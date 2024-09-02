« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399] 400   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 923308 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,893
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15920 on: September 2, 2024, 06:19:21 pm »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,121
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15921 on: September 2, 2024, 06:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on September  2, 2024, 01:08:37 pm
I have a dream...

The Ev finally flush, and cut the ribbon on the shitworks in the Championship. Abu Dhabi given a massive points deduction drip fed over several seasons. And Arne winning the Prem in his first season.

The force finally balances.

I vote Pedro.  :wellin :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15922 on: September 2, 2024, 07:11:51 pm »
I have it on good authority that these are fucked
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,746
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15923 on: September 2, 2024, 09:29:57 pm »
Logged

Offline Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
    • Telly addicts
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15924 on: September 2, 2024, 10:07:32 pm »
Still laughing. Funny as feck but they will survive again.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,412
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15925 on: September 2, 2024, 10:13:08 pm »
Looking at their fixtures, they might not get a win until 30th November.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,247
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15926 on: September 2, 2024, 11:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2024, 10:13:08 pm
Looking at their fixtures, they might not get a win until 30th November.

And yet a first win at the end of November would still probably lift them out of the relegation zone.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,230
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15927 on: Yesterday at 12:27:56 am »
It's the hope that kills you
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • Evolution Not Revolution
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15928 on: Yesterday at 12:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on September  2, 2024, 10:07:32 pm
Still laughing. Funny as feck but they will survive again.

There's only so long you can circle the plughole.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,420
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15929 on: Yesterday at 12:51:05 pm »
My philosophy is they have always survived simply because teams around them have been worse. Sheffield United, Burnley etc. This time I think that ship will sail, Leicester are back, Bournemouth showed what they can do, Southampton - jury's out, Forest I think will be ok. Based on that alone, it could be their season.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,764
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15930 on: Yesterday at 01:03:12 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 12:51:05 pm
My philosophy is they have always survived simply because teams around them have been worse. Sheffield United, Burnley etc. This time I think that ship will sail, Leicester are back, Bournemouth showed what they can do, Southampton - jury's out, Forest I think will be ok. Based on that alone, it could be their season.

The only problem that Leicester have is they are facing a points deduction.

But it would be a right old larf if theirs was suspended due to some vague mitigating circumstances.  ;D
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,467
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15931 on: Yesterday at 01:10:03 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:03:12 pm
The only problem that Leicester have is they are facing a points deduction.

But it would be a right old larf if theirs was suspended due to some vague mitigating circumstances.  ;D
Hahaha. Oh the injustice! Rhyl would burn to the ground. So win/win.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15932 on: Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm »


Don't think this is laughed at enough.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15933 on: Yesterday at 02:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm
...

Don't think this is laughed at enough.
They were right about Pereira.  He barely lasted two months at Flamengo before he was fired.  He's currently managing Al Shabab after replacing that managerial lightweight (but cult hero!) Igor Biscan.

Imagine wanting Lampard as your manager though  :o

Who was the hipster manager they nearly appointed before they got Dyche?
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,649
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15934 on: Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm »
Bielsa
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,405
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15935 on: Yesterday at 03:07:20 pm »
Miguel Delaney and Dion Fanning spot on with their assessment of Everton's situation on Second Captains podcast
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:10:21 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15936 on: Yesterday at 03:43:00 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:07:20 pm
Miguel Delaney and Dion Fanning spot on with their assessment of Everton's situation on Second Captains podcast
was it:
"Everton threw points away again"
"Yeah, ridiculous.  I think they're totally screwed"

.... a few moments silence ...

"Wanna talk about Villa?"
"Yeah, sure ...."
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15937 on: Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm
Bielsa
Oh yeah, I had completely forgotten that.  Uruguay's gain!

Bielsa, via his interpreter, trying to explain to Keane and Tarkowski that they'd have to sometimes leave their own penalty area would have been entertaining.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,412
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15938 on: Yesterday at 03:54:41 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm
Oh yeah, I had completely forgotten that.  Uruguay's gain!

Bielsa, via his interpreter, trying to explain to Keane and Tarkowski that they'd have to sometimes leave their own penalty area would have been entertaining.


 :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Redknight60

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15939 on: Yesterday at 05:34:21 pm »
Was it Everton that Bielsa wanted to take over the u18 team for his first season or was that another team?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,764
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15940 on: Yesterday at 05:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 05:34:21 pm
Was it Everton that Bielsa wanted to take over the u18 team for his first season or was that another team?

Well it wasnt the first team!
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,170
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15941 on: Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:03:12 pm
The only problem that Leicester have is they are facing a points deduction.

But it would be a right old larf if theirs was suspended due to some vague mitigating circumstances.  ;D

;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/ckg54xkqnzlo
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,121
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15942 on: Yesterday at 07:42:17 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,747
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15943 on: Yesterday at 07:47:01 pm »
I think Leicester will stay up this season. Not necessarily at the expense of Everton who I'd also expect to stay but feel they'll have a bit more about them throughout the season than Southampton and Ipswich. No points deduction might be a real shot in the arm, we'll see.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,603
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15944 on: Yesterday at 07:52:40 pm »
Time to grab the popcorn again.
Logged
AHA!

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,764
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15945 on: Yesterday at 09:02:39 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm
;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/ckg54xkqnzlo

Just saw it. Riot cops out in Rhyl tonight.

The fewm will reach at least a gigabyte of energy. Should be incorporated into GB energy. ;D

A good argument put forward by Leicester, no doubt the Bitters will categorise it as a technicality.

Leicester obviously arent a member of the Sly Six but a candidate member or credit given for actually winning a trophy or two this fucking millenium?


Edit - just remembered Everton have an outstanding issue with the PL over a dispute over one of their dodgy interpretation of the financial rules.

