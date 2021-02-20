« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 891528 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15360 on: Yesterday at 11:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Yeah seems likely doesnt it to want to potentially give yourself a heart attack over a club you dont support 😂
It's bizarre that they'd think we even need to unsettle them. They're annual relegation candidates and longtime trophy dodgers. They hate their own team, their team hates them. They hate their board, and their board hates them. They hate every manager they get it and hound him out. They chase their own players down the street and tell them to get out of the club.

Yet, it London based Kopites unsettling them.  :lmao :rollseyes :lmao
Offline keano7

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15361 on: Yesterday at 11:19:21 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm
Supporting them must be the most joyless, awful experience.

Week after week. Season after season. The grind of being an embarrassing mess of a club. 180 minutes in to a new season: no goals, two heavy defeats, a red card, they look dreadful, hate their manager, their manager hates them, they are abusing players in train stations and have a toxic must win home game against a decent Bournemouth next weekend. Thats impressive ShiteXG per minute, even for them.

They all must hate their dads for a lifetime of ruined weekends.




They will pick up results in a few weeks time and itll all calm down. Same every season. They look awful and relegation fodder but somehow manage to stay afloat season after season.

As someones already mentioned, it must be horrible playing for them with that fan base. They all love Richarlison more than any of their own players and hes been gone for over a season.
Offline G Richards

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15362 on: Yesterday at 11:40:23 pm »
I think they need relegation and a reset. Its all a bit much for them, and it is toxic. Always a proud club, and I remember their great side from the 80s and my dad would remember the 60s team. They won the lottery almost a decade ago, threw a bit of money around, and just got worse, year on year.

If they get relegated it might be the remaking of them. It would need a new owner, most of that debt getting restructured or bought, and with a new stadium they might have something positive to try to build around and go again.

Theyve been giving Moshiri dogs abuse for a long time so I could see him selling Branthwaite to us and trousering the cash, before he rides off into the sunset. No love lost there.

Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15363 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm »
The angry beaut at the train station screaming abuse is like a parody of an Evertonian, it's like one of those Paddy Power skits.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15364 on: Today at 12:29:39 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm
Ladies and gentleman, I present to you, the club of the people:

https://x.com/stehoare/status/1827801789770707040?s=46
And so, the story of the love between a rabid set of loons and their ever failing football club restores the balance that sees their overpaid stars lose their will to play for their fans yet again and dream once more of escaping the toxic bear pit of Goodison for somewhere more gentle like.......anywhere really
I love the way their own fans extreme demonstration of passion and love destroys the very thing they crave, motivated players without fear.
Anthony Gordon could not wait after he suffered this tye of abuse.


If they go down it will be the fans like this who help them get there.

If they don't win at home to Bournemouth then it's away to Onana after that and feet stuck in toffee for the whole season after that.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15365 on: Today at 01:14:19 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm
Oh it's a grand old team to play for
Oh it's a grand old team to support
And if you know your history
It's enough to make your heart go
FUCKOFFYOUFUCKINGCUNTRAT
80GRANDAWEEKYAFUCKINGWANKER

 ;D

Your man saw no reason to beak careful...
Online jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15366 on: Today at 01:32:51 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm
Ladies and gentleman, I present to you, the club of the people:

https://x.com/stehoare/status/1827801789770707040?s=46

The fans are what they are, the mad bit is they are getting a train. Surely more fans would have been able to work out what time they were pulling in at Lime Street.
Offline Menace2Sobriety

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15367 on: Today at 02:42:00 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:40:23 pm
I think they need relegation and a reset. Its all a bit much for them, and it is toxic. Always a proud club, and I remember their great side from the 80s and my dad would remember the 60s team. They won the lottery almost a decade ago, threw a bit of money around, and just got worse, year on year.

If they get relegated it might be the remaking of them. It would need a new owner, most of that debt getting restructured or bought, and with a new stadium they might have something positive to try to build around and go again.

Theyve been giving Moshiri dogs abuse for a long time so I could see him selling Branthwaite to us and trousering the cash, before he rides off into the sunset. No love lost there.

Yes, a reset is definitely needed and I would argue administration. Im not being petty, but as long as they scrape by year on year, the mentality will continue. Only administration might help them acknowledge the truth and move forward after a couple seasons outside a regulation fight.
Online JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15368 on: Today at 07:09:53 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
I bet you can't guess who they are blaming for their players being abused at Euston.


:lmao
I have it on good authority that that bitter is full of shit and is so mortified at the state of his club the only thing he has left is to blame it on the RS.
Guarantee he booos everytime he watches his beloved blues.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15369 on: Today at 08:10:22 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
I bet you can't guess who they are blaming for their players being abused at Euston.





