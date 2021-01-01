https://x.com/scousericey/status/1824852039228355054?s=19



Big fume over the ref apparently not seeing the penalty on a screen before overturning

I presume he's got a backup there that we can't see. BBC page did refer to the main screen being down due to a technical issue.



VAR without VAR ? Everton that



They're already shouting about corruption and the Premier League being against them. Excuses for the rest of the season already sorted.Remarkable how quickly they've forgotten that the only reason they're still in the Premier League is because they were allowed to break the financial rules to stay up, then got their rightful punishment delayed to a more opportune season.That being said, the real crime here is Ashley Young still being their starting RB.