Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 21, 2024, 07:42:44 pm
Yeah, but this yells you they still dont have the cash to keep going until January

I think Andy Hunter mentioned this a few weeks ago

Parish's comments are also interesting

Quote
"He wants a club that plugs into that where he controls everything that happens. We dont think that is right for us as a club right now"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15161 on: August 21, 2024, 08:13:13 pm »
Suggestions from Palace fans this Textor is a frontman for a Russian oligarch (and possibly Usmanov). That would make the Everton link make a bit more sense.

He hasn't been allowed full control of Palace and they're eager to buy him out and get rid of him. Parish has clung on to control of the club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15162 on: August 21, 2024, 08:53:24 pm »
So he buys Everton, it becomes clear he's a front for Russian money, get's banned....Everton fucked again
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15163 on: August 21, 2024, 09:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August 21, 2024, 08:13:13 pm
Suggestions from Palace fans this Textor is a frontman for a Russian oligarch (and possibly Usmanov). That would make the Everton link make a bit more sense.

He hasn't been allowed full control of Palace and they're eager to buy him out and get rid of him. Parish has clung on to control of the club.
So potentially Usmanov will buy the club off.... Usmanov?

Thick fuckers these billionaires 😂
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15164 on: August 21, 2024, 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Motty on August 21, 2024, 09:48:08 pm
So potentially Usmanov will buy the club off.... Usmanov?

Thick fuckers these billionaires 😂
well it works when Chelsea do it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15165 on: August 21, 2024, 09:59:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 21, 2024, 09:48:46 pm
well it works when Chelsea do it.
Cheats gotta do what cheats gotta do i suppose.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15166 on: Yesterday at 03:59:33 am »
Americas Love Affair With Investing in the Premier League Fades

(Bloomberg) -- The Premier League has been a rich hunting ground for Americans over the past two decades, with almost half the 20 clubs under their control as it started a new season. The interest was turbocharged when a group led by billionaire Todd Boehly acquired Chelsea two years ago.

But theyre now souring on English football, according to seven people involved in buying and selling teams. And interest has particularly waned amid Chelseas struggles, some of those familiar with the market said. Thats despite spending more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) on players.

The group  a mix of advisers and investors in the US and UK  said financial losses and little progress on limiting overspending on squads has turned US investors off whats often considered the worlds most popular sports league. Theres also the risk of not qualifying for lucrative European competitions or, even worse, getting relegated to the second tier.
Meanwhile, putting money into US sports is becoming more attractive, the people said. They asked not to be identified in order to speak freely.

Theres no cost control, and you have irrational competitors like Todd Boehly who distort the market, said Roger Mitchell, who runs Albachiara Group, a consultancy focusing on the value of sports investment. The English Premier League has a great product, but its not a business, he said.

Boehly said that there's "nothing irrational" about Chelsea's approach, which he described as "laying a long-term foundation, establishing a great leadership team and responding to the environment." The brand power of big clubs, such as Chelsea, also can't be replicated, giving them potential to grow globally, he said.

Historic clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool have also fallen under US ownership as investors flocked to England. Its not just the biggest teams. More than 30 in total, down to Carlisle United in the fourth tier of the English football pyramid, are owned by US entities.

But the clamor has definitely cooled. Premier League teams such as Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United have been trying to sell minority stakes for months, so far without success. Relegated Sheffield United, a team that Bloomberg reported was up for sale a year ago, is still looking for a new owner. Everton has now been up for sale since at least January 2023.

Adam Sommerfeld of Certus Capital, who advises high net worth individuals on investment in sports, says many of these assets have been over-marketed and over-priced. Thats pushing more clients toward womens teams and niche sports such as padel. The NFL is also expected to soon allow private equity.

The American investors we are dealing with like being presented with a unique opportunity, Sommerfeld said. They want the possibility of making a short-term impact with a similar sized investment.

