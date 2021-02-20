I bet you can't guess who they are blaming for their players being abused at Euston.







'Have it on good authority'Besides the lunatic take with the 'sully our name' bit, if it was Liverpool fans there would be a good chance that they'd be cheering those players such is the joy and happiness they keep providing us - the gift that keeps giving. The coppers in that clip look completely baffled, I'm not sure they expected a team of footballers to need protection from their own fans!Absolutely obsessed with Liverpool, what do they say over there 'living rent free in their heads' or something like that? It definitely applies to the majority of that lot, I was getting some Whatsapp stick from a Bitter a few years ago about Liverpool fans causing some trouble. I think it related to a story in which a firework was set off near the Pier Head, I can't exactly remember? Anyway the narrative was that somehow Liverpool fans had a monopoly on all football related trouble and of course the Bitters were completely squeaky clean!I replied by sending him a video of that fight they had with Millwall fans when a bitter got slashed with a knife. His response - it was probably Liverpool fans!As if any Liverpool fan is going to get tooled up for a fight with Millwall and get on a coach to London with that lot to watch their shite football team.