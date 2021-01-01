« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16080 on: Today at 08:55:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:51:57 pm
I've been saying for years that even as a lifelong Red, I could market their club better than they do. Their marketing campaigns have been nothing short of commercial suicide. They've been actively selling themselves as insular, unfriendly, small timers, and the fans they do have have lapped up this self-harming approach.
Worst thing they ever did was the Peoples Club nonsense.
It made them appear like something out of Royston Vasey.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16081 on: Today at 09:05:21 pm
Even the Kirkby move was dodgy as fuck. It was part of a larger project that included a Tesco supermarket. The majority of the project was being funded by Tesco. At the time Terry Leahy was both CEO of Tesco and a special advisor to Everton. He became an advisor in 2004 to raise external capital. In 2006 came the Kirkby project.

The project was called in and rejected because the supermarket would have taken away trade from the city centre shops. The Everton part of the project had no such issues but was never proceeded with.

Tesco and Knowsley partnership

The stadium was to have been be part of a retail park complex which has been planned by Tesco and Knowsley Council. The stadium would have cost Everton Football Club £78 million to build, and supermarket giants Tesco's involvement would have provided £52 million of 'value'. The overall stadium value was reported as a minimum of £130 million up to £150 million. It was not revealed how Tesco's involvement would have benefited Everton F.C. because of "confidentiality issues" and no details on costing was given at the Public Inquiry which was called to see whether the project could go ahead.

Tesco purchased the existing town centre stores from Development Securities for £65 million following DevSec's decision to withdraw their planning application for the site. Tesco also purchased an adjoining piece of land south of Cherryfield Drive for £12 million from Knowsley Council. Tesco intend to reroute the River Alt, relocate the wildlife living there and remove the woodland from the site to make it viable for the stadium.

The £52 million cross-subsidy was sarcastically described as a "miracle of modern economics" by Liverpool City Council's barrister Stephen Sauvain. He told planning inspector Wendy Burden: "Tesco's expert doesnt think the money is coming from Tesco and Ms Ramsey doesnt think it's coming from Knowsley, so it's a miracle of modern economics, because nobody is prepared to tell you what the situation really is."

Everton director Robert Earl had previously described Tesco's contribution as "manna from heaven" and a "non-reimbursable cheque" in the Liverpool Echo.

Amazing how many dodgy deals Moral Highground FC have been involved in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16082 on: Today at 09:27:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:47:47 pm

The more extreme fans act like smalltime, small-minded parochialism is a massive virtue, and that we are just shallow sellouts for having millions of fans the length and breadth of the UK and overseas.

They only say that because they don't have anything like our support the length and breadth of the UK and overseas. They'd give their left bollock to have a fanbase anything like the size of ours.

They're like petulant little kids who crave a toy but, when they can't have it, say it's rubbish and they never really wanted it anyway.
I can see why they went down that route, but it's been disastrous for them. Of course, it was a reaction to us, as pretty much everything they do is.

As you said, they simply do not have the fanbase. They just cannot compete. As a fanbase, we dwarf them, and they know it. In order to (over) compensate they decided to make out that they are far smaller in number because they are somehow special. They are 'born' rather than 'manufactured'.  ::)

They also came up with the 'We go the game' nonsense in response to us. The rather bizarre and incorrect narrative being that pretty much all of their fans go to see them at Goodison, whereas as our hundreds of millions of fans only watch on TV so are of lesser worth.  ::)

Their marketing has all been about making their minority fanbase feel special and think they're somehow superior. Basically, blowing smoke up their fans arses. They felt compelled to go anti everything. Whatever Liverpool do, say, think, believe in, value, strive for, Everton are then compelled to go the opposite way. We embrace not only local fans but regional, national, international and global fans, so Everton then feel compelled to do the opposite and prize only those who live a toddler throw from their stadium.

It's genuinely pathetic that they feel the need to cut their noses off to spite their faces, but that's Everton. They've gone out of their way to disrespect and devalue non local support, simply because Liverpool have plenty of it.

They were/are achingly insecure locally too. Having to come up with the ludicrously laughable 'People's Club' thing, despite them only having a quarter of the City. Again, they are trying to over value their quarter, whilst disrespecting and trying to devalue the majority.

