Wan't the original idea that the stadium would be paid for as part of staging the Commonwealth Games and then Everton would get a stadium for free as per City? The trouble is that their fans bought into the idea of the BMD project and since the prospect of Commonwealth Games funding vanished, Everton have been thrashing around trying to finance the build.



As an aside, I think that the city dodged a bullet with the Games bid because it doesn't appear to have left a great legacy of Birmingham (not helped by Covid)



That's how I remember it. Chippytits Joe was full of that. When the CG bid failed, the fat, corrupt twat was still harping on about providing funding for the new stadium - but borrowing the money at a really low interest rate and then sub-loaning it to Everton. There was huge public backlash. That idea floated round for a while before quietly disappearing. In 2019, Moshiri went public to say the club had a plan to fund the stadium build - £300m would come from 'private markets' (speculated to have been Usmanov). In 2020, Everton announced that Usmanov's company USM had paid £30m just for first refusal on the stadium naming rights.Manchester reaped a sizeable benefit - but they were the first host to big it up like an Olympic Games, the first English city to host since 1934*, and focused strongly on regenerating rundown/derelict areas (very cheap land!).There was also a much more optimistic vibe around the whole country in the early 00's - and Manchester in particular. I was working in Manc at the time, and the atmosphere in the city during the Games was genuinely amazing. Big screens around the city centre and outside bar areas packed, even at lunchtimes. We went out to Rusholme one night for a curry and the place was buzzing, with athletes wearing team tracksuits everywhere and all enjoying it.* Edinburgh and Cardiff had both hosted twice in the intervening years - but each were pretty low-key