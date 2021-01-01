Mentioned it in the non-LFC transfer thread, but interesting to hear on The Athletic podcast that there was iron-clad certainty within the club that they could generate an £80m-sized bidding war for Branthwaite, and a lot of their summer moves were predicated on this money, including the OBrien purchase, who was meant to be Branthwaites replacement. Equally, Ndiaye was bought in the belief that DCL would put in a transfer request and previous interest from Newcastle (who tried to include DCL in negotiations for Anthony Gordon some 18 months ago) would result in a bid that hasnt come.



As a result, theyve outplayed financially on the basis that they would recoup north of £120m for two players that are still on their books. DCL has one year left on his £90k a week deal, unless the weak rumours of an Nketiah + cash swap with Arsenal transpires, hes not going anywhere. He can walk away in a years time to another PL side, probably double his wages and not have to worry about pushing his way out of the club.