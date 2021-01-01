« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15960 on: Today at 12:32:01 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:27:22 am
Real Madrid. Got ya.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:27:22 am
You're right mate. I had this discussion with an old mate recently. People are fighting the wrong battles, with those who actually have more in common than they realise. While the real "enemies" are igniting/enabling the division and counting their money.

Indeed.

Partially why I moved to a Republic. It still has its faults here, but a lot less billionaires and the banks are properly regulated etc.

And... folk here only take so much sh!t before they start blocking the roads or bringing Paris to a standstill.

Not perfect by any stretch - but a bit more 'equal' for the most part.

Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15961 on: Today at 12:46:04 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:32:21 am
Indeed.

Partially why I moved to a Republic. It still has its faults here, but a lot less billionaires and the banks are properly regulated etc.

And... folk here only take so much sh!t before they start blocking the roads or bringing Paris to a standstill.

Not perfect by any stretch - but a bit more 'equal' for the most part.

Nice one. I love Paris. We go there for holidays rather than resorts/beaches. I'd love to move there. Maybe one day.

We're moving to the countryside in the next couple of months. Half an acre of gardens, our only neighbours are fields of corn and sheep. I can't wait. Someone threatened to break my jaw the other day on my way home from Waitrose cos I "look like someone who came on a boat" = I have a thick black beard. I've been called a Muslim etc derogatorily (not that it's actually an insult). Anyone does that to me in the countryside, I'll dig a big hole in my garden.  ;)
A Red Abroad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15962 on: Today at 01:03:56 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:46:04 am
Nice one. I love Paris. We go there for holidays rather than resorts/beaches. I'd love to move there. Maybe one day.

We're moving to the countryside in the next couple of months. Half an acre of gardens, our only neighbours are fields of corn and sheep. I can't wait. Someone threatened to break my jaw the other day on my way home from Waitrose cos I "look like someone who came on a boat" = I have a thick black beard. I've been called a Muslim etc derogatorily (not that it's actually an insult). Anyone does that to me in the countryside, I'll dig a big hole in my garden.  ;)

I'm very much in the French countryside (3 acres in the Limousin region).

The people here are lovely and the roads are superb (I'm a bit of a petrolhead for my sins).

I'm 67 now and happy to kick back and slow down. I was fortunate enough to build two very successful businesses in the UK. One I sold to a large Canadian corporation (which gave me a great 'pension') and the other which (in true 'socialist' style) I handed over to my staff (free of charge) as a 'workers co-operative' - and they continue to run it today - I still get the odd 'phone call asking for advice - which is nice. :)

So, yeah, we love it here.

The one negative is - I'm hours from a decent French football team and I miss watching live games in the ground. I did go to a few lower tier games (and enjoyed the no-nonsense, slightly agricultural nature of them) but Covid-19 has decimated the lower leagues here. Football really suffered with many clubs going bust. :(

Enjoy the countryside mate.  :thumbup

(I'm hitting the sack now - it's 1.00am here  ;D )
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15963 on: Today at 01:48:57 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:31:27 am
Dont get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a game changer financially.
Oh come on. Look at the way a new stadium propelled Middlebrough, Sunderland, Southampton and Stoke to the Pinnacle of English football.
Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15964 on: Today at 02:15:20 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:03:56 am
I'm very much in the French countryside (3 acres in the Limousin region).

The people here are lovely and the roads are superb (I'm a bit of a petrolhead for my sins).

I'm 67 now and happy to kick back and slow down. I was fortunate enough to build two very successful businesses in the UK. One I sold to a large Canadian corporation (which gave me a great 'pension') and the other which (in true 'socialist' style) I handed over to my staff (free of charge) as a 'workers co-operative' - and they continue to run it today - I still get the odd 'phone call asking for advice - which is nice. :)

So, yeah, we love it here.

The one negative is - I'm hours from a decent French football team and I miss watching live games in the ground. I did go to a few lower tier games (and enjoyed the no-nonsense, slightly agricultural nature of them) but Covid-19 has decimated the lower leagues here. Football really suffered with many clubs going bust. :(

Enjoy the countryside mate.  :thumbup

(I'm hitting the sack now - it's 1.00am here  ;D )

quasimodo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15965 on: Today at 02:32:08 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:31:27 am
Dont get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a game changer financially.
Agree. The numbers just don't reflect a huge change unless the prices increase dramatically. They still have to pay that debt incurred to build it.
