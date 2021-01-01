« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:32:21 am
Peabee on Today at 12:27:22 am
Real Madrid. Got ya.

 ;)



 ;D


Peabee on Today at 12:27:22 am
You're right mate. I had this discussion with an old mate recently. People are fighting the wrong battles, with those who actually have more in common than they realise. While the real "enemies" are igniting/enabling the division and counting their money.

Indeed.

Partially why I moved to a Republic. It still has its faults here, but a lot less billionaires and the banks are properly regulated etc.

And... folk here only take so much sh!t before they start blocking the roads or bringing Paris to a standstill.

Not perfect by any stretch - but a bit more 'equal' for the most part.

:)
Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:46:04 am
A Red Abroad on Today at 12:32:21 am
;D


Indeed.

Partially why I moved to a Republic. It still has its faults here, but a lot less billionaires and the banks are properly regulated etc.

And... folk here only take so much sh!t before they start blocking the roads or bringing Paris to a standstill.

Not perfect by any stretch - but a bit more 'equal' for the most part.

:)

Nice one. I love Paris. We go there for holidays rather than resorts/beaches. I'd love to move there. Maybe one day.

We're moving to the countryside in the next couple of months. Half an acre of gardens, our only neighbours are fields of corn and sheep. I can't wait. Someone threatened to break my jaw the other day on my way home from Waitrose cos I "look like someone who came on a boat" = I have a thick black beard. I've been called a Muslim etc derogatorily (not that it's actually an insult). Anyone does that to me in the countryside, I'll dig a big hole in my garden.  ;)
Last Edit: Today at 12:47:49 am by Peabee
A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:03:56 am
Peabee on Today at 12:46:04 am
Nice one. I love Paris. We go there for holidays rather than resorts/beaches. I'd love to move there. Maybe one day.

We're moving to the countryside in the next couple of months. Half an acre of gardens, our only neighbours are fields of corn and sheep. I can't wait. Someone threatened to break my jaw the other day on my way home from Waitrose cos I "look like someone who came on a boat" = I have a thick black beard. I've been called a Muslim etc derogatorily (not that it's actually an insult). Anyone does that to me in the countryside, I'll dig a big hole in my garden.  ;)

 ;D ;D

I'm very much in the French countryside (3 acres in the Limousin region).

The people here are lovely and the roads are superb (I'm a bit of a petrolhead for my sins).

I'm 67 now and happy to kick back and slow down. I was fortunate enough to build two very successful businesses in the UK. One I sold to a large Canadian corporation (which gave me a great 'pension') and the other which (in true 'socialist' style) I handed over to my staff (free of charge) as a 'workers co-operative' - and they continue to run it today - I still get the odd 'phone call asking for advice - which is nice. :)

So, yeah, we love it here.

The one negative is - I'm hours from a decent French football team and I miss watching live games in the ground. I did go to a few lower tier games (and enjoyed the no-nonsense, slightly agricultural nature of them) but Covid-19 has decimated the lower leagues here. Football really suffered with many clubs going bust. :(

Enjoy the countryside mate.  :thumbup

(I'm hitting the sack now - it's 1.00am here  ;D )
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:48:57 am
CraigDS on Today at 12:31:27 am
Dont get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a game changer financially.
Oh come on. Look at the way a new stadium propelled Middlebrough, Sunderland, Southampton and Stoke to the Pinnacle of English football.
Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:15:20 am
A Red Abroad on Today at 01:03:56 am
;D ;D

I'm very much in the French countryside (3 acres in the Limousin region).

The people here are lovely and the roads are superb (I'm a bit of a petrolhead for my sins).

I'm 67 now and happy to kick back and slow down. I was fortunate enough to build two very successful businesses in the UK. One I sold to a large Canadian corporation (which gave me a great 'pension') and the other which (in true 'socialist' style) I handed over to my staff (free of charge) as a 'workers co-operative' - and they continue to run it today - I still get the odd 'phone call asking for advice - which is nice. :)

So, yeah, we love it here.

The one negative is - I'm hours from a decent French football team and I miss watching live games in the ground. I did go to a few lower tier games (and enjoyed the no-nonsense, slightly agricultural nature of them) but Covid-19 has decimated the lower leagues here. Football really suffered with many clubs going bust. :(

Enjoy the countryside mate.  :thumbup

(I'm hitting the sack now - it's 1.00am here  ;D )

Show off.  ;D ;)
quasimodo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:32:08 am
CraigDS on Today at 12:31:27 am
Dont get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a game changer financially.
Agree. The numbers just don't reflect a huge change unless the prices increase dramatically. They still have to pay that debt incurred to build it.
Roady

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:36:58 am
It is a bit mad. They seem to think if they can make it to the new stadium in the top division then their fortunes will change.srely any slight increase in revenue from it will just go back towards paying off their debts. They aren't suddenly going to a power house of football because of 13000 extra seats .
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:47:44 am
CraigDS on Today at 12:31:27 am
Dont get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a game changer financially.
But everyone in the country will flock to it, there will be cruise ships from around the world stopping there. Everyone will stay after the game and spend loadsa money in the stadium.
A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:56:30 am
Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:36:24 am
A Red Abroad on Today at 01:03:56 am
;D ;D

I'm very much in the French countryside (3 acres in the Limousin region).

