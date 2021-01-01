« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 876218 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,110
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15160 on: Today at 07:53:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:42:44 pm
Yeah, but this yells you they still dont have the cash to keep going until January

I think Andy Hunter mentioned this a few weeks ago

Parish's comments are also interesting

Quote
"He wants a club that plugs into that where he controls everything that happens. We dont think that is right for us as a club right now"
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15161 on: Today at 08:13:13 pm »
Suggestions from Palace fans this Textor is a frontman for a Russian oligarch (and possibly Usmanov). That would make the Everton link make a bit more sense.

He hasn't been allowed full control of Palace and they're eager to buy him out and get rid of him. Parish has clung on to control of the club.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,659
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15162 on: Today at 08:53:24 pm »
So he buys Everton, it becomes clear he's a front for Russian money, get's banned....Everton fucked again
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,467
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15163 on: Today at 09:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:13:13 pm
Suggestions from Palace fans this Textor is a frontman for a Russian oligarch (and possibly Usmanov). That would make the Everton link make a bit more sense.

He hasn't been allowed full control of Palace and they're eager to buy him out and get rid of him. Parish has clung on to control of the club.
So potentially Usmanov will buy the club off.... Usmanov?

Thick fuckers these billionaires 😂
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15164 on: Today at 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 09:48:08 pm
So potentially Usmanov will buy the club off.... Usmanov?

Thick fuckers these billionaires 😂
well it works when Chelsea do it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Up
« previous next »
 