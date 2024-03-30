« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Offline Bob Harris

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:57:54 pm
Hopefully a more proactive deducted points failure
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:13:48 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:03:59 pm
Right but actual match-going Evertonians are laughing at this as well.

Fuckers like this don't even fucking go.

More likely to just be agreeing with him - complaints about players' wages is a common theme with them. The actual match going Bitters I know are the bitterest, they are on another level. I simply cannot talk to them about football, well not without being called a 'gobshite'.
 ;D
Offline Kekule

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:53:44 pm
Their season has hit the buffers very early on.

Sorry, am I too late for the puns? Had we stopped doing that?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:00:43 pm
Having spoken to a few blues about this - including the missus - they are mortified.

It's like we have a c*nt of a fan and we all get blamed for it.

The absolute shitstain of an inbred twat has let himself down there, but you can't blame the entire fanbase for this inbred cockwomble.
Have you watched the Toffee TV videos whenever they get beat at the wooden shed?
The majority of the Mongrels are frothing from their mouths on them.

This will get much, much worse if they slip any further towards the toilet bowl where they belong.
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:57:08 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:03:59 pm
Right but actual match-going Evertonians are laughing at this as well.

Fuckers like this don't even fucking go.



Forgive me if I'm wrong but wasn't that clip taken at Euston after the match ? So unless it was a Kopite hanging round to make them look bad (haha ffs), it was quite likely a fuming match-going bitter who was catching the train back home after witnessing their latest debacle .

Then again maybe the baby-launcher wasn't a match goer either, nor was the one who ran on the pitch at Highbury to confront Nyarko etc etc etc.  All of these unevolved cavemen simps are non match-going blues. Match going blues are all completely lovable angels and it's all just a Kopite conspiracy to make them look bad. It was probably a Kopite in Blackpool that time too, kicking the shit out of Catterick in the car park  :lmao 
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:05:20 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 08:57:08 pm


Forgive me if I'm wrong but wasn't that clip taken at Euston after the match ? So unless it was a Kopite hanging round to make them look bad (haha ffs), it was quite likely a fuming match-going bitter who was catching the train back home after witnessing their latest debacle .

Then again maybe the baby-launcher wasn't a match goer either, nor was the one who ran on the pitch at Highbury to confront Nyarko etc etc etc.  All of these unevolved cavemen simps are non match-going blues. Match going blues are all completely lovable angels and it's all just a Kopite conspiracy to make them look bad. It was probably a Kopite in Blackpool that time too, kicking the shit out of Catterick in the car park  :lmao 

I meant the dickhead saying that it was RS
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:17:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:05:20 pm
I meant the dickhead saying that it was RS

Haha ok I get you now, apologies - to be fair I'm pretty sure he was being tongue-in-cheek ironic, taking the piss out of the fact their usual default position is to blame us. Then again you can never tell with them.  ;D
Offline Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:24:15 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm
Have you watched the Toffee TV videos whenever they get beat at the wooden shed?
The majority of the Mongrels are frothing from their mouths on them.

This will get much, much worse if they slip any further towards the toilet bowl where they belong.
 

My FIL is a ST holder in Gwladys Street. It got so toxic in there, he bought a ticket to sit in the park end a few games for a "break".
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:24:15 pm
 

My FIL is a ST holder in Gwladys Street. It got so toxic in there, he bought a ticket to sit in the park end a few games for a "break".
Hang on.

He paid to watch that shite..twice?  :lmao
Offline Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:48:13 pm
Quote from: vladis voice on Yesterday at 06:23:33 pm
These multiple recorded isolated incidents that are not reflective of evertonians as a fan-base (but seem to happen a lot) invariably involve a number of what appear to be coked up middle-aged men making a fucking show of themselves. Is this a particular Everton away thing or more common generally?  I can kind of understand younger lads having a dabble as a means of getting through a day on the ale etc but as a man in my 50s I cant think of a grimmer/less edifying way of spending my weekends

Obvious question would be how so many RS managed to get tickets to that game where they invaded the pitch and rioted since that was obviously our fault too.  ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:48:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
Hang on.

He paid to watch that shite..twice?  :lmao
What I was thinking.   ;D

And here's me thinking that all their home games are sold out.  ::)
Offline Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
Hang on.

He paid to watch that shite..twice?  :lmao

 Yeah ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:21:26 am
Beto to spark their revival against Doncaster, we need them to win that game to give Dyche more time
Offline Irishred1

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:44:14 am
Their season has been derailed already.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:20:03 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:21:26 am
Beto to spark their revival against Doncaster, we need them to win that game to give Dyche more time

I dont know. If they can afford to sack him, who would they even get to replace him?
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:24:53 am
It would be funny if they got relegated this season due to goal difference.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:14:40 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 03:20:03 am
I dont know. If they can afford to sack him, who would they even get to replace him?

Moyes will be back.
