Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 929885 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16040 on: Today at 10:57:27 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:34:31 pm
Yeah they're in a mess.

It's like they started the project thinking interest rates would always be 0.25%. Each 1% hike is £5m pa on £500m, say.

How can they think that building a stadium is a sensible option without a guaranteed source of additional income (CL places and all that)?

I am not a finance guy by any means but even I know where to draw the line when it comes to taking risks.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16041 on: Today at 11:20:26 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:57:27 am
How can they think that building a stadium is a sensible option without a guaranteed source of additional income (CL places and all that)?

I am not a finance guy by any means but even I know where to draw the line when it comes to taking risks.
The guaranteed source of additional incomes was Moshiri (/probably Usmanov).  Without massive external investment there's no way they could have raised the additional income to even contemplate a build like BMD.

Everton's total revenue was less than £200m in 2023.  As a comparison ours was a nudge over £680m.  Everton were behind clubs like Leeds, Fulham and Palace.

Building a new stadium that costs, at cheapest estimate, 250% of your total yearly revenue is wild.  Based on current estimates it's pushing towards 400% of total yearly revenue.  The cost of the ground is considerably more than the entire worth of Everton FC (and the majority of that worth is dependent on broadcasting revenue).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16042 on: Today at 11:33:48 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:20:26 am
The guaranteed source of additional incomes was Moshiri (/probably Usmanov).  Without massive external investment there's no way they could have raised the additional income to even contemplate a build like BMD.

Everton's total revenue was less than £200m in 2023.  As a comparison ours was a nudge over £680m.  Everton were behind clubs like Leeds, Fulham and Palace.

Building a new stadium that costs, at cheapest estimate, 250% of your total yearly revenue is wild.  Based on current estimates it's pushing towards 400% of total yearly revenue.  The cost of the ground is considerably more than the entire worth of Everton FC (and the majority of that worth is dependent on broadcasting revenue).



I'm saying nothing new, but they could have had a great 45k seater stadium on much cheaper land with a commonplace design for under £200m

But they're like babies in wanting something - anything - to make them feel they've got something over on the 'RS'

That even when the stunning designs were unveiled, many had tantrum fits that the capacity wasn't bigger than Anfield (as then was) and launched a campaign for more seats, says everything about the sad twats.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16043 on: Today at 11:38:42 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:20:26 am
The guaranteed source of additional incomes was Moshiri (/probably Usmanov).  Without massive external investment there's no way they could have raised the additional income to even contemplate a build like BMD.

Everton's total revenue was less than £200m in 2023.  As a comparison ours was a nudge over £680m.  Everton were behind clubs like Leeds, Fulham and Palace.

Building a new stadium that costs, at cheapest estimate, 250% of your total yearly revenue is wild.  Based on current estimates it's pushing towards 400% of total yearly revenue.  The cost of the ground is considerably more than the entire worth of Everton FC (and the majority of that worth is dependent on broadcasting revenue).

To be fair, Moshiri was not going to "donate" them money. He would be, if he was a benevolent charitable person, loaning them at zero interest or a miniscule loan. So even with that in question, without CL places, there was no way they would be able to cough up 50m or 40m year after year to repay him.

Without domestic success, they are in absolute shambles with the merchandises. There is probably no interest in Everton merchandises outside of Everton or maybe a replica of classic players from the 70s and 80s outside of that. Beyond that, in mainland Europe, absolutely not. I saw 1 jersey of theirs in Mallorca. In contrast, I have seen locals (in Germany) wear ours, Uniteds, Arsenals and even West Hams and Leeds. But Everton? Nah.

Their marketing cannot target overseas fans as there is no market and without domestic success, their efforts to target the local population is failing. And all of this is affecting their financial well being. Its like a classic catch-22 situation. Or in this case, Everton paradox.

And in this, they want to build a bigger stadium. Beggars belief.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16044 on: Today at 12:20:22 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:38:42 am


Yeah but that's the Red shite fault
« Reply #16045 on: Today at 01:00:19 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 07:10:08 am
The best part is that the lad talking actually makes a good point. It's sloppiness all the way down the club.

I've listened seven times so far, reckon I understand about 50%...

