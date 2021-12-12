« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 884659 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,577
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15280 on: Today at 05:06:25 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:39:03 pm
Bellend co-commentator on the Spurs match suggesting they should sell Calvert Lewin and Maupay to fund a bid for Toney :lmao

Is he a close relative of Toney Bellew?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,949
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15281 on: Today at 05:19:39 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:48:22 pm
Over half of what he said made absolutely no sense. I wasn't even sure what he was talking about.  He's a weird guy.

Were sofas mentioned at all?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15282 on: Today at 05:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:39:42 pm
This is the year lads...

Im not getting my hopes up. They are dog shit bad, but there always seems to be at least 3 teams each season who are even worse.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,718
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15283 on: Today at 05:35:35 pm »
It's not always about the squad. Better teams than Everton's have gone down ahead of them in the past. A lot depends on the manager, fans, team morale etc.

It's far too early to judge. Palace went six or seven games without a win at the start of the season a few years back and still had enough about them to stay up. It's always a question of whether Everton can turn things around - and the answer to that question is always 50/50.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,492
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15284 on: Today at 05:37:03 pm »
They want Dyche out again. He was a hero over the summer coz they beat Liverpool.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15285 on: Today at 05:37:49 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:39:03 pm
Bellend co-commentator on the Spurs match suggesting they should sell Calvert Lewin and Maupay to fund a bid for Toney :lmao

Is was like the most delusional fan fantasy, that they would get big fee for both and use that to buy toney and the only issue might be wages, not the fact that Everton are in the financial shit and would most like use says to pay off debts or event more importantly that Toney would want to move to the worst team in the league.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,492
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15286 on: Today at 05:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:35:35 pm
It's not always about the squad. Better teams than Everton's have gone down ahead of them in the past. A lot depends on the manager, fans, team morale etc.

It's far too early to judge. Palace went six or seven games without a win at the start of the season a few years back and still had enough about them to stay up. It's always a question of whether Everton can turn things around - and the answer to that question is always 50/50.

Annoying one was two seasons ago. Everything aligned with 3 promoted teams all doing well but Leeds, Leicester and Southampton made atrocious managerial changes (with Leicester keeping Rodgers too long) while Dyche-ball dogged out enough results. And Rooney turned that job down, they'd have gone if he took it.

Even if they're in the mix this season Leicester points deduction will see them OK. You'll never get rid of them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,718
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15287 on: Today at 05:43:28 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:19:39 pm
Were sofas mentioned at all?

JD Vance likes this.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,718
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15288 on: Today at 05:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:40:37 pm
Annoying one was two seasons ago. Everything aligned with 3 promoted teams all doing well but Leeds, Leicester and Southampton made atrocious managerial changes (with Leicester keeping Rodgers too long) while Dyche-ball dogged out enough results. And Rooney turned that job down, they'd have gone if he took it.

Even if they're in the mix this season Leicester points deduction will see them OK. You'll never get rid of them.

I don't know why people keep asserting this. Everton had two points deductions last year and still survived. They also set a precedent with a successful appeal. Forest survived too.

Leicester getting a points deduction is not a guarantee of relegation.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,521
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15289 on: Today at 05:51:30 pm »
Paddy power paid out on them being relegated  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,492
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15290 on: Today at 05:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:47:24 pm
I don't know why people keep asserting this. Everton had two points deductions last year and still survived. They also set a precedent with a successful appeal. Forest survived too.

Leicester getting a points deduction is not a guarantee of relegation.

Leicester would probably go down anyway though. I don't see them getting 40 points, or close, so if they lose 6-8 they're fucked. Everton had mid table results last season.

Forest got lucky at how bad the promoted teams were. Forest only had 32 points but Luton in 18th had 26.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:59:00 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,755
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15291 on: Today at 05:54:49 pm »
Ipswichs first two games have been us and Man City.

Everton are below Ipswich after those two games.  :lmao
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15292 on: Today at 05:56:58 pm »
Son's first goal looked like it was pure pace to me.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15293 on: Today at 06:01:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:56:58 pm
Son's first goal looked like it was pure pace to me.
Yeah, I was waiting for VAR to rule it out as pace goals don't count.

