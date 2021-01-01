Have we ever been as toxic? I'm in my early thirties, and I can't remember us ever being this toxic, not even under Houllier, Hodgson, and Rodgers.



I dont think we were toxic under Hodgson because there was unity and laser-focus that that man should not have been in charge of Liverpools football team.Things got a bit hairy and toxic towards the end under Rodgers. Probably the latter Benitez years are the closest Ive known to toxicity, but never like Everton.