My Scouse is coming along nicely...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16046 on: Today at 01:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:33:48 am


I'm saying nothing new, but they could have had a great 45k seater stadium on much cheaper land with a commonplace design for under £200m

But they're like babies in wanting something - anything - to make them feel they've got something over on the 'RS'

That even when the stunning designs were unveiled, many had tantrum fits that the capacity wasn't bigger than Anfield (as then was) and launched a campaign for more seats, says everything about the sad twats.

61878. That was the number of seats they wanted.

Obviously more than US but with the added spice of reminding US that they were established before US.

As if we gave a shin shit. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16047 on: Today at 01:26:15 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:57:27 am
How can they think that building a stadium is a sensible option without a guaranteed source of additional income (CL places and all that)?

It's the Field of Dreams (If you build it they will come) bullshit. There is so much academic evidence from the U.S that new stadiums don't provide significannt economic benefits for cities and don't improve the sporting outcome of the team. There will be a short-team boost in attendance but long-term (once the newfangled nature has wore off) it comes down to basic cost-benefit. If you are paying higher prices to watch a shite product you won't go.

These think they are getting something akin to Oracle Park in San Francisco when in fact it will be closer to the San Francisco Giants' former home Candlestick Park. A perennially cold, miserable and windy outpost that will be freezing all year round and a pain in the arse to get in and out of
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16048 on: Today at 02:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:33:48 am


I'm saying nothing new, but they could have had a great 45k seater stadium on much cheaper land with a commonplace design for under £200m

But they're like babies in wanting something - anything - to make them feel they've got something over on the 'RS'

That even when the stunning designs were unveiled, many had tantrum fits that the capacity wasn't bigger than Anfield (as then was) and launched a campaign for more seats, says everything about the sad twats.



They should have been in somewhere new for years at this point as woodison has been a wreck for ages, but like everything they do, it is always with one eye on us, even when such an approach hurts them.

In this case they turned up their nose at moving further out of town as they didn't want to give up the city to us (conveniently ignores the obvious point that even their own surveys showed, which is that we already more than own the city) and if they had considered what was best for them, they would have worked harder to push through a previous project and only spent about £100m to have a stadium in an area where it could be expanded if needed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16049 on: Today at 02:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:07:57 pm
They should have been in somewhere new for years at this point as woodison has been a wreck for ages, but like everything they do, it is always with one eye on us, even when such an approach hurts them.

In this case they turned up their nose at moving further out of town as they didn't want to give up the city to us (conveniently ignores the obvious point that even their own surveys showed, which is that we already more than own the city) and if they had considered what was best for them, they would have worked harder to push through a previous project and only spent about £100m to have a stadium in an area where it could be expanded if needed.

Remember the time Everton had plans to move to a new stadium in Kirkby [think they had a deal with Tesco], the fans protested against the move, & launched a protest group, but they're so small time they couldn't even bring themselves to mention Liverpool in the name of the protest group [it was, keep Everton in our City], so was great fun winding them up with what City did they mean, Cardiff, Swansea, St Asaph, Bangor ecc ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16050 on: Today at 02:27:40 pm »
These are gone this year.

I've had my hopes up in the past, but this year is going to be the season.  City and Everton going down in the same year.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16051 on: Today at 02:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:07:57 pm
They should have been in somewhere new for years at this point as woodison has been a wreck for ages, but like everything they do, it is always with one eye on us, even when such an approach hurts them.

In this case they turned up their nose at moving further out of town as they didn't want to give up the city to us (conveniently ignores the obvious point that even their own surveys showed, which is that we already more than own the city) and if they had considered what was best for them, they would have worked harder to push through a previous project and only spent about £100m to have a stadium in an area where it could be expanded if needed.


It was bizarre that they regarded Kirkby as not Liverpool. Do they really think it's full of Woollybacks who have nothing to do with Scottie Road and go round saying ey'up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16052 on: Today at 03:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:39:49 am
I think you underestimate how desperate Joe "Everton Superfan" Anderson was to accommodate Moshi La in his quest for a personal legacy. If it hadn't have been for the way the council effectively collapsed and put the city into special measures, there's no telling what financial risk chippy tits would have exposed the city to.

I think JA would have tried to negotiate some kind of majority stakehold, where the council had a golden share in the stadium. So even if the council couldn't fully fund it they could have had a substantial stake in the asset that they might have looked to selll on in the future - either to Everton itself, or to a third party.

