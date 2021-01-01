The guaranteed source of additional incomes was Moshiri (/probably Usmanov). Without massive external investment there's no way they could have raised the additional income to even contemplate a build like BMD.



Everton's total revenue was less than £200m in 2023. As a comparison ours was a nudge over £680m. Everton were behind clubs like Leeds, Fulham and Palace.



Building a new stadium that costs, at cheapest estimate, 250% of your total yearly revenue is wild. Based on current estimates it's pushing towards 400% of total yearly revenue. The cost of the ground is considerably more than the entire worth of Everton FC (and the majority of that worth is dependent on broadcasting revenue).



To be fair, Moshiri was not going to "donate" them money. He would be, if he was a benevolent charitable person, loaning them at zero interest or a miniscule loan. So even with that in question, without CL places, there was no way they would be able to cough up 50m or 40m year after year to repay him.Without domestic success, they are in absolute shambles with the merchandises. There is probably no interest in Everton merchandises outside of Everton or maybe a replica of classic players from the 70s and 80s outside of that. Beyond that, in mainland Europe, absolutely not. I saw 1 jersey of theirs in Mallorca. In contrast, I have seen locals (in Germany) wear ours, Uniteds, Arsenals and even West Hams and Leeds. But Everton? Nah.Their marketing cannot target overseas fans as there is no market and without domestic success, their efforts to target the local population is failing. And all of this is affecting their financial well being. Its like a classic catch-22 situation. Or in this case, Everton paradox.And in this, they want to build a bigger stadium. Beggars belief.