One representative for a large American sports fund said that the Premier League had become so competitive it was hard to contain costs. In addition, there are signs of less competition for media rights, which has led to a flattening of some recent deals with broadcasters.

An executive for a US sports group said he believed most Premier League teams will keep losing money unless they get lucky on the sale of players. Its difficult to see tough restrictions on player spending, like a hard salary cap, coming in, he said.

Collectively, the Premier Leagues revenues, boosted by packed stadiums and the most lucrative television deals in Europe, have jumped to almost £7 billion a year. Yet the most recent set of filed accounts showed that only four out of 20 teams made an operating profit in the 2022-23 season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15167 on: Yesterday at 04:00:11 am »
Part 2

Those losing money include Fulham FC, which is controlled by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn, and Aston Villa, part-owned by US billionaire and private equity investor Wes Edens. At Chelsea, the loss before taxes was about £210 million for the past two seasons combined.

The league has become an arms race, said Peter Grieve, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker who heads a company looking to invest in football clubs. You have to give the clubs a chance to make money to sustain themselves.

A new set of spending regulations this season is being tested, and Richard Masters, the Premier Leagues new chief executive officer is hoping that the competition will move toward a more profitable future. He told a recent press briefing that the perfect state was to have a model that fosters competition but also sustainable finances.

For sure, some US sports funds still rate the league highly as an investment. Ares Management Corp. sees the allure of historic clubs, loyal fan bases and increased demand for sports content, said Mark Affolter, partner and co-head of its sports, media and entertainment strategy.

We believe in the long-term value and growth potential of the English Premier League, said Affolter, whose firm backs Crystal Palace via Eagle Football and is also a lender to Chelsea, Bloomberg reported last year.

But in the short term, sales are proving tougher. Earlier this month, US sports investor Marc Lasry bought into newly promoted Ipswich Town alongside English musician Ed Sheeran. Before that, the last team to attract an external investor was in December when investment company Atairos bought a stake in V Sports, a joint venture of Aston Villas owners.

Exchange rates have also lowered interest, according to Christina Philippou, a lecturer in accounting, economics and finance at the University of Portsmouth. The US dollar has lost ground against the British pound since nearly reaching parity in 2022.

A few years ago, valuations were more favorable for American investors, Philippou said. But people are holding out for big prices, and there are fewer and fewer investors willing to pay for an asset that is increasingly loss-making.

Boehly and Clearlake Capital Group, a California-based private equity firm, acquired Chelsea in a deal worth £4.25 billion in 2022. It had been one of the top clubs in the world for years as Russian billionaire and former owner Roman Abramovich spent lavishly on players.

The year before Abramovich was forced to sell because of Russias war in Ukraine, Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the Champions League, the pinnacle of European club football.

But City has since continued to distance itself as the team to beat, while serving as another example of the leagues flawed model. The club was an also-ran until being acquired in 2008 by a company belonging to UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Those deep pockets unleashed a spending spree that quickly turned City around. It has won six of the past seven Premier League titles. But the last came as the club is being investigated for more than 100 breaches of financial rules dating back more than a decade. It denies all wrongdoing.

When Chelsea hosted City on Sunday, the London club unveiled another crop of new players. City won the game.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15168 on: Yesterday at 06:01:08 am »
Is it just me or does "Textor" sound like a villain from a 90's children's TV show where they're trying to scare kids away from using mobile phones?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15169 on: Yesterday at 02:17:12 pm »
good posts, 4pool.

the PL will be the architect of its own downfall unless the owners get their shit together, and fast.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15170 on: Yesterday at 02:35:20 pm »
Thanks 4pool.

