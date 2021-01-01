Was a lurker here when this first appeared. Anyone remember the game it was from?
Big fume over the ref apparently not seeing the penalty on a screen before overturning I presume he's got a backup there that we can't see. BBC page did refer to the main screen being down due to a technical issue.VAR without VAR ? Everton that
The 4-0 in 2016?
This time they will surely be flushed right?
Dyche saying it should have been a penalty. Absolutely desperate. Going to be a mad season for them, I reckon they go down this time.
Who are they missing from their best side here? JB at centre back but thats about it.Scary times for the blues but Dyche has kept worse sides up.
DCL put his foot on top of the defenders, but the defender dragged his foot away which made DCL fall over so it was a penalty Fuckinghell , Ive heard some shit from Everton managers but this was up there.Im going early, this is the season they flush!
O'brien, Lindstrom and N'Diaye were on the bench who would be better.
How dare the defender move his foot after being stood on!Are they better though? Or just shiny new toys? N'Diaye was dreadful when he came on.
I think you know you are in trouble when your full-back is 8 years older than the opposition manager.
I bet Everton were going beat Brighton 1 - 0 with home advantage!!! Fucking can't they do it for once for me? Fucking hell, I could double my money there.
Leicester will get a points deduction, who knows what will happen to Abu Dhabi. I've predicted relegation for the blues last two seasons, this year they're staying up. Hopefully I continue my excellent prediction record!
Imagine they stayed up because City got kicked out the league. Would be just their luck.They'll finish above the promoted teams for a start. Then they're in a group with Forest, Wolves, Brentford, Bournemouth and the like. They pick up enough wins. Score first and they usually scab it out. Concede first and they tend to lose.
Dyche blaming the ref 😂Got absolutely pummelled
This may very well be the year
