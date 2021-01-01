« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,759
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15400 on: Today at 12:35:02 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 12:31:19 pm

If Maupay puts in a transfer request, he looses all sorts of bonuses. However, if he (justifiably) criticises the fans on social media, he forces the club to make more effort to agree a deal to get him away from Woodison.

Everton knew his level as a player when they bought him. They gave him the contract. Good luck to the lad for sitting it out.
Tosun did the same as did many others.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,759
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15401 on: Today at 12:37:12 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:32:51 am
The fans are what they are, the mad bit is they are getting a train. Surely more fans would have been able to work out what time they were pulling in at Lime Street.

Pickford was supposed to pull the communication cord at Edge Hill but couldnt reach.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15402 on: Today at 12:40:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:25:47 pm
They can't take responsibility for anything. The way they shift the goalposts is amazing to witness. In your case there the Bitter is blaming Liverpool fans for the Millwall thing, yet online they all buzz off that day because they say they did Millwall in their own backyard.

Funny thing about that day is that Everton swerved the prearranged meet with Millwall's main firm and instead had a go with random Millwall youth elsewhere. Millwall youth holding their ground and doing a known Everton thug with a blade. The blade was widely believed to have belonged to the Bitter, who is said to have dropped it in the fight, although this account is disputed.

They also went on to attack a pub of ordinary Millwall fans then claimed it as a victory, even though they knew full well which pubs Millwall's main lads drink in, but gave them a swerve.

I remember the Everton Valley thing where Man United got smashed after a game at Goodison. It's well known that it wasn't just match-goers who did the mancs that night. There were local people too, both blue and red coming out. Thing is, mention any Reds being there and you get "fuck off taking any credit, it was all blues, lad". Yet in the scenario you describe, when you show Everton fans clearly being thugs, all you hear is "it was Kopites, lad". Then online they're taking credit and banging on how they are still living in the last century and "have a top firm". 🙃

So going to a knife fight without a knife! That is so Everton isn't it, the only thing missing from that scenario is for Moyes to have been their manager at the time issuing plastic forks for knife fight.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15403 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm
The Euston station 'School of Science' - abuse the players, blame it on the reds

Its a Grand old Train..........sorry grand old team

They are severley unhinged the lot of them
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,613
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15404 on: Today at 12:50:05 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:32:22 pm
I have it on good authority that it was actually Liverpool fans trying to sully the good name of the School of science.

Not to mention the torching of the Wimbledon bus in '94 for which good authoritative sources suggest that Liverpool fans were also responsible for.

I have it on good authority that it was a Redshite that supplied Catterick with the pep pills as well.

And it was a Redshite bookie that set Tony Kay up on false betting charges.
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,613
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15405 on: Today at 12:52:07 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:35:02 pm
Everton knew his level as a player when they bought him. They gave him the contract. Good luck to the lad for sitting it out.
Tosun did the same as did many others.

Maupay scored 1 goal in 32 matches for Everton but on loan at Brentford scored 8 ina similar number of games.

So which Redshite is to blame for his Goodison goal drought?
Logged

Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15406 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm
Sean Dundee or Andriy Voronin

The RS to blame
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,654
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15407 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:50:05 pm
I have it on good authority that it was a Redshite that supplied Catterick with the pep pills as well.

And it was a Redshite bookie that set Tony Kay up on false betting charges.
And the Redshite's fault for chasing them from Anfield for not paying rent and them having to build their own wooden sheds around a patch of grass.
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,145
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15408 on: Today at 02:15:29 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:37:12 pm
Pickford was supposed to pull the communication cord at Edge Hill but couldnt reach.

;D
Logged

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,963
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15409 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:12:49 pm
Seems they just can't let go when it comes to a player called Young.

Surely it's a lot to swallow...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,145
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15410 on: Today at 02:18:21 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 12:44:58 pm
The Euston station 'School of Science' - abuse the players, blame it on the reds

Its a Grand old Train..........sorry grand old team

They are severley unhinged the lot of them

They've gone off the rails...

I'll get me coat
Logged

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,522
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15411 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:18:21 pm
They've gone off the rails...

I'll get me coat
Your joke, like their season, has hit the buffers.

*Also gets coat*
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15412 on: Today at 02:40:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:26:18 pm
Your joke, like their season, has hit the buffers.

*Also gets coat*
Come on, surely this is the end of the line for train jokes?
Logged

In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15413 on: Today at 02:56:17 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
Terrible fanbase. Utterly toxic. The players must hate being there.

Have we ever been as toxic? I'm in my early thirties, and I can't remember us ever being this toxic, not even under Houllier, Hodgson, and Rodgers.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,233
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15414 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:56:17 pm
Have we ever been as toxic? I'm in my early thirties, and I can't remember us ever being this toxic, not even under Houllier, Hodgson, and Rodgers.
I dont think we were toxic under Hodgson because there was unity and laser-focus that that man should not have been in charge of Liverpools football team.

Things got a bit hairy and toxic towards the end under Rodgers. Probably the latter Benitez years are the closest Ive known to toxicity, but never like Everton.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
