ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16040 on: Today at 10:57:27 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:34:31 pm
Yeah they're in a mess.

It's like they started the project thinking interest rates would always be 0.25%. Each 1% hike is £5m pa on £500m, say.

How can they think that building a stadium is a sensible option without a guaranteed source of additional income (CL places and all that)?

I am not a finance guy by any means but even I know where to draw the line when it comes to taking risks.
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16041 on: Today at 11:20:26 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:57:27 am
How can they think that building a stadium is a sensible option without a guaranteed source of additional income (CL places and all that)?

I am not a finance guy by any means but even I know where to draw the line when it comes to taking risks.
The guaranteed source of additional incomes was Moshiri (/probably Usmanov).  Without massive external investment there's no way they could have raised the additional income to even contemplate a build like BMD.

Everton's total revenue was less than £200m in 2023.  As a comparison ours was a nudge over £680m.  Everton were behind clubs like Leeds, Fulham and Palace.

Building a new stadium that costs, at cheapest estimate, 250% of your total yearly revenue is wild.  Based on current estimates it's pushing towards 400% of total yearly revenue.  The cost of the ground is considerably more than the entire worth of Everton FC (and the majority of that worth is dependent on broadcasting revenue).
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16042 on: Today at 11:33:48 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:20:26 am
The guaranteed source of additional incomes was Moshiri (/probably Usmanov).  Without massive external investment there's no way they could have raised the additional income to even contemplate a build like BMD.

Everton's total revenue was less than £200m in 2023.  As a comparison ours was a nudge over £680m.  Everton were behind clubs like Leeds, Fulham and Palace.

Building a new stadium that costs, at cheapest estimate, 250% of your total yearly revenue is wild.  Based on current estimates it's pushing towards 400% of total yearly revenue.  The cost of the ground is considerably more than the entire worth of Everton FC (and the majority of that worth is dependent on broadcasting revenue).



I'm saying nothing new, but they could have had a great 45k seater stadium on much cheaper land with a commonplace design for under £200m

But they're like babies in wanting something - anything - to make them feel they've got something over on the 'RS'

That even when the stunning designs were unveiled, many had tantrum fits that the capacity wasn't bigger than Anfield (as then was) and launched a campaign for more seats, says everything about the sad twats.

ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16043 on: Today at 11:38:42 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:20:26 am
The guaranteed source of additional incomes was Moshiri (/probably Usmanov).  Without massive external investment there's no way they could have raised the additional income to even contemplate a build like BMD.

Everton's total revenue was less than £200m in 2023.  As a comparison ours was a nudge over £680m.  Everton were behind clubs like Leeds, Fulham and Palace.

Building a new stadium that costs, at cheapest estimate, 250% of your total yearly revenue is wild.  Based on current estimates it's pushing towards 400% of total yearly revenue.  The cost of the ground is considerably more than the entire worth of Everton FC (and the majority of that worth is dependent on broadcasting revenue).

To be fair, Moshiri was not going to "donate" them money. He would be, if he was a benevolent charitable person, loaning them at zero interest or a miniscule loan. So even with that in question, without CL places, there was no way they would be able to cough up 50m or 40m year after year to repay him.

Without domestic success, they are in absolute shambles with the merchandises. There is probably no interest in Everton merchandises outside of Everton or maybe a replica of classic players from the 70s and 80s outside of that. Beyond that, in mainland Europe, absolutely not. I saw 1 jersey of theirs in Mallorca. In contrast, I have seen locals (in Germany) wear ours, Uniteds, Arsenals and even West Hams and Leeds. But Everton? Nah.

Their marketing cannot target overseas fans as there is no market and without domestic success, their efforts to target the local population is failing. And all of this is affecting their financial well being. Its like a classic catch-22 situation. Or in this case, Everton paradox.

And in this, they want to build a bigger stadium. Beggars belief.
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16044 on: Today at 12:20:22 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:38:42 am


Yeah but that's the Red shite fault
afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16045 on: Today at 01:00:19 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 07:10:08 am
The best part is that the lad talking actually makes a good point. It's sloppiness all the way down the club.

I've listened seven times so far, reckon I understand about 50%...

My Scouse is coming along nicely...
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16046 on: Today at 01:14:16 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:33:48 am


I'm saying nothing new, but they could have had a great 45k seater stadium on much cheaper land with a commonplace design for under £200m

But they're like babies in wanting something - anything - to make them feel they've got something over on the 'RS'

That even when the stunning designs were unveiled, many had tantrum fits that the capacity wasn't bigger than Anfield (as then was) and launched a campaign for more seats, says everything about the sad twats.

61878. That was the number of seats they wanted.

Obviously more than US but with the added spice of reminding US that they were established before US.

As if we gave a shin shit. ;D
