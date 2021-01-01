Mentioned it in the non-LFC transfer thread, but interesting to hear on The Athletic podcast that there was iron-clad certainty within the club that they could generate an £80m-sized bidding war for Branthwaite, and a lot of their summer moves were predicated on this money, including the OBrien purchase, who was meant to be Branthwaites replacement. Equally, Ndiaye was bought in the belief that DCL would put in a transfer request and previous interest from Newcastle (who tried to include DCL in negotiations for Anthony Gordon some 18 months ago) would result in a bid that hasnt come.
As a result, theyve outplayed financially on the basis that they would recoup north of £120m for two players that are still on their books. DCL has one year left on his £90k a week deal, unless the weak rumours of an Nketiah + cash swap with Arsenal transpires, hes not going anywhere. He can walk away in a years time to another PL side, probably double his wages and not have to worry about pushing his way out of the club.