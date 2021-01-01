« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16000 on: Today at 01:48:15 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:39:56 pm
I suspect that the Bitter Bowl will become the new Reynolds Arena.
Completely different though.

One is a shiny new stadium that was way too big for the supporter base and a board with ideas way above their station and financed by a money laundering thief and conman.

The other is some stadium near Middlesbrough.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16001 on: Today at 02:11:06 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 11:24:13 am
Elementary arithmetic isnt their strong suit. Only if they bothered to pick up the accounts for Liverpool or other big clubs they would realize that the commercial income -280 Mil dwarfs our match day revenue of 80 million.

Their new stadium will yield what 50 million a year, 20-30 Mil than their current income. Game changer, sure.


Someone needs to explain where that 20-30m will come from.


It's different when you have a club like us or United where people are clammering for tickets and hospitality is in demand.


£20-30m is a lot of money, just where is it coming from, 14,000 extra people each game, possibly. People who have been seeking corporate hospitality and unable to get wat they want (say, that bloke from Tesco, Terry Leahy, Derek Hatton), Higher ticket prices?







Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16002 on: Today at 02:20:05 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:09:12 pm
At best it will create a reset as a new place to create new memories, fresh start and new beginnings attitude with a stadium capable of a competitive income.

Up until Matchday one
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #16003 on: Today at 02:21:38 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:48:15 pm
Completely different though.

One is a shiny new stadium that was way too big for the supporter base and a board with ideas way above their station and financed by a money laundering thief and conman.

The other is some stadium near Middlesbrough.
One is shiny bright and the other is briny shite.
