Dyche is right in what he says there. It won't go down well with the Bitters, but he's correct. In a nutshell, their collective heads went some years ago. All rationale and perspective has long gone with them. It's all extremely bipolar. One extreme or the other, with nothing in-between.



Truth is, they aren't a big club anymore. The modern era has left them in the last century. They aren't competitive on the pitch or off it. They are a journeyman, mid to lower table club that deludes itself that it belongs at the top table. A seat which only briefly sat at last in the late 1980s.



There is a bizarre sense of entitlement across the park. They lack the awareness to see who they are. What they really need is to be honest with themselves for once. Understand their position, then build from there. Do something like what Brighton have done. No delusions. Just solid foundations and build from that position in a steady, measured and realistic way.



As it stands, they just seem to believe that they should be lottery winners living it up in a big mansion drinking champagne with the successful, yet they don't even take the responsibility of buying a ticket. Their entire club needs a mentality shift from boardroom to fanbase.