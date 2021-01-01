« previous next »
Offline FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15080 on: Today at 12:05:49 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm
Was a lurker here when this first appeared. Anyone remember the game it was from?

The 4-0 in 2016?


Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15081 on: Today at 12:07:53 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:03:25 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjCtf1VnPPg

Gwladys Street Reaction
Has Goodison been over-run with cattle?
Spurs away next, off to the decent start they needed




Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15082 on: Today at 12:36:50 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:37:11 pm
https://x.com/scousericey/status/1824852039228355054?s=19

Big fume over the ref apparently not seeing the penalty on a screen before overturning  :D
I presume he's got a backup there that we can't see. BBC page did refer to the main screen being down due to a technical issue.

VAR without VAR ? Everton that

They're already shouting about corruption and the Premier League being against them. Excuses for the rest of the season already sorted.

Remarkable how quickly they've forgotten that the only reason they're still in the Premier League is because they were allowed to break the financial rules to stay up, then got their rightful punishment delayed to a more opportune season.

That being said, the real crime here is Ashley Young still being their starting RB.


Offline NarutoReds

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15083 on: Today at 12:43:37 am »
I bet Everton were going beat Brighton 1 - 0 with home advantage!!! Fucking can't they do it for once for me?  :no  :no

Fucking hell, I could double my money there.



Offline RedDeadRejection

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15084 on: Today at 01:38:56 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:05:49 am
The 4-0 in 2016?

Any excuse to watch again


Offline him_15

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15085 on: Today at 04:59:44 am »
This time they will surely be flushed right?



Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15086 on: Today at 06:23:05 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 04:59:44 am
This time they will surely be flushed right?

Nope. They'll get 30 points and stay up



Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15087 on: Today at 07:56:35 am »
Good job Sean Dyche hates diving



Online Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15088 on: Today at 07:59:30 am »
Who are they missing from their best side here? JB at centre back but thats about it.

Scary times for the blues but Dyche has kept worse sides up.


Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15089 on: Today at 08:14:38 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:50:09 pm
Dyche saying it should have been a penalty. Absolutely desperate. Going to be a mad season for them, I reckon they go down this time.
DCL put his foot on top of the defenders, but the defender dragged his foot away which made DCL fall over so it was a penalty
Fuckinghell , Ive heard some shit from Everton managers but this was up there.

Im going early, this is the season they flush!


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15090 on: Today at 08:17:01 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:59:30 am
Who are they missing from their best side here? JB at centre back but thats about it.

Scary times for the blues but Dyche has kept worse sides up.

That is a poor team.

O'brien, Lindstrom and N'Diaye were on the bench who would be better.

Branthwaite, Coleman or Patterson an improvement on Young at least, Garner as well.



Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15091 on: Today at 08:43:22 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:14:38 am
DCL put his foot on top of the defenders, but the defender dragged his foot away which made DCL fall over so it was a penalty
Fuckinghell , Ive heard some shit from Everton managers but this was up there.

Im going early, this is the season they flush!

How dare the defender move his foot after being stood on!

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:17:01 am

O'brien, Lindstrom and N'Diaye were on the bench who would be better.


Are they better though? Or just shiny new toys?

N'Diaye was dreadful when he came on.



Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15092 on: Today at 09:14:29 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:43:22 am
How dare the defender move his foot after being stood on!

Are they better though? Or just shiny new toys?

N'Diaye was dreadful when he came on.

He was great in The Championship, whether he's good enough for the PL time will tell, but he was Sheff United's best player and they sold him after their last promotion.

O'Brien is your archetypal Dyche centre back.



Offline dikwad

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15093 on: Today at 09:23:13 am »
Leicester will get a points deduction, who knows what will happen to Abu Dhabi. I've predicted relegation for the blues last two seasons, this year they're staying up. Hopefully I continue my excellent prediction record!


Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15094 on: Today at 09:26:22 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:00:21 pm
I think you know you are in trouble when your full-back is 8 years older than the opposition manager.

But Brighton started with James Milner, seven years older than the Brighton manager so they sort of cancel each other out.

The lowest common denominator, as always, is that Everton are shite.


Offline rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15095 on: Today at 09:28:30 am »
Dyche blaming the ref 😂

Got absolutely pummelled





Offline Armchair expert

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15096 on: Today at 09:28:44 am »
Chance for Pickford end the weekend with a win

https://emeralddowns.com/event/t-rex-world-championship-races/



Offline swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15097 on: Today at 09:45:30 am »
Hopefully they all had a commiseration drink at BoxPark after the full time whistle anyway


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15098 on: Today at 10:23:58 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:43:37 am
I bet Everton were going beat Brighton 1 - 0 with home advantage!!! Fucking can't they do it for once for me?  :no  :no

Fucking hell, I could double my money there.
You put money on Everton! 

You really have only yourself to blame





Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15099 on: Today at 10:24:08 am »
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 09:23:13 am
Leicester will get a points deduction, who knows what will happen to Abu Dhabi. I've predicted relegation for the blues last two seasons, this year they're staying up. Hopefully I continue my excellent prediction record!

Imagine they stayed up because City got kicked out the league. Would be just their luck.

They'll finish above the promoted teams for a start. Then they're in a group with Forest, Wolves, Brentford, Bournemouth and the like.

They pick up enough wins. Score first and they usually scab it out. Concede first and they tend to lose.



Online JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15100 on: Today at 10:32:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:24:08 am
Imagine they stayed up because City got kicked out the league. Would be just their luck.

They'll finish above the promoted teams for a start. Then they're in a group with Forest, Wolves, Brentford, Bournemouth and the like.

They pick up enough wins. Score first and they usually scab it out. Concede first and they tend to lose.
Id settle for that tho.


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15101 on: Today at 11:01:24 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:28:30 am
Dyche blaming the ref 😂

Got absolutely pummelled
Come on now. You don't seriously expect Everton to actually take responsibility for their own ineptitude, do you? It's always someone else's fault.



Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15102 on: Today at 11:05:10 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:43:37 am
I bet Everton were going beat Brighton 1 - 0 with home advantage!!! Fucking can't they do it for once for me?  :no  :no

Fucking hell, I could double my money there.
Never put your trust in the Blueshite. They'll always let you down. It's what they do.



Offline elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15103 on: Today at 11:09:59 am »
This may very well be the year


Online an fear dearg

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15104 on: Today at 11:12:14 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:09:59 am
This may very well be the year

Every year we say the same thing,  every year they spawn a relegation survival from somewhere. They have the great escapologist in Dyche and play shit on a stick football better than most. They will stay up (dont want to dream therefore being pessimistic best from the outset!)


Offline raf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,045
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15105 on: Today at 11:13:20 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:09:59 am
This may very well be the year

Nah. There's plenty of dross at the bottom to keep them afloat. If they sell Calvert-Lewin and don't replace him that might aid their chances of going down
Logged