Never their fault, is it?  ::)

No wonder the toxicity continues to rise within that fan base. Because instead of nipping that shit in the bud, the try and blame us for everything bad about their club instead.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15370 on: Today at 08:20:19 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm
Ladies and gentleman, I present to you, the club of the people:

https://x.com/stehoare/status/1827801789770707040?s=46

My god, the absolute state of that.  :butt The guy needs a good kicking. Thick c*nt.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15371 on: Today at 08:41:52 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
Terrible fanbase. Utterly toxic. The players must hate being there.

 Yet they'll get behind their team for one game towards the end of the season because they're terrified at the prospect of going down, and then they'll claim they've got the best fans in the world.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15372 on: Today at 08:51:58 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:41:52 am
Yet they'll get behind their team for giving us a good kicking and then one  game towards the end of the season because they're terrified at the prospect of going down, and then they'll claim they've got the best fans in the world.

Sorry for being pedantic. ;D

The players should have been preceded at Euston by a bell ringing Tony Bellew chanting a litany of Shame whilst the fans hurled abuse and turds.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15373 on: Today at 08:56:25 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:44:11 pm
To be fair I guess Maupay is taking the piss out of the club.

Its not his fault that they bought him.
Blame Rafa. Even if he didnt buy him its still Rafas fault.
They cant see that its their own anger that makes players give up.
Look at Iwobi. Ran his socks off and got abused. Went to Fulham and is a different player.
They hounded Gordon out of the club, because they heard rumours he was being lured away. The lad was chased down the road for giving a free kick away, when if he hadnt they would have hounded him for lack of passhun.

Those scenes are disgraceful btw.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15374 on: Today at 09:03:34 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:56:25 am
Its not his fault that they bought him.
Blame Rafa. Even if he didnt buy him its still Rafas fault.
They cant see that its their own anger that makes players give up.
Look at Iwobi. Ran his socks off and got abused. Went to Fulham and is a different player.
They hounded Gordon out of the club, because they heard rumours he was being lured away. The lad was chased down the road for giving a free kick away, when if he hadnt they would have hounded him for lack of passhun.

Those scenes are disgraceful btw.

I understood that Gordon was hounded out because he made a mistake in a football match which led to a goal? You know, the kind of thing that happens when you play football, occasionally you might make a mistake on the pitch despite trying your best for the team.
 :o
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15375 on: Today at 09:24:04 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:51:58 am
Sorry for being pedantic. ;D

The players should have been preceded at Euston by a bell ringing Tony Bellew chanting a litany of Shame whilst the fans hurled abuse and turds.
;D

Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15376 on: Today at 09:27:15 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:56:25 am
Its not his fault that they bought him.
Blame Rafa. Even if he didnt buy him its still Rafas fault.
They cant see that its their own anger that makes players give up.
Look at Iwobi. Ran his socks off and got abused. Went to Fulham and is a different player.
They hounded Gordon out of the club, because they heard rumours he was being lured away. The lad was chased down the road for giving a free kick away, when if he hadnt they would have hounded him for lack of passhun.

Those scenes are disgraceful btw.

It's nothing new when it comes to this lot. Remember the Everton fan who ran on the pitch at Arsenal to confront Alex Nyarko? That was 23 years ago.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15377 on: Today at 09:28:21 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
I bet you can't guess who they are blaming for their players being abused at Euston.



'Have it on good authority'
 :lmao

Besides the lunatic take with the 'sully our name' bit, if it was Liverpool fans there would be a good chance that they'd be cheering those players such is the joy and happiness they keep providing us - the gift that keeps giving. The coppers in that clip look completely baffled, I'm not sure they expected a team of footballers to need protection from their own fans!
 ;D

Absolutely obsessed with Liverpool, what do they say over there 'living rent free in their heads' or something like that? It definitely applies to the majority of that lot, I was getting some Whatsapp stick from a Bitter a few years ago about Liverpool fans causing some trouble. I think it related to a story in which a firework was set off near the Pier Head, I can't exactly remember? Anyway the narrative was that somehow Liverpool fans had a monopoly on all football related trouble and of course the Bitters were completely squeaky clean!

I replied by sending him a video of that fight they had with Millwall fans when a bitter got slashed with a knife. His response - it was probably Liverpool fans!
 :o

As if any Liverpool fan is going to get tooled up for a fight with Millwall and get on a coach to London with that lot to watch their shite football team.
 ;D
Offline boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15378 on: Today at 09:44:30 am »
What a bunch of wretched mean fans. Oo my toast fell butter side down, redshite gravity.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15379 on: Today at 09:59:39 am »
This is a shaft of joy compared to the unremitting gloom in the Transfer Thread.