Oh the joy if the PL found against them and gave a one point deduction. Another first - first club to be on minus points, to go wither minus goal difference.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:09:25 pm by So Howard Philips »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,815
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15946 on: Yesterday at 09:10:41 pm »
Everton stayed up at Leicester's expense because they successfully dragged out the investigation into their own financial misdeeds through late submission of their accounts. It's absolute schadenfreude that Leicester have escaped a points deduction due to being relegated. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,815
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15947 on: Yesterday at 09:11:58 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:02:39 pm


Edit - just remembered Everton have an outstanding issue with the PL over a dispute over one of their dodgy interpretation of the financial rules.

Oh the joy if the PL found against them and gave a one point deduction. Another first - first club to be on minus points, to go wither minus goal difference.

Wait until the end of the season, then deduct them however many points needed to relegate them - assuming they've not been already!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15948 on: Yesterday at 09:32:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:02:39 pm
Just saw it. Riot cops out in Rhyl tonight.

The fewm will reach at least a gigabyte of energy. Should be incorporated into GB energy. ;D
I just stumbled upon this gem from GoT.  I'm not really sure I follow the logic...

Quote
You are actually better off breaching PSR, get relegated anyway and the PL can do nothing, if you stay up - you have a four point penalty to deal with but you make £100 mill.

If youre a PL owner on the tightrope seems like a good deal taking a 4 point but for 100 mill.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,746
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15949 on: Yesterday at 10:52:16 pm »
I watched this earlier and know that Ped from Toffee TV can be a bit of a tool, but he's spot on with most of this, regarding Dyche, the club's state from top to bottom, and their obsession with us.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2wUmBD3PY0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2wUmBD3PY0</a>
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15950 on: Yesterday at 11:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:52:16 pm
I watched this earlier and know that Ped from Toffee TV can be a bit of a tool, but he's spot on with most of this, regarding Dyche, the club's state from top to bottom, and their obsession with us.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2wUmBD3PY0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2wUmBD3PY0</a>

I feel for him (a bit anyway) - I've got loads of Bluenose cousins (all County Road/Walton) and the whole sh!tshow really gets them down.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,746
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15951 on: Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:08:17 pm
I feel for him (a bit anyway) - I've got loads of Bluenose cousins (all County Road/Walton) and the whole sh!tshow really gets them down.
My older brother is a massive blue and tried and failed to make go to the dark side as a kid.  ;D
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15952 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
My older brother is a massive blue and tried and failed to make go to the dark side as a kid.  ;D

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,502
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15953 on: Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
My older brother is a massive blue and tried and failed to make go to the dark side as a kid.  ;D

Both my parents are blues. Cousins are blues. My grandad, a red, saved me in the early 80s. I watched a game with him and he told me stories about Shankly and the Kop, and I switched to the reds. I was only about 5 or 6. Thanks to me, both my younger brothers are reds. I saved their souls.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15954 on: Today at 12:01:14 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
Both my parents are blues. Cousins are blues. My grandad, a red, saved me in the early 80s. I watched a game with him and he told me stories about Shankly and the Kop, and I switched to the reds. I was only about 5 or 6. Thanks to me, both my younger brothers are reds. I saved their souls.  :D

My dad hated footie. He was (still is) a militant socialist and believed football was used to divide young working class men - or at least distract them from the real 'struggle' (comrade) - opiate of the masses and all that.

Thankfully, my Grandad, also a socialist, loved football and was a red - he took me to my first few games.

The first time I started going to games regularly was the 1969/70 season - I'd go with my cousin, a Bluenose. We weren't allowed to go to away games, so, one week we'd stand in the Gwladys Street and watch his lot and the next week we'd stand on the Kop (as 12 year olds - going on 13 year olds) it was great.

It would have been very easy for me to become a Blue that season - Everton were fantastic and Liverpool weren't. Shanks had shown loyalty and hung on to many of his great sixties side a bit too long.

I regularly took stick from my cousin that season, gloating when Everton won and/or the Reds lost. I've returned the favour many times since.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,002
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15955 on: Today at 12:05:14 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:01:14 am
My dad hated footie. He was (still is) a militant socialist and believed football was used to divide young working class men - or at least distract them from the real 'struggle' (comrade) - opiate of the masses and all that.


:)
Years later the RAWK transfer thread was to prove your dads theory correct
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,160
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15956 on: Today at 12:07:42 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:05:14 am
Years later the RAWK transfer thread was to prove your dads theory correct

Yep!  ;D

He's always argued that 'tribalism' keeps the working class divided. Working class lads from Liverpool and Manchester should be joining together and taking on the real 'enemy' etc. That sort of thing.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,230
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15957 on: Today at 12:19:48 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:52:16 pm
I watched this earlier and know that Ped from Toffee TV can be a bit of a tool, but he's spot on with most of this, regarding Dyche, the club's state from top to bottom, and their obsession with us.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2wUmBD3PY0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2wUmBD3PY0</a>
Well said, albeit I don't think stirring against Dyche is what they need because they cannot sack him
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,502
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15958 on: Today at 12:27:22 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:07:42 am
Yep!  ;D

He's always argued that 'tribalism' keeps the working class divided. Working class lads from Liverpool and Manchester should be joining together and taking on the real 'enemy' etc. That sort of thing.

Real Madrid. Got ya.

 ;)

You're right mate. I had this discussion with an old mate recently. People are fighting the wrong battles, with those who actually have more in common than they realise. While the real "enemies" are igniting/enabling the division and counting their money.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,401
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15959 on: Today at 12:31:27 am »
Dont get this weird opinion that their new stadium will be a game changer financially.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399] 400   Go Up
« previous next »
 