They've basically painted themselves into a corner with their own self-defeating marketing. Instead of lapping the small-minded nonsense up, if I were a blue I'd be calling for their entire marketing team to be sacked immediately. Then again, that small-mindedness does seem to permeate the entire club, so maybe they all think their approach is fine.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16083 on: Today at 09:35:55 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:45:59 pm
From my recollection I don't think they were that opposed to moving until we absolutely ripped them to bits over it. One because of the Tesco link and the 'Every little helps' slogan we started linking to the Shite too. Also because we started saying we'd be the only club in the City. I remember car stickers some Reds had saying "One City, One Club, One Name Liverpool". They soon started foaming at the mouth and insisting that their club didn't move outside the City boundaries.

I seem to vaguely recall on one of their extremely rare forays into European football, although I may have imagined it! I think they were up against a Norwegian team. On the motorway in Norway, fans of the Norwegian club had hung a banner from a bridge saying, "You're just a small club from Kirkby!" ;D

I think we can take a guess which English club they supported!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16084 on: Today at 09:37:35 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:55:50 pm
Worst thing they Moyes ever did was the Peoples Club nonsense.
It made them appear like something out of Royston Vasey.

amended for accuracy.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16085 on: Today at 09:38:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:37:35 pm
amended for accuracy.
Yeah, he is responsible for much of the bitterness and the poison derby.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16086 on: Today at 09:40:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:55:50 pm
Worst thing they ever did was the Peoples Club nonsense.
It made them appear like something out of Royston Vasey.
They even stole that off Bill Shankly.

Thing is, when Shanks said it, football was a lot different and so was the world. People just tended to support their local clubs. Since then, the world has opened up and clubs draw support not only locally, but nationally, internationally and globally. So clubs either embrace the fact and benefit from it, or do an Everton and make out than non-locals are inferior, thus unwelcome.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16087 on: Today at 09:42:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:38:57 pm
Yeah, he is responsible for much of the bitterness and the poison derby.
Moyes said it, but the club and fanbase embraced it, believed it and ran with it. They adopted it wholesale and it was an integral part of their marketing strategy for years.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16088 on: Today at 09:44:14 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:38:57 pm
Yeah, he is responsible for much of the bitterness and the poison derby.

He did a "mini-Ferguson" where he tried to create a siege mentality around the club by uniting their fans through hatred of LFC. He didn't create that feeling - it had been brewing for the previous 10 years or so - but he did exploit it. He's very much responsible for the death of the "friendly derby" and their present day bitterness and hatred.

It's little wonder Ferguson chose Moyes as his successor. But hating on Liverpool when you're the underdog is easier than running a club that Liverpool had barely been able to lay a glove on them for 20 odd years.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16089 on: Today at 09:46:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:42:43 pm
Moyes said it, but the club and fanbase embraced it, believed it and ran with it. They adopted it wholesale and it was an integral part of their marketing strategy for years.
They did, and it turned them into what they are today, because they all believed it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16090 on: Today at 09:49:36 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:38:57 pm
Yeah, he is responsible for much of the bitterness and the poison derby.

Started with Royle and his dogs of war. That turned the derby into a shit fest.

The Gary Mac derby at their place was poisonous and the absolute dogs abuse Barmby got in the derbies against them that season. Then the next season the 'Murderers' chant started, bitter about the treble and that Gary Mac goal, while they were languishing. That was what Moyes walked into in 2002.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16091 on: Today at 10:06:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:51:02 pm

Dodgy as fuck.

And City for the CoM stadium as well...

Everton have not had the benefit of ground donation like these two.

They will regret being lumped with this millstone.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16092 on: Today at 10:21:21 pm
Quote from: Beneath on Today at 10:06:05 pm
And City for the CoM stadium as well...

Everton have not had the benefit of ground donation like these two.

They will regret being lumped with this millstone.

Even successful ground moves in terms of the scale of the stadium (i.e. Arsenal and Spurs) have left a huge financial millstone and those clubs didn't kick on after moving, it's taken Arsenal over 15 years at the Emirates to start challenging for the league again and they weren't spending while they were paying for the stadium. Spurs have spent big since moving but their matchday revenues are also gamechanging and they've had to take out all kinds of loans.

Everton haven't got the benefit of increasing their revenues to that sort of scale. It'll go up more like West Ham's and they haven't got the financial millstone because their Tory wankers in charge of the club got them a free stadium.