Great in theory to have such an asset if the city falls on hard times - but the city was already IN hard times and it was no way to use the council's meagre resources. I reckon it was more the potential public backlash that put both parties off the idea. It was superseding events that finally killed it; otherwise I'm sure some form of the idea would have resurfaced down the line.
Wan't the original idea that the stadium would be paid for as part of staging the Commonwealth Games and then Everton would get a stadium for free as per City? The trouble is that their fans bought into the idea of the BMD project and since the prospect of Commonwealth Games funding vanished, Everton have been thrashing around trying to finance the build. As an aside, I think that the city dodged a bullet with the Games bid because it doesn't appear to have left a great legacy of Birmingham (not helped by Covid)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16053 on: Today at 03:53:00 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:38:42 am
To be fair, Moshiri was not going to "donate" them money. He would be, if he was a benevolent charitable person, loaning them at zero interest or a miniscule loan. So even with that in question, without CL places, there was no way they would be able to cough up 50m or 40m year after year to repay him.

Without domestic success, they are in absolute shambles with the merchandises. There is probably no interest in Everton merchandises outside of Everton or maybe a replica of classic players from the 70s and 80s outside of that. Beyond that, in mainland Europe, absolutely not. I saw 1 jersey of theirs in Mallorca. In contrast, I have seen locals (in Germany) wear ours, Uniteds, Arsenals and even West Hams and Leeds. But Everton? Nah.

Their marketing cannot target overseas fans as there is no market and without domestic success, their efforts to target the local population is failing. And all of this is affecting their financial well being. Its like a classic catch-22 situation. Or in this case, Everton paradox.

And in this, they want to build a bigger stadium. Beggars belief.
What fucking genius over there decided this insular campaign, the most watched sports league internationally on the Planet and these Idiots do a #WeAreChosen and the "Born not Manufactured" that is a big middle finger to anyone abroad who might want to choose Everton as their PL club that you can piss off we don't want you.

This was around the time NBC started getting the rights to PL football from ESPN and saw a unbelievable rise of American viewers tuning in to PL games at weekends.

Their commercial revenues were £19 million pounds last results, utter joke of a Club.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LzZX15zWuGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LzZX15zWuGE</a>
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16054 on: Today at 03:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:27:40 pm
These are gone this year.

I've had my hopes up in the past, but this year is going to be the season.  City and Everton going down in the same year.

A good call, with the third spot going to United.
 8)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16055 on: Today at 04:16:17 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:33:08 pm
Wan't the original idea that the stadium would be paid for as part of staging the Commonwealth Games and then Everton would get a stadium for free as per City? The trouble is that their fans bought into the idea of the BMD project and since the prospect of Commonwealth Games funding vanished, Everton have been thrashing around trying to finance the build.

That's how I remember it. Chippytits Joe was full of that. When the CG bid failed, the fat, corrupt twat was still harping on about providing funding for the new stadium - but borrowing the money at a really low interest rate and then sub-loaning it to Everton. There was huge public backlash. That idea floated round for a while before quietly disappearing. In 2019, Moshiri went public to say the club had a plan to fund the stadium build - £300m would come from 'private markets' (speculated to have been Usmanov). In 2020, Everton announced that Usmanov's company USM had paid £30m just for first refusal on the stadium naming rights.




Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:33:08 pm
As an aside, I think that the city dodged a bullet with the Games bid because it doesn't appear to have left a great legacy of Birmingham (not helped by Covid)

Manchester reaped a sizeable benefit - but they were the first host to big it up like an Olympic Games, the first English city to host since 1934*, and focused strongly on regenerating rundown/derelict areas (very cheap land!).
 
There was also a much more optimistic vibe around the whole country in the early 00's - and Manchester in particular. I was working in Manc at the time, and the atmosphere in the city during the Games was genuinely amazing. Big screens around the city centre and outside bar areas packed, even at lunchtimes. We went out to Rusholme one night for a curry and the place was buzzing, with athletes wearing team tracksuits everywhere and all enjoying it.





* Edinburgh and Cardiff had both hosted twice in the intervening years - but each were pretty low-key


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16056 on: Today at 04:28:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:53:00 pm
What fucking genius over there decided this insular campaign, the most watched sports league internationally on the Planet and these Idiots do a #WeAreChosen and the "Born not Manufactured" that is a big middle finger to anyone abroad who might want to choose Everton as their PL club that you can piss off we don't want you.