It feels like professional football has always been a money pit.  How do you make a small fortune from owning a football club? Start off with a large one

Where it's different at the moment is that even doing things very well and being successful is still not a guarantee of making money.  A small stumble - finishing fifth in what is a very competitive top eight - flips any small profits into losses.  If you're involved as an investor then it's not going to be appealing.  If you're happy just to burn through money and your motives lay elsewhere (ego, money laundering, sportswashing etc.) then losing money isn't seemingly that important.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15171 on: Yesterday at 02:55:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:35:20 pm
It feels like professional football has always been a money pit.  How do you make a small fortune from owning a football club? Start off with a large one
Finally Everton can claim to be the best at something ;D

Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:35:20 pm
Where it's different at the moment is that even doing things very well and being successful is still not a guarantee of making money.  A small stumble - finishing fifth in what is a very competitive top eight - flips any small profits into losses.  If you're involved as an investor then it's not going to be appealing.  If you're happy just to burn through money and your motives lay elsewhere (ego, money laundering, sportswashing etc.) then losing money isn't seemingly that important.
Which begs the question, who in their right mind would invest in Everton? They are so far behind the top clubs - even paying catch-up with the middle ranking clubs - and they are up to their necks in debt.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15172 on: Yesterday at 03:10:41 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 02:55:17 pm
Which begs the question, who in their right mind would invest in Everton? They are so far behind the top clubs - even paying catch-up with the middle ranking clubs - and they are up to their necks in debt.
Ego, money laundering, sportswashing etc.  ;D

As Textor is the majority shareholder in Lyon, Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek though then maybe he's just a very clever man that has cracked the code on making money from football.  He's seemingly going to more than double his money from his few years at Palace despite not seemingly doing much of anything.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15173 on: Yesterday at 03:15:56 pm »
Everton have an injury crisis.

Dyche could have only 14 fit senior players available and said: "We're stretched unfortunately. We're down to about 14 recognised first-team players at the minute, so that's not perfect, but the challenge is right in front of us as always.
"We've lost a few bodies in pre-season, which has been unfortunate, they're searching for true fitness and we've got to get them fit and we've lost more who might not be available for this weekend."

Under the foundations at BMD? :o
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15174 on: Yesterday at 03:22:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:15:56 pm
Everton have an injury crisis.

Dyche could have only 14 fit senior players available and said: "We're stretched unfortunately. We're down to about 14 recognised first-team players at the minute, so that's not perfect, but the challenge is right in front of us as always.
"We've lost a few bodies in pre-season, which has been unfortunate, they're searching for true fitness and we've got to get them fit and we've lost more who might not be available for this weekend."

Under the foundations at BMD? :o
I hope he's not talking about Dele Alli!  All's gone a bit quiet on that front.

That injury crisis is two players injured, four with late fitness tests and a suspension.  A thin squad.  They can always call up some of those kids that scraped past Tranmere with the help of Beto.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15175 on: Yesterday at 03:26:07 pm »
Mason Holgate is likely starting for them at the weekend :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15176 on: Yesterday at 03:36:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:10:41 pm
Ego, money laundering, sportswashing etc.  ;D

As Textor is the majority shareholder in Lyon, Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek though then maybe he's just a very clever man that has cracked the code on making money from football.  He's seemingly going to more than double his money from his few years at Palace despite not seemingly doing much of anything.

That does seem to be the only real way to make money on a PL club, making a profit when you sell them, in the meantime try to minimise your losses to ensure they are less than the increase in value.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15177 on: Yesterday at 03:38:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:15:56 pm
Everton have an injury crisis.

Dyche could have only 14 fit senior players available and said: "We're stretched unfortunately. We're down to about 14 recognised first-team players at the minute, so that's not perfect, but the challenge is right in front of us as always.

What the hell are they doing at their Academy? I lost count of the number of youngsters we fielded last year and our lads stepped up to the mark.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15178 on: Yesterday at 04:03:53 pm »
Apparently the squad is struggling after the stress for the players of having to go back after summer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15179 on: Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 06:01:08 am
Is it just me or does "Textor" sound like a villain from a 90's children's TV show where they're trying to scare kids away from using mobile phones?
He's Skeletor's lesser known brother.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15180 on: Yesterday at 06:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:03:53 pm
Apparently the squad is struggling after the stress for the players of having to go back after summer

Doesnt Dyche have Gaffer days when he puts them through their paces, like Phoenician galley slaves?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15181 on: Yesterday at 10:18:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:15:56 pm
Everton have an injury crisis.

