Both my parents are blues. Cousins are blues. My grandad, a red, saved me in the early 80s. I watched a game with him and he told me stories about Shankly and the Kop, and I switched to the reds. I was only about 5 or 6. Thanks to me, both my younger brothers are reds. I saved their souls.



My dad hated footie. He was (still is) a militant socialist and believed football was used to divide young working class men - or at least distract them from the real 'struggle' (comrade) - opiate of the masses and all that.Thankfully, my Grandad, also a socialist, loved football and was a red - he took me to my first few games.The first time I started going to games regularly was the 1969/70 season - I'd go with my cousin, a Bluenose. We weren't allowed to go to away games, so, one week we'd stand in the Gwladys Street and watch his lot and the next week we'd stand on the Kop (as 12 year olds - going on 13 year olds) it was great.It would have been very easy for me to become a Blue that season - Everton were fantastic and Liverpool weren't. Shanks had shown loyalty and hung on to many of his great sixties side a bit too long.I regularly took stick from my cousin that season, gloating when Everton won and/or the Reds lost. I've returned the favour many times since.