This was around the time NBC started getting the rights to PL football from ESPN and saw a unbelievable rise of American viewers tuning in to PL games at weekends.

Their commercial revenues were £19 million pounds last results, utter joke of a Club.


TBF they clearly are chosen, who would volunteer for that?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16057 on: Today at 04:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:30:09 pm

It was bizarre that they regarded Kirkby as not Liverpool. Do they really think it's full of Woollybacks who have nothing to do with Scottie Road and go round saying ey'up.
Maroon Bins though lid
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16058 on: Today at 04:47:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:28:51 pm
TBF they clearly are chosen, who would volunteer for that?

Exactly. Not only are they saying that new fans are not welcome, which is obviously dumb from a commercial perspective, but also they're admitting that no one in their right mind would, with a clear understanding of what's going on, actually elect to support them. You have to have it inculcated in you from birth, so you basically have no choice.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16059 on: Today at 04:51:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:46:16 am
It's still insane the deal that West Ham got for the Olympic stadium.


Dodgy as fuck.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16060 on: Today at 05:12:17 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:38:42 am
To be fair, Moshiri was not going to "donate" them money.


To be fair, that's exactly what he has done & they're still fucked  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16061 on: Today at 05:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:07:57 pm
They should have been in somewhere new for years at this point as woodison has been a wreck for ages, but like everything they do, it is always with one eye on us, even when such an approach hurts them.

In this case they turned up their nose at moving further out of town as they didn't want to give up the city to us (conveniently ignores the obvious point that even their own surveys showed, which is that we already more than own the city) and if they had considered what was best for them, they would have worked harder to push through a previous project and only spent about £100m to have a stadium in an area where it could be expanded if needed.

They wasted years trying to blackmail us into a shared stadium  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16062 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:30:09 pm

It was bizarre that they regarded Kirkby as not Liverpool. Do they really think it's full of Woollybacks who have nothing to do with Scottie Road and go round saying ey'up.

Collectively they weren't that bothered about moving there (a majority of season ticket holders voted for it IIRC) until we wound them up with "the city is ours".
« Reply #16063 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
https://x.com/NoContextScouse/status/1831393277397913874

I love how angry that fella gets on the twitter spaces. Always the same one.


(JC edit - see below)









He mentions Jimmy Carty whos a good mate of mine, and does love a cold Strongbow btw.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16064 on: Today at 05:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:16:17 pm
That's how I remember it. Chippytits Joe was full of that. When the CG bid failed, the fat, corrupt twat was still harping on about providing funding for the new stadium - but borrowing the money at a really low interest rate and then sub-loaning it to Everton. There was huge public backlash. That idea floated round for a while before quietly disappearing. In 2019, Moshiri went public to say the club had a plan to fund the stadium build - £300m would come from 'private markets' (speculated to have been Usmanov). In 2020, Everton announced that Usmanov's company USM had paid £30m just for first refusal on the stadium naming rights.




Manchester reaped a sizeable benefit - but they were the first host to big it up like an Olympic Games, the first English city to host since 1934*, and focused strongly on regenerating rundown/derelict areas (very cheap land!).
 
There was also a much more optimistic vibe around the whole country in the early 00's - and Manchester in particular. I was working in Manc at the time, and the atmosphere in the city during the Games was genuinely amazing. Big screens around the city centre and outside bar areas packed, even at lunchtimes. We went out to Rusholme one night for a curry and the place was buzzing, with athletes wearing team tracksuits everywhere and all enjoying it.


Everton hoped to get the stadium free via Commonwealth Games, the only reason Anderson pissed our money up the wall bidding for it, but it was always Birmingham's - Andy Street had it stitched up. Then Anderson still wanted to use council money. The back up plan was always the bank of Usmanov, construction started just in time as it was too far back to roll back from it then.

Had Putin invaded Ukraine a bit earlier the stadium would never have been built. especially with Anderson kicked out the council.


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16065 on: Today at 05:27:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:15:58 pm
They wasted years trying to blackmail us into a shared stadium  ;D

Funny how that crops up whenever another new stadium project fails, but during the optimistic phase prior to that they are very stridently against a groundshare and mistakenly think that we'd want one at either time by declaring they'd never share with us. That is actually one plus point to this whole bmd farce, at least talk of a ground share has been killed off for good.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16066 on: Today at 05:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:27:54 pm
Funny how that crops up whenever another new stadium project fails, but during the optimistic phase prior to that they are very stridently against a groundshare and mistakenly think that we'd want one at either time by declaring they'd never share with us. That is actually one plus point to this whole bmd farce, at least talk of a ground share has been killed off for good.

