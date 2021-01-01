

The more extreme fans act like smalltime, small-minded parochialism is a massive virtue, and that we are just shallow sellouts for having millions of fans the length and breadth of the UK and overseas.



They only say that because they don't have anything like our support the length and breadth of the UK and overseas. They'd give their left bollock to have a fanbase anything like the size of ours.



They're like petulant little kids who crave a toy but, when they can't have it, say it's rubbish and they never really wanted it anyway.



I can see why they went down that route, but it's been disastrous for them. Of course, it was a reaction to us, as pretty much everything they do is.As you said, they simply do not have the fanbase. They just cannot compete. As a fanbase, we dwarf them, and they know it. In order to (over) compensate they decided to make out that they are far smaller in number because they are somehow special. They are 'born' rather than 'manufactured'.They also came up with the 'We go the game' nonsense in response to us. The rather bizarre and incorrect narrative being that pretty much all of their fans go to see them at Goodison, whereas as our hundreds of millions of fans only watch on TV so are of lesser worth.Their marketing has all been about making their minority fanbase feel special and think they're somehow superior. Basically, blowing smoke up their fans arses. They felt compelled to go anti everything. Whatever Liverpool do, say, think, believe in, value, strive for, Everton are then compelled to go the opposite way. We embrace not only local fans but regional, national, international and global fans, so Everton then feel compelled to do the opposite and prize only those who live a toddler throw from their stadium.It's genuinely pathetic that they feel the need to cut their noses off to spite their faces, but that's Everton. They've gone out of their way to disrespect and devalue non local support, simply because Liverpool have plenty of it.They were/are achingly insecure locally too. Having to come up with the ludicrously laughable 'People's Club' thing, despite them only having a quarter of the City. Again, they are trying to over value their quarter, whilst disrespecting and trying to devalue the majority.They've basically painted themselves into a corner with their own self-defeating marketing. Instead of lapping the small-minded nonsense up, if I were a blue I'd be calling for their entire marketing team to be sacked immediately. Then again, that small-mindedness does seem to permeate the entire club, so maybe they all think their approach is fine.