Is there a club more riddled with insecurity than Everton.
Offline B0151?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15380 on: Today at 10:07:51 am »
Glad the world is starting to see them for the nasty lot they are.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15381 on: Today at 10:14:56 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:27:15 am
It's nothing new when it comes to this lot. Remember the Everton fan who ran on the pitch at Arsenal to confront Alex Nyarko? That was 23 years ago.

And didnt two match day sponsors have a go at Rooney?

Mind you that was probably when hed achieved Judas status by going to United.
Offline Kekule

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15382 on: Today at 10:17:57 am »
They get irate at Dyche for saying that the fans can be a bit crap as they either treat the players as if theyre all amazing or shout and swear at them all for being rubbish.

and then a few days later shout and swear at the players, telling them theyre all rubbish.

Fucking loons.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15383 on: Today at 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:27:15 am
It's nothing new when it comes to this lot. Remember the Everton fan who ran on the pitch at Arsenal to confront Alex Nyarko? That was 23 years ago.

They beat up their own manager, Harry Catterick, in a Goodison car park. That ws in the 60's
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15384 on: Today at 10:55:33 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:45:02 am
They beat up their own manager, Harry Catterick, in a Goodison car park. That ws in the 60's

 Yeah, I heard that story. Something to do with him starting a young, unknown Joe Royle over Alex Young.
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15385 on: Today at 11:03:08 am »
The problem is, nasty, volatile and horrible is the default setting of an Everton crowd. When they turn that on the opposition Dyche and the club love it and their fans are lauded. But they hate it when they get it turned on them.

They can't have it both ways, not with their crowd.
Online wet echo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15386 on: Today at 11:10:05 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:55:33 am
Yeah, I heard that story. Something to do with him starting a young, unknown Joe Royle over Alex Young.
it was at Blackpool fc remember it well.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15387 on: Today at 11:20:05 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:28:21 am
'Have it on good authority'
 :lmao

Besides the lunatic take with the 'sully our name' bit, if it was Liverpool fans there would be a good chance that they'd be cheering those players such is the joy and happiness they keep providing us - the gift that keeps giving. The coppers in that clip look completely baffled, I'm not sure they expected a team of footballers to need protection from their own fans!
 ;D

Absolutely obsessed with Liverpool, what do they say over there 'living rent free in their heads' or something like that? It definitely applies to the majority of that lot, I was getting some Whatsapp stick from a Bitter a few years ago about Liverpool fans causing some trouble. I think it related to a story in which a firework was set off near the Pier Head, I can't exactly remember? Anyway the narrative was that somehow Liverpool fans had a monopoly on all football related trouble and of course the Bitters were completely squeaky clean!

I replied by sending him a video of that fight they had with Millwall fans when a bitter got slashed with a knife. His response - it was probably Liverpool fans!
 :o

As if any Liverpool fan is going to get tooled up for a fight with Millwall and get on a coach to London with that lot to watch their shite football team.
 ;D

Was after we won the league, some knobhead let a rocket off which hit the Liver building, think he let another one off which went into a crowd of people, iirc his arl fella saw a video of it and rightly grassed him up?
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15388 on: Today at 11:20:30 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:51:58 am
Sorry for being pedantic. ;D

The players should have been preceded at Euston by a bell ringing Tony Bellew chanting a litany of Shame whilst the fans hurled abuse and turds and kids.

 8)
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15389 on: Today at 11:28:25 am »
So, all those Everton fans who shout obscenities and chase after their own players, throw toddlers onto the pitch, theyvwere all reds in disguise?

Considering those people make up 80% of the crowd, are they saying they have next to no support and they need the redshite to make up the numbers?

I see an issue when trying to sell tickets for a 50k capacity stadium...
Online mattD

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15390 on: Today at 11:39:02 am »
https://x.com/nealmaupay_/status/1827814548281364681

Christ imagine what they're like when they lose!
Online JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15391 on: Today at 11:39:56 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:28:25 am
So, all those Everton fans who shout obscenities and chase after their own players, throw toddlers onto the pitch, theyvwere all reds in disguise?

Considering those people make up 80% of the crowd, are they saying they have next to no support and they need the redshite to make up the numbers?

I see an issue when trying to sell tickets for a 50k capacity stadium...
Hes had it on good authority, so I guess so.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15392 on: Today at 11:51:20 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:39:02 am
https://x.com/nealmaupay_/status/1827814548281364681

Christ imagine what they're like when they lose!

No need to imagine! ;D
Online Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15393 on: Today at 11:55:22 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:32:51 am
The fans are what they are, the mad bit is they are getting a train. Surely more fans would have been able to work out what time they were pulling in at Lime Street.

They're skint. They're probably travelling in pairs on two-together railcards. The U25 lads will have young person railcards.