I know it was sometimes pushed from some quarters within their club because they didnt have a pot to piss in durng the Kenwright years, then as soon as the takeover happened it was 'we're fucking rich' and delusions of grandeur again. Evertonians were genuinely angry that the new ground was announced as 'only 52k'. They wanted it bigger than Anfield.

I always felt like the groundshare was something that the English media always seemed to push and you'd get other fans saying it, rather than Evertonians or any of our fans. It was never any other city though, it was always Liverpool. Almost as if they were trying to fuck us over as our ground is it what stands us out at a club. Make half the seats blue and cover the place with Everton paraphenalia and that's lost.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16067 on: Today at 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:51:02 pm

Dodgy as fuck.

No, no, no, no. It would be utterly churlish to even think that a club owned by two major donors to, and ran by a long term fund raiser for, the Tory Party would in any way get payback.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16068 on: Today at 05:55:06 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 05:51:51 pm
No, no, no, no. It would be utterly churlish to even think that a club owned by two major donors to, and ran by a long term fund raiser for, the Tory Party would in any way get payback.

They don't even have to pay to cut the grass  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16069 on: Today at 05:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on Today at 04:47:05 pm
Exactly. Not only are they saying that new fans are not welcome, which is obviously dumb from a commercial perspective, but also they're admitting that no one in their right mind would, with a clear understanding of what's going on, actually elect to support them. You have to have it inculcated in you from birth, so you basically have no choice.

How did Dicky Piss catch it then? and that Astro fella?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16070 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:55:06 pm
They don't even have to pay to cut the grass  :lmao

Just imagine what sort of deal Everton would have got out of Dodgy Joe.  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16071 on: Today at 06:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:30:09 pm

It was bizarre that they regarded Kirkby as not Liverpool. Do they really think it's full of Woollybacks who have nothing to do with Scottie Road and go round saying ey'up.
From my recollection I don't think they were that opposed to moving until we absolutely ripped them to bits over it. One because of the Tesco link and the 'Every little helps' slogan we started linking to the Shite too. Also because we started saying we'd be the only club in the City. I remember car stickers some Reds had saying "One City, One Club, One Name Liverpool". They soon started foaming at the mouth and insisting that their club didn't move outside the City boundaries.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16072 on: Today at 06:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:45:59 pm
From my recollection I don't think they were that opposed to moving until we absolutely ripped them to bits over it. One because of the Tesco link and the 'Every little helps' slogan we started linking to the Shite too. Also because we started saying we'd be the only club in the City. I remember car stickers some Reds had saying "One City, One Club, One Name Liverpool". They soon started foaming at the mouth and insisting that their club didn't move outside the City boundaries.
Sock robbers, as well.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16073 on: Today at 06:51:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:53:00 pm
What fucking genius over there decided this insular campaign, the most watched sports league internationally on the Planet and these Idiots do a #WeAreChosen and the "Born not Manufactured" that is a big middle finger to anyone abroad who might want to choose Everton as their PL club that you can piss off we don't want you.

This was around the time NBC started getting the rights to PL football from ESPN and saw a unbelievable rise of American viewers tuning in to PL games at weekends.

Their commercial revenues were £19 million pounds last results, utter joke of a Club.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LzZX15zWuGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LzZX15zWuGE</a>
I've been saying for years that even as a lifelong Red, I could market their club better than they do. Their marketing campaigns have been nothing short of commercial suicide. They've been actively selling themselves as insular, unfriendly, small timers, and the fans they do have have lapped up this self-harming approach.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16074 on: Today at 06:52:58 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:47:52 pm
Sock robbers, as well.
Ah yes, remember the socks lobbed onto the pitch at Goodison in the derby.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16075 on: Today at 07:17:35 pm »
I think there was also a match where we threw a load of taco bags with balloons in them onto the pitch.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #16076 on: Today at 07:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 07:17:35 pm
I think there was also a match where we threw a load of taco bags with balloons in them onto the pitch.

The Derby with late Kuyt penalty winner, the Gerrard substitution, their fewm at the non red cardsa lot going on that day!
