I think they need relegation and a reset. Its all a bit much for them, and it is toxic. Always a proud club, and I remember their great side from the 80s and my dad would remember the 60s team. They won the lottery almost a decade ago, threw a bit of money around, and just got worse, year on year.



If they get relegated it might be the remaking of them. It would need a new owner, most of that debt getting restructured or bought, and with a new stadium they might have something positive to try to build around and go again.



Theyve been giving Moshiri dogs abuse for a long time so I could see him selling Branthwaite to us and trousering the cash, before he rides off into the sunset. No love lost there.