Funny thing is Brighton currently have more players out then them ;D

Everton's problem is almost all of these injuries are in defence (Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Coleman), although Patterson's injury was before preseason and I'd imagine Branthwaite has a case of Coutinho Back Syndrome in addition to a minor groin injury.  Young only has to blame himself for being suspended. The likes of Alli and Chermiti would have probably had zero impact if they were fit enough to play anyway

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15182 on: Today at 12:03:09 am »
According to L'Equipe, pretty much everyone at Lyon is for sale as they promised the DNCG months ago to raise 100m and have only raised 24m from sales thus far. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15183 on: Today at 08:07:01 am »
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride:


John Textors Eagle Football Group has made a final bid to take over Crystal Palace.

The group fronted by the U.S. businessman, which owns an existing 45 per cent stake in Palace, launched an offer which they say placed a valuation on the club that far exceeds levels of prior investment and would see them take full control.

It remains to be seen whether Palaces other three General Partners  chairman Steve Parish and fellow U.S. businessmen Josh Harris and David Blitzer  are prepared to sell their stakes, but Textor fears they will knock back his offer.

If he is indeed unsuccessful then he is expected to renew efforts to sell his own stake in Palace  he has engaged investment banking firm Raine Group to actively seek a buyer for Eagle Footballs stake  and concentrate on acquiring fellow Premier League side Everton, with whom he has entered a period of exclusivity after talks with their majority owner Farhad Moshiri.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15184 on: Today at 08:48:45 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:07:01 am
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride:


John Textors Eagle Football Group has made a final bid to take over Crystal Palace.

The group fronted by the U.S. businessman, which owns an existing 45 per cent stake in Palace, launched an offer which they say placed a valuation on the club that far exceeds levels of prior investment and would see them take full control.

It remains to be seen whether Palaces other three General Partners  chairman Steve Parish and fellow U.S. businessmen Josh Harris and David Blitzer  are prepared to sell their stakes, but Textor fears they will knock back his offer.

If he is indeed unsuccessful then he is expected to renew efforts to sell his own stake in Palace  he has engaged investment banking firm Raine Group to actively seek a buyer for Eagle Footballs stake  and concentrate on acquiring fellow Premier League side Everton, with whom he has entered a period of exclusivity after talks with their majority owner Farhad Moshiri.

Wait.. so he's trying to buy Palace outright whilst also negotiating to buy Everton?!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15185 on: Today at 08:55:47 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:03:09 am
According to L'Equipe, pretty much everyone at Lyon is for sale as they promised the DNCG months ago to raise 100m and have only raised 24m from sales thus far.
Oof. They probably have the least value in their squad than theyve had in modern memory. Caqueret could probably bring in 30m, Cherki maybe another 25m, but they would then depend on selling their young prospects before them actually playing enough to achieve true market value in a few years time.

Ernest Nuamah looks interesting as a pacey, high-velocity dribbler who beats players with ease. However, like most attackers his age - just turned 20 - the decision making at key points is questionable and hed need a lot of development. Looked like he could be elite as a teenager in Denmark, and he got great minutes last season, but his production dropped way off. Looks to me every inch the Adingra replacement at Brighton once they get £70m for the Ivorian. Similarly Malick Fofana looks talented, but too young to have pulled it all together at the top level.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15186 on: Today at 08:56:53 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:48:45 am
Wait.. so he's trying to buy Palace outright whilst also negotiating to buy Everton?!
Wants a London club, buying Palace outright but entered into negotiations for Everton if the Palace deal doesnt go through. If he cant have Palace, hell look to sell his stake so he can buy Everton. If he gets Palace, the Everton deal is dead.

So Everton are his clear second choice.
