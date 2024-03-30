It was never against the players though. Against the managers, yeah, but I've never seen us turn on the players so viciously.



No, I agree. There was a fair bit of invective at Rodgers for those of us who trekked into Mordor for the 6-1 defeat away at Stoke City some years ago; the tunnel was in the corner of the ground by the away end, so as he went past on the way back he got a lot of nasty abuse thrown his way, but it did seem that the players got a much lighter touch.Its never been a consistent, frequent thing like it has done for years with the Ev.