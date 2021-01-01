Have we reached peak Everton?
Just dissolve the club and get it over with.
Oh, Matty, stop it. Out with all of them. Burn the ground. Do an exorcism. This is just wrong.
This will go into the "Everton That" archive! Losing a 2 nil lead with just a few minutes remaining is an utter disgrace!
A complete embarrassment and a disgrace.RMF, TFG, ACap, whomever else, call in your loans and fold this turd.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Has anyone checked to see if it was our fault yet?
Could you imagine a snide Neal Maupay tweet right about now? Someone would wind up dead I reckon.
Had a look on GoT:Went to make a cup of tea, came back with a few biscuits and settled down to see where the win had lifted us up to. Dropped biscuits, spat out tea.No doubt the biscuits held together better than Evertons defense.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]