I did enjoy Pickford examining his arms after the fourth goal.  It was like he suddenly realised.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,718
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15294 on: Today at 06:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:53:49 pm
Leicester would probably go down anyway though. I don't see them getting 40 points, or close, so if they lose 6-8 they're fucked. Everton had mid table results last season.

Forest got lucky at how bad the promoted teams were. Forest only had 32 points but Luton in 18th had 26.

You don't see them getting 40 points, but that's okay because this place is all about opinions. But that's kind of my point though - we don't know. Everton might have had their peak season under Dyche last year; and Leicester could easily get a points deduction halved on appeal.

Yeah, Forest got lucky, but Everton have to be lucky EVERY SEASON.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15295 on: Today at 06:19:33 pm »
I think the points deductions and the "what if" league tables seriously underplay how bad Everton were for most of last season.

After their first points deduction they went on to win four in a row.  After the second points deduction they won four and drew one of their next five.  9 of their 13 wins came immediately off the back of those points deductions so it seems like it momentarily galvinised them.  I can easily imagine Dyche stomping into training and winding up that siege mentality.

In between those two runs of form they went 13 league games without a win, smashing records along the way.

This summer they've sold Onana and replaced him with a £9m kid from Villa.  Even once Garner's back their best midfield three of Gueye, Doucoure and Garner is horrible.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,949
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15296 on: Today at 06:58:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:01:49 pm

I did enjoy Pickford examining his arms after the fourth goal.  It was like he suddenly realised.

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,141
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15297 on: Today at 07:22:19 pm »
They can't score and are overly reliant on goals from set pieces, Dyche would've been made up to fuck with that barrage of corners just before half time, if they concede first in a game they're fucked

They're relying on picking up the points in the 6 pointers and against the usual sides who phone it in when it suits them, there's no games where you would look at it and say it's a nailed on Ev win and certainly none where you would put money on them but they'll pick up points here and there just because they're set up to play percentages football, it's shite to watch but should be enough to see them survive

I can see the crowd fully turning on Dyche soon, in a way I hope they sack him and replace him with a progressive manager, they'll get absolutely murdered trying to play a more expansive game with that squad, Dyche is exactly what they need and their best chance of staying up
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,453
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15298 on: Today at 07:43:33 pm »
Early season blip... but these will survive again.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,492
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15299 on: Today at 07:57:07 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:22:19 pm
They can't score and are overly reliant on goals from set pieces, Dyche would've been made up to fuck with that barrage of corners just before half time, if they concede first in a game they're fucked

They're relying on picking up the points in the 6 pointers and against the usual sides who phone it in when it suits them, there's no games where you would look at it and say it's a nailed on Ev win and certainly none where you would put money on them but they'll pick up points here and there just because they're set up to play percentages football, it's shite to watch but should be enough to see them survive

I can see the crowd fully turning on Dyche soon, in a way I hope they sack him and replace him with a progressive manager, they'll get absolutely murdered trying to play a more expansive game with that squad, Dyche is exactly what they need and their best chance of staying up

That's where Branthwaite helps as well. They're much more of a threat in the air and you may as well call them set piece fc.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,028
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15300 on: Today at 07:59:56 pm »
What is this fella letting himself in for.


In a revealing BBC Sport interview in February, Textor called protests against his ownership by some Palace fans "nonsense" and "misguided", but said he was "in it for the long game".

"No, I don't want to run [Palace] one day," he said at the time. "I don't even like running the clubs I have."
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,814
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15301 on: Today at 08:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:59:56 pm
What is this fella letting himself in for.


In a revealing BBC Sport interview in February, Textor called protests against his ownership by some Palace fans "nonsense" and "misguided", but said he was "in it for the long game".

"No, I don't want to run [Palace] one day," he said at the time. "I don't even like running the clubs I have."
Hes not even lived yet.   
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,141
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15302 on: Today at 08:40:48 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HSm1vBTLCbw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HSm1vBTLCbw</a>

No wonder I look like Dot Cotton smoking 40 fucking Benson & Hedges every day :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 08:44:56 pm by FiSh77 »
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15303 on: Today at 08:49:18 pm »
Everton get battered everywhere they go...
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15304 on: Today at 09:37:30 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:49:18 pm
Everton get battered everywhere they go...

Everton that  ;D :D :lmao
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Up
« previous next »
 