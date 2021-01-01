« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 373 374 375 376 377 [378]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 868121 times)

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,130
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15080 on: Today at 12:05:49 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm
Was a lurker here when this first appeared. Anyone remember the game it was from?

The 4-0 in 2016?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,176
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15081 on: Today at 12:07:53 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:03:25 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjCtf1VnPPg

Gwladys Street Reaction
Has Goodison been over-run with cattle?
Spurs away next, off to the decent start they needed
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:46 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15082 on: Today at 12:36:50 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:37:11 pm
https://x.com/scousericey/status/1824852039228355054?s=19

Big fume over the ref apparently not seeing the penalty on a screen before overturning  :D
I presume he's got a backup there that we can't see. BBC page did refer to the main screen being down due to a technical issue.

VAR without VAR ? Everton that

They're already shouting about corruption and the Premier League being against them. Excuses for the rest of the season already sorted.

Remarkable how quickly they've forgotten that the only reason they're still in the Premier League is because they were allowed to break the financial rules to stay up, then got their rightful punishment delayed to a more opportune season.

That being said, the real crime here is Ashley Young still being their starting RB.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,351
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15083 on: Today at 12:43:37 am »
I bet Everton were going beat Brighton 1 - 0 with home advantage!!! Fucking can't they do it for once for me?  :no  :no

Fucking hell, I could double my money there.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15084 on: Today at 01:38:56 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:05:49 am
The 4-0 in 2016?

Any excuse to watch again
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15085 on: Today at 04:59:44 am »
This time they will surely be flushed right?
Logged
Believer

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #15086 on: Today at 06:23:05 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 04:59:44 am
This time they will surely be flushed right?

Nope. They'll get 30 points and stay up
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 373 374 375 376 377 [378]   Go Up
« previous next »
 