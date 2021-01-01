« previous next »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:22:26 am
He only scored 7 goals in 33 league appearances last season (and 8 in 39 across all competitions) so Beto could likely get close to filling that not-very-big gap with the same number of appearances. 

Let's assume for a second Beto does have a massive improvement (he did score double figures in Serie A on two occasions), I think there is still an issue over depth. Doucoure was their second highest scorer last season.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:35:27 am
Let's assume for a second Beto does have a massive improvement (he did score double figures in Serie A on two occasions), I think there is still an issue over depth. Doucoure was their second highest scorer last season.
I agree.  There's an issue over depth in their whole squad, except for central defence where they're over-stocked.  Dyche bemoaning only potentially having 14 fit players is obviously a bit of pantomime but the years of thin gruel after years and years of wasting money is starting to catch up with them.

As well as being short up-front they don't have a back-up left-back (they'd have to use Ashley Young) and their central midfield is possibly the worst in the league.  They must have the oldest squad in the league as well.  They desperately need a few players to emerge from their academy but by all accounts nobody stood out against Tranmere, they've not been loaning out young players in recent seasons to prepare them for first team football and Dyche prefers grizzled, battle scarred players to youngsters.
Probably can't even get free transfers as you actually need to pay them wages
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:48:45 am
Wait.. so he's trying to buy Palace outright whilst also negotiating to buy Everton?!

There were a few of us on here, when the story broke, saying that he had no real interest in Everton. If one billionaire interested in a football portfolio looks at the books and says 'Fuck that.' why would another really be interested?

The only people really interested in a corrupt basket case like Everton are another set of shysters like 777.
Yep. Basically he's had a meeting with Farhad, saw the books and thought fuck it I'll bid for Palace  ;D

It's not like these billionaires have an affinity to buy a club, they'll just take anything especially if it's in the Premier League.

The trouble will go on for Everton with or without this fella
You'd think he'd want to prioritise dealing with the financial shitshow going on at Lyon instead of looking to "pursue a relationship with the Everton club and community"

John Textor has revealed that he attempted a total buyout of Crystal Palace but the offer did not induce a response so he now intends to proceed with the sale of his 45% stake in the club in order to complete a takeover of Everton.

But in a statement posted on his website on Thursday evening, the 58-year-old, who also owns the French club Lyon as part of his company, Eagle Football Holdings, claimed he had made a last-ditch effort to buy out the other three Palace co-owners  the chairman, Steve Parish, and Textors compatriots Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who all own 10% stakes in Palace. It is true that we made an offer to buy the remaining shares of Crystal Palace, at a valuation that far exceeds levels of prior investment, wrote Textor. We did so with a strong belief that Palace has become a much more valuable club, since 2021, and we respected our partners enough to offer fair value, regardless of circumstances.

It is also true that our offer did not induce a response, and we believe that our Palace partners have the same desire to remain in ownership as we once did  so our efforts to sell our interests resumed. We have a significant number of parties active in our process, we have received strong indications from qualified buyers, and we believe strongly that we can complete a sale of our interests to continue moving forward with the next community we hope to serve, embrace and enjoy. Textor also confirmed he was keen to pursue a relationship with the Everton club and community.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/23/john-textor-admits-crystal-palace-snub-has-led-him-to-everton-takeover
Mentioned it in the non-LFC transfer thread, but interesting to hear on The Athletic podcast that there was iron-clad certainty within the club that they could generate an £80m-sized bidding war for Branthwaite, and a lot of their summer moves were predicated on this money, including the OBrien purchase, who was meant to be Branthwaites replacement. Equally, Ndiaye was bought in the belief that DCL would put in a transfer request and previous interest from Newcastle (who tried to include DCL in negotiations for Anthony Gordon some 18 months ago) would result in a bid that hasnt come.

As a result, theyve outplayed financially on the basis that they would recoup north of £120m for two players that are still on their books. DCL has one year left on his £90k a week deal, unless the weak rumours of an Nketiah + cash swap with Arsenal transpires, hes not going anywhere. He can walk away in a years time to another PL side, probably double his wages and not have to worry about pushing his way out of the club.
Imagine Nketiah wanting to move to Everton right now  :o
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:07:32 pm
Imagine Nketiah wanting to move to Everton right now  :o
Doubt he wants to, but the Forest move has broken down, Palace seem unwilling to meet the asking price and he definitely backs himself. Hed maybe think if he can go there and hit double figures in the league, hell get a bigger move down the line. Who knows.
Best cente back in the world is still out of their game this weekend.

I'm sure he'll be fit again after the transfer window closes if he's not sold
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:01:13 am
Asmir Begovic is back.

Be afraid.

the goal nets are afraid, very afraid
Just seen there new 3rd shirt that won't go down well the colour of it looks very similar to those ecru shirts we've had  :D ;D

Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:41:50 pm
Just seen there new 3rd shirt that won't go down well the colour of it looks very similar to those ecru shirts we've had  :D ;D


Those photos look like they're reminiscing of the glory days for Everton; 1878 to 1892.
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:41:50 pm
Just seen there new 3rd shirt that won't go down well the colour of it looks very similar to those ecru shirts we've had  :D ;D


Honestly looks like they asked the deliveroo guy to step in for the photoshoot at the last minute
All that's missing is the cuckoo clock.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:35:35 pm
All that's missing is the cuckoo clock.
CAPON!!!   ;D
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:41:50 pm
Just seen there new 3rd shirt that won't go down well the colour of it looks very similar to those ecru shirts we've had  :D ;D



why a baseball theme?? Is it even on the radar in England?
