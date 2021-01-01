« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 908930 times)

Online Garlic Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15680 on: Today at 05:05:58 pm »
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15681 on: Today at 05:06:04 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:02:43 pm
Have we reached peak Everton?

Almost, almost. Stand steady
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15682 on: Today at 05:06:23 pm »
They always find a way to make it funnier. How the fuck have you outdone the Lonsdale slip on incident when it solely (wahey!) comes to playing Bournemouth of all sides?  :lmao :wellin
Online DangerScouse

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15683 on: Today at 05:06:30 pm »
Fucking glorious :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online DelTrotter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15684 on: Today at 05:07:06 pm »
That was incredible, fucking hell, I don't even know what to say.
Online rocco

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15685 on: Today at 05:09:16 pm »
Oh my God

:D
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15686 on: Today at 05:10:45 pm »
Could you imagine a snide Neal Maupay tweet right about now? Someone would wind up dead I reckon.
Online Original

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15687 on: Today at 05:10:51 pm »
Lolz
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15688 on: Today at 05:11:17 pm »
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15689 on: Today at 05:11:20 pm »
Quote
Just dissolve the club and get it over with.

Quote
Oh, Matty, stop it. Out with all of them. Burn the ground. Do an exorcism. This is just wrong.

Quote
This will go into the "Everton That" archive! Losing a 2 nil lead with just a few minutes remaining is an utter disgrace!

Quote
A complete embarrassment and a disgrace.

RMF, TFG, ACap, whomever else, call in your loans and fold this turd.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15690 on: Today at 05:11:24 pm »
They are truly the gift that just keeps on giving :)
Offline elsewhere

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15691 on: Today at 05:11:36 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15692 on: Today at 05:11:53 pm »
Well then 
Online Original

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15693 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:05:35 pm
Has anyone checked to see if it was our fault yet?

Something something Heysal redshite
Online DelTrotter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15694 on: Today at 05:12:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:10:45 pm
Could you imagine a snide Neal Maupay tweet right about now? Someone would wind up dead I reckon.

HAHAAHHA could you imagine. Fucking hell. The Lille 200k would be straight down to Marseille.
Online reddebs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15695 on: Today at 05:12:50 pm »
Oh dear what a shame 😂
Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15696 on: Today at 05:13:13 pm »
100% record for Dyche in August with them. Played 6, Lost 6.
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15697 on: Today at 05:13:17 pm »
Fair play to Stephen Warnock for not just sitting their giggling on Final Score.
Online damomad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15698 on: Today at 05:14:02 pm »
Had a look on GoT:

Went to make a cup of tea, came back with a few biscuits and settled down to see where the win had lifted us up to. Dropped biscuits, spat out tea.

No doubt the biscuits held together better than Evertons defense.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15699 on: Today at 05:14:38 pm »
RMF, TFG, ACap, whomever else, call in your loans and fold this turd.

Plenty of space next to their new ground.
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15700 on: Today at 05:15:43 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 05:14:02 pm
Had a look on GoT:

Went to make a cup of tea, came back with a few biscuits and settled down to see where the win had lifted us up to. Dropped biscuits, spat out tea.

No doubt the biscuits held together better than Evertons defense.
Who are they blaming?  Presumably Dyche and Doucoure.

It's a bit mad that Dyche only made two subs.  What's wrong with that O'Brien that he wasn't brought on to see the game out?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15701 on: Today at 05:15:44 pm »
who's going out there folding turds
Online swoopy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15702 on: Today at 05:17:11 pm »
Will the players be getting prevented from driving away from the ground today I wonder
Online 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15703 on: Today at 05:17:11 pm »
Got seems to want Dyche out, and to prove him right about the fans bigging players up, they are all saying he should have brought on this OBrien feller. Doucoure has now become the scapegoat. The lad has battled for them since he got there but now he is apparently the rotten core of the team
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15704 on: Today at 05:17:18 pm »
Dyche nearly won his first match in August for them. Shame. Still there's always next year.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15705 on: Today at 05:17:30 pm »
Moysiah time.
