Just saw it. Riot cops out in Rhyl tonight.The fewm will reach at least a gigabyte of energy. Should be incorporated into GB energy.A good argument put forward by Leicester, no doubt the Bitters will categorise it as a ‘technicality’.Leicester obviously aren’t a member of the Sly Six but a candidate member or credit given for actually winning a trophy or two this fucking millenium?Edit - just remembered Everton have an outstanding issue with the PL over a dispute over one of their dodgy interpretation of the financial rules.Oh the joy if the PL found against them and gave a one point deduction. Another first - first club to be on minus points, to go wither minus goal difference.