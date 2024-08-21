Americas Love Affair With Investing in the Premier League Fades



(Bloomberg) -- The Premier League has been a rich hunting ground for Americans over the past two decades, with almost half the 20 clubs under their control as it started a new season. The interest was turbocharged when a group led by billionaire Todd Boehly acquired Chelsea two years ago.



But theyre now souring on English football, according to seven people involved in buying and selling teams. And interest has particularly waned amid Chelseas struggles, some of those familiar with the market said. Thats despite spending more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) on players.



The group  a mix of advisers and investors in the US and UK  said financial losses and little progress on limiting overspending on squads has turned US investors off whats often considered the worlds most popular sports league. Theres also the risk of not qualifying for lucrative European competitions or, even worse, getting relegated to the second tier.

Meanwhile, putting money into US sports is becoming more attractive, the people said. They asked not to be identified in order to speak freely.



Theres no cost control, and you have irrational competitors like Todd Boehly who distort the market, said Roger Mitchell, who runs Albachiara Group, a consultancy focusing on the value of sports investment. The English Premier League has a great product, but its not a business, he said.



Boehly said that there's "nothing irrational" about Chelsea's approach, which he described as "laying a long-term foundation, establishing a great leadership team and responding to the environment." The brand power of big clubs, such as Chelsea, also can't be replicated, giving them potential to grow globally, he said.



Historic clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool have also fallen under US ownership as investors flocked to England. Its not just the biggest teams. More than 30 in total, down to Carlisle United in the fourth tier of the English football pyramid, are owned by US entities.



But the clamor has definitely cooled. Premier League teams such as Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United have been trying to sell minority stakes for months, so far without success. Relegated Sheffield United, a team that Bloomberg reported was up for sale a year ago, is still looking for a new owner. Everton has now been up for sale since at least January 2023.



Adam Sommerfeld of Certus Capital, who advises high net worth individuals on investment in sports, says many of these assets have been over-marketed and over-priced. Thats pushing more clients toward womens teams and niche sports such as padel. The NFL is also expected to soon allow private equity.



The American investors we are dealing with like being presented with a unique opportunity, Sommerfeld said. They want the possibility of making a short-term impact with a similar sized investment.



One representative for a large American sports fund said that the Premier League had become so competitive it was hard to contain costs. In addition, there are signs of less competition for media rights, which has led to a flattening of some recent deals with broadcasters.



An executive for a US sports group said he believed most Premier League teams will keep losing money unless they get lucky on the sale of players. Its difficult to see tough restrictions on player spending, like a hard salary cap, coming in, he said.



Collectively, the Premier Leagues revenues, boosted by packed stadiums and the most lucrative television deals in Europe, have jumped to almost £7 billion a year. Yet the most recent set of filed accounts showed that only four out of 20 teams made an operating profit in the 2022-23 season.