The people here are lovely and the roads are superb (I'm a bit of a petrolhead for my sins).

I'm 67 now and happy to kick back and slow down. I was fortunate enough to build two very successful businesses in the UK. One I sold to a large Canadian corporation (which gave me a great 'pension') and the other which (in true 'socialist' style) I handed over to my staff (free of charge) as a 'workers co-operative' - and they continue to run it today - I still get the odd 'phone call asking for advice - which is nice. :)

So, yeah, we love it here.

The one negative is - I'm hours from a decent French football team and I miss watching live games in the ground. I did go to a few lower tier games (and enjoyed the no-nonsense, slightly agricultural nature of them) but Covid-19 has decimated the lower leagues here. Football really suffered with many clubs going bust. :(

Enjoy the countryside mate.  :thumbup

(I'm hitting the sack now - it's 1.00am here  ;D )

I had 2 weeks near Chalus this year. Beautiful part of the world. You're very lucky.
Shankly998

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:39:19 am
CraigDS on Today at 12:31:27 am
Dont get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a game changer financially.

The payback time on it will be huge, sure eventually they'll generate more revenue than they would have done staying at Goodison but they've taken on massive debts which they'll be repaying with interest for a long time big opportunity cost there.
courty61

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:41:02 am
CraigDS on Today at 12:31:27 am
Don’t get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a “game changer” financially.

I try and have a sensible discussion on this with blues to no avail.

Just a quick check on Deloitte money league.

Our total turnover is around £600m p.a. of which about £100m is from matchday revenues.

Everton's total is £180m. Of which about £17m comes from matchday.

Even if they matched our matchday income (probably v difficult). They would still be like £300m+ down on revenue than what we bring in.

That's every single year.

And that's just top line ignoring paying for the goddam thing. If it were a £200m stadium it would make a bit more sense

Obviously I'm simplifying it as if matchday revenues went up to like 100m they would bring more in from commercial etc. but even so such a huge gap to close up.
moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:43:16 am
JRed on Today at 06:47:44 am
But everyone in the country will flock to it, there will be cruise ships from around the world stopping there. Everyone will stay after the game and spend loadsa money in the stadium.



Yeah me and all my mates are just desperate for it to open and then we can start supporting Everton, its getting boring watching Liverpool win everything after 50 odd years of it. Being in a brand new ground will definitely make up for the diabolical football on display, the stench and the wind off the river or their two hour wait to get out of there.
A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:07:49 am
Qston on Today at 08:36:24 am
I had 2 weeks near Chalus this year. Beautiful part of the world. You're very lucky.

Indeed I am.

Thanks.  :thumbup

(I'm a little north of Chalus up in the mountains).
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:12:44 am
Peabee on Today at 12:27:22 am
You're right mate. I had this discussion with an old mate recently. People are fighting the wrong battles, with those who actually have more in common than they realise. While the real "enemies" are igniting/enabling the division and counting their money.
I raised this in the News Section where a disappointing number of people have bought the idea that all of the ills of the country are the fault of the elderly while the real culprits - the very wealthy - continue to line their pockets at the expense of the UK PLC  >:(
But back to Everton - I dipped into Toffeeweb and they'd picked up on Dyche's comment about smelling that collapse against Bournmouth coming. It sparked a whole thread on the subject of smells but amazingly nobody mentioned the sewage works. If they think their ground stinks now..... :lmao
Koplord

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:12:54 am
I know the new stadium is bigger capacity but is there actually people missing out on tickets atm? I feel like there is a;ways half season tickets being advertised for them.

I just cant see how the demand is there for more tickets but also hospitality. Who the fuck is paying 300-600 to go watch them exactly?

Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:18:17 am
CraigDS on Today at 12:31:27 am
Dont get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a game changer financially.

West Ham get 60,000 every week in London and it's not made that much difference to their match revenues (less than 50 mill a year WITH big runs in Europe).

LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:25:39 am
Fromola on Today at 09:18:17 am
West Ham get 60,000 every week in London and it's not made that much difference to their match revenues (less than 50 mill a year WITH big runs in Europe).
...and West Ham didn't have to pay for that ground. It's staggering how many Bluenoses continue to believe that BMD is a freebie  ::)
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:46:23 am
JRed on Today at 06:47:44 am
But everyone in the country will flock to it, there will be cruise ships from around the world stopping there. Everyone will stay after the game and spend loadsa money in the stadium.
Imagine if they really did have cruise ship passengers turning up. The Bitters would be down there with their pitchforks screaming "fuck off you twats, this is a local club for local people, so do one".  :rant :rant :rant :rant :rant
