler kitted out in full Everton.
Even as heartbreaking as a baby or a toddler being launched at opposition players?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:52:07 pm
Even without pressing the play button, that bloke on the front looks all braced for the warm beer and cold pie.
Beneath

  • Anny Roader
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:59:16 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:37:40 pm
Even as heartbreaking as a baby or a toddler being launched at opposition players?

When you feel the need to yeet stuff, you have to use what comes to hand.
Garlicbread

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16117 on: Today at 03:09:02 pm »
