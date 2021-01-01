« previous next »
Yeah seems likely doesnt it to want to potentially give yourself a heart attack over a club you dont support 😂
It's bizarre that they'd think we even need to unsettle them. They're annual relegation candidates and longtime trophy dodgers. They hate their own team, their team hates them. They hate their board, and their board hates them. They hate every manager they get it and hound him out. They chase their own players down the street and tell them to get out of the club.

Yet, it London based Kopites unsettling them.  :lmao :rollseyes :lmao
Supporting them must be the most joyless, awful experience.

Week after week. Season after season. The grind of being an embarrassing mess of a club. 180 minutes in to a new season: no goals, two heavy defeats, a red card, they look dreadful, hate their manager, their manager hates them, they are abusing players in train stations and have a toxic must win home game against a decent Bournemouth next weekend. Thats impressive ShiteXG per minute, even for them.

They all must hate their dads for a lifetime of ruined weekends.




They will pick up results in a few weeks time and itll all calm down. Same every season. They look awful and relegation fodder but somehow manage to stay afloat season after season.

As someones already mentioned, it must be horrible playing for them with that fan base. They all love Richarlison more than any of their own players and hes been gone for over a season.
I think they need relegation and a reset. Its all a bit much for them, and it is toxic. Always a proud club, and I remember their great side from the 80s and my dad would remember the 60s team. They won the lottery almost a decade ago, threw a bit of money around, and just got worse, year on year.

If they get relegated it might be the remaking of them. It would need a new owner, most of that debt getting restructured or bought, and with a new stadium they might have something positive to try to build around and go again.

Theyve been giving Moshiri dogs abuse for a long time so I could see him selling Branthwaite to us and trousering the cash, before he rides off into the sunset. No love lost there.

The angry beaut at the train station screaming abuse is like a parody of an Evertonian, it's like one of those Paddy Power skits.
Ladies and gentleman, I present to you, the club of the people:

https://x.com/stehoare/status/1827801789770707040?s=46
And so, the story of the love between a rabid set of loons and their ever failing football club restores the balance that sees their overpaid stars lose their will to play for their fans yet again and dream once more of escaping the toxic bear pit of Goodison for somewhere more gentle like.......anywhere really
I love the way their own fans extreme demonstration of passion and love destroys the very thing they crave, motivated players without fear.
Anthony Gordon could not wait after he suffered this tye of abuse.


If they go down it will be the fans like this who help them get there.

If they don't win at home to Bournemouth then it's away to Onana after that and feet stuck in toffee for the whole season after that.
Oh it's a grand old team to play for
Oh it's a grand old team to support
And if you know your history
It's enough to make your heart go
FUCKOFFYOUFUCKINGCUNTRAT
80GRANDAWEEKYAFUCKINGWANKER

 ;D

Your man saw no reason to beak careful...
Ladies and gentleman, I present to you, the club of the people:

https://x.com/stehoare/status/1827801789770707040?s=46

The fans are what they are, the mad bit is they are getting a train. Surely more fans would have been able to work out what time they were pulling in at Lime Street.
I think they need relegation and a reset. Its all a bit much for them, and it is toxic. Always a proud club, and I remember their great side from the 80s and my dad would remember the 60s team. They won the lottery almost a decade ago, threw a bit of money around, and just got worse, year on year.

If they get relegated it might be the remaking of them. It would need a new owner, most of that debt getting restructured or bought, and with a new stadium they might have something positive to try to build around and go again.

Theyve been giving Moshiri dogs abuse for a long time so I could see him selling Branthwaite to us and trousering the cash, before he rides off into the sunset. No love lost there.

Yes, a reset is definitely needed and I would argue administration. Im not being petty, but as long as they scrape by year on year, the mentality will continue. Only administration might help them acknowledge the truth and move forward after a couple seasons outside a regulation fight.
I bet you can't guess who they are blaming for their players being abused at Euston.


:lmao
I have it on good authority that that bitter is full of shit and is so mortified at the state of his club the only thing he has left is to blame it on the RS.
Guarantee he booos everytime he watches his beloved blues.
