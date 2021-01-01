« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15240 on: Today at 09:34:52 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm
Those photos look like they're reminiscing of the glory days for Everton; 1878 to 1892.

Looks like the photo was taken in Arfur Daleys car sales lot circa 1978.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15241 on: Today at 09:38:40 am
Everton fans have a collective form of Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder.

They can't regulate their emotional responses; their inability to process their emotions inhibits their ability to respond rationally.  They have unrealistic expectations, and then catastrophize and lose their shit when their expectations aren't met. So they can veer from Cloud 9 to the depths of Hell in the space of seconds.

Their paranoid, never take responsibility for their own behaviour, and are never aware of whether people are laughing with them or at them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15242 on: Today at 10:39:51 am
Now what can I say to get the fans on my side


I know! You're all c*nts!!!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15243 on: Today at 10:43:52 am
EFA

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:38:40 am
Scousers have a collective form of Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder.

They can't regulate their emotional responses; their inability to process their emotions inhibits their ability to respond rationally.  They have unrealistic expectations, and then catastrophize and lose their shit when their expectations aren't met. So they can veer from Cloud 9 to the depths of Hell in the space of seconds.

Their paranoid, never take responsibility for their own behaviour, and are never aware of whether people are laughing with them or at them.

moderators: not intended as an artack on the peoples of merseyside, but an ironic reflection of redberets cuntery
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15244 on: Today at 11:33:27 am
Dyche definitely gets them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15245 on: Today at 11:40:33 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:39:51 am
Now what can I say to get the fans on my side


I know! You're all c*nts!!!

What he said is undoubtedly true but it does come over as deliberately provocative. Not just 'You're all c*nts.' it's more 'You're all c*nts, you're all c*nts and, for the hard of thinking I'll say it again, YOU'RE ALL c*nts.'  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15246 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 10:43:52 am
EFA

moderators: not intended as an artack on the peoples of merseyside, but an ironic reflection of redberets cuntery

:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15247 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm
Dyche is right in what he says there. It won't go down well with the Bitters, but he's correct. In a nutshell, their collective heads went some years ago. All rationale and perspective has long gone with them. It's all extremely bipolar. One extreme or the other, with nothing in-between.

Truth is, they aren't a big club anymore. The modern era has left them in the last century. They aren't competitive on the pitch or off it. They are a journeyman, mid to lower table club that deludes itself that it belongs at the top table. A seat which only briefly sat at last in the late 1980s.

There is a bizarre sense of entitlement across the park. They lack the awareness to see who they are. What they really need is to be honest with themselves for once. Understand their position, then build from there. Do something like what Brighton have done. No delusions. Just solid foundations and build from that position in a steady, measured and realistic way.

As it stands, they just seem to believe that they should be lottery winners living it up in a big mansion drinking champagne with the successful, yet they don't even take the responsibility of buying a ticket. Their entire club needs a mentality shift from boardroom to fanbase.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15248 on: Today at 01:21:13 pm
Those Dyche quotes sound like he's expecting a relegation fight again and he's lowering expectations accordingly.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15249 on: Today at 01:48:45 pm
I just saw a stat that said Haaland has scored 91 goals since joining Abu Dhabi.

In the same time period, Everton have scored 86.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15250 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:21:13 pm
Those Dyche quotes sound like he's expecting a relegation fight again and he's lowering expectations accordingly.
No, just real evidence that he gets them.  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15251 on: Today at 03:31:41 pm
Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15252 on: Today at 03:48:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:21:13 pm
Those Dyche quotes sound like he's expecting a relegation fight again and he's lowering expectations accordingly.

Over half of what he said made absolutely no sense. I wasn't even sure what he was talking about.  He's a weird guy.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15253 on: Today at 03:50:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:48:22 pm
Over half of what he said made absolutely no sense. I wasn't even sure what he was talking about.  He's a weird guy.
The only thing that made no sense to me was Dyche referring to Everton as "a big club"
The rest is pretty spot on.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15254 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:31:41 pm
Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year! Please be the year!

Far too much dross below them. Their lacking of scoring ability is the likeliest issue to drag them into a relegation dogfight at some point.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15255 on: Today at 04:03:48 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:02:32 pm
Far too much dross below them. Their lacking of scoring ability is the likeliest issue to drag them into a relegation dogfight at some point.

Promoted clubs aside, who do you think is below them? Even then I think you can make a case for Leicester.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15256 on: Today at 04:06:03 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:02:32 pm
Far too much dross below them. Their lacking of scoring ability is the likeliest issue to drag them into a relegation dogfight at some point.

According to the League table...there's no one below them..  :missus
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15257 on: Today at 04:09:26 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:06:03 pm
According to the League table...there's no one below them..  :missus
-5 GD already.  :-X
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15258 on: Today at 04:15:22 pm
Last season was the first time since 1997 that the 3 promoted teams all got relegated. Statistically, the probability is that at least one of them should stay up.

