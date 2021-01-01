If Maupay puts in a transfer request, he looses all sorts of bonuses. However, if he (justifiably) criticises the fans on social media, he forces the club to make more effort to agree a deal to get him away from Woodison.
The fans are what they are, the mad bit is they are getting a train. Surely more fans would have been able to work out what time they were pulling in at Lime Street.
They can't take responsibility for anything. The way they shift the goalposts is amazing to witness. In your case there the Bitter is blaming Liverpool fans for the Millwall thing, yet online they all buzz off that day because they say they did Millwall in their own backyard. Funny thing about that day is that Everton swerved the prearranged meet with Millwall's main firm and instead had a go with random Millwall youth elsewhere. Millwall youth holding their ground and doing a known Everton thug with a blade. The blade was widely believed to have belonged to the Bitter, who is said to have dropped it in the fight, although this account is disputed. They also went on to attack a pub of ordinary Millwall fans then claimed it as a victory, even though they knew full well which pubs Millwall's main lads drink in, but gave them a swerve. I remember the Everton Valley thing where Man United got smashed after a game at Goodison. It's well known that it wasn't just match-goers who did the mancs that night. There were local people too, both blue and red coming out. Thing is, mention any Reds being there and you get "fuck off taking any credit, it was all blues, lad". Yet in the scenario you describe, when you show Everton fans clearly being thugs, all you hear is "it was Kopites, lad". Then online they're taking credit and banging on how they are still living in the last century and "have a top firm". 🙃
I have it on good authority that it was actually Liverpool fans trying to sully the good name of the School of science.Not to mention the torching of the Wimbledon bus in '94 for which good authoritative sources suggest that Liverpool fans were also responsible for.
Everton knew his level as a player when they bought him. They gave him the contract. Good luck to the lad for sitting it out. Tosun did the same as did many others.
I have it on good authority that it was a Redshite that supplied Catterick with the pep pills as well.And it was a Redshite bookie that set Tony Kay up on false betting charges.
Pickford was supposed to pull the communication cord at Edge Hill but couldnt reach.
Seems they just can't let go when it comes to a player called Young.
The Euston station 'School of Science' - abuse the players, blame it on the redsIts a Grand old Train..........sorry grand old teamThey are severley unhinged the lot of them
They've gone off the rails...I'll get me coat
Your joke, like their season, has hit the buffers. *Also gets coat*
Terrible fanbase. Utterly toxic. The players must hate being there.
Have we ever been as toxic? I'm in my early thirties, and I can't remember us ever being this toxic, not even under Houllier, Hodgson, and Rodgers.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]