I still think it's currently unlikely that they'll go down, so I'm just enjoying their situation. Relegation is just a bonus.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15259 on: Today at 04:16:15 pm
Reckon Alisson has a print out of that Pickford interview from 2018 on his wall.

'I won't blunder like Alisson': Jordan Pickford vows not to take risks like the Liverpool goalkeeper
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15260 on: Today at 04:21:08 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:16:15 pm
Reckon Alisson has a print out of that Pickford interview from 2018 on his wall.

'I won't blunder like Alisson': Jordan Pickford vows not to take risks like the Liverpool goalkeeper
I reckon Ali doesn't give little T. rex arms a seconds thought at all. He's far too busy being magnificent. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15261 on: Today at 04:22:37 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:16:15 pm
Reckon Alisson has a print out of that Pickford interview from 2018 on his wall.

'I won't blunder like Alisson': Jordan Pickford vows not to take risks like the Liverpool goalkeeper


To be fair to T-rex, he hasn't blundered like Alisson, he's blundered better and more often.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Has anyone called out Dyche as a poor manager? Or is that just a given?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 04:03:48 pm
Promoted clubs aside, who do you think is below them? Even then I think you can make a case for Leicester.

Leicester's likely points deduction is an issue for them. Ipswich and Southampton don't look prepared. I'd also put Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves in the mix.

Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:15:22 pm
Last season was the first time since 1997 that the 3 promoted teams all got relegated. Statistically, the probability is that at least one of them should stay up.

There's usually a pattern to how clubs go down. One or more of the teams who go down were among the remaining non-relegated teams from the previous season who had the top three worst GF or GA. By this metric, last season, the likes of Everton, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest should have been in the mix based on their GF and GA in 2022/23. Bournemouth should have been nailed on in that regard as their GF and GA in 2022/23 were both awful.

Last season Everton's GF was the worst of any team that didn't get relegated. Their GA was actually quite good; unlike this season so far ;D. The three worst GF of the teams that stayed up were Everton (40), Nottingham Forest (49) and Wolves (50). The three worst GA of the teams that stayed up were West Ham (74), Nottingham Forest/Bournemouth (67) and Brentford/Wolves (65)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15264 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm
Bellend co-commentator on the Spurs match suggesting they should sell Calvert Lewin and Maupay to fund a bid for Toney :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15265 on: Today at 04:39:42 pm
This is the year lads...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15266 on: Today at 04:40:19 pm
Who or what is Dyche going to blame this week?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15267 on: Today at 04:41:18 pm
Cracking start to the season for the boos
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15268 on: Today at 04:41:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:39:42 pm
This is the year lads...

Yep.
They are fucked.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15269 on: Today at 04:41:53 pm
I don't really want him. But if we signed Branthwaite we'd be taking their only remaining good player
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #15270 on: Today at 04:43:37 pm
Worrying times
Re:
« Reply #15271 on: Today at 04:44:42 pm »
Get Big Dunk in.. :P
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15272 on: Today at 04:46:48 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:39:03 pm
Bellend co-commentator on the Spurs match suggesting they should sell Calvert Lewin and Maupay to fund a bid for Toney :lmao
He would walk all the way from Brentford to the wooden shack without doubt.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15273 on: Today at 04:49:10 pm »
It's the hope that kills you.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15274 on: Today at 04:49:44 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15275 on: Today at 04:55:16 pm »
Lately they have pretty much started every season like this (apart from when they won the league after 4 games when COVID didn't matter) and yet they still stay up. They'll do what they usually do and get a couple of experienced loan signings who will get them the points needed
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15276 on: Today at 04:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 04:55:16 pm
Lately they have pretty much started every season like this (apart from when they won the league after 4 games when COVID didn't matter) and yet they still stay up. They'll do what they usually do and get a couple of experienced loan signings who will get them the points needed
Didnt Klopp say we have to be believers?
I believe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15277 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 04:55:16 pm
Lately they have pretty much started every season like this (apart from when they won the league after 4 games when COVID didn't matter) and yet they still stay up. They'll do what they usually do and get a couple of experienced loan signings who will get them the points needed
They've already filled their long-term loan quota with Harrison and the winger from Napoli.

Doncaster and Bournemouth in back-to-back home games up next.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15278 on: Today at 04:58:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:57:15 pm
They've already filled their long-term loan quota with Harrison and the winger from Napoli.

Doncaster and Bournemouth in back-to-back home games up next.

Now I don't know that... suddenly I'm getting interested 🤔
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15279 on: Today at 05:01:19 pm »
It's ok. The first